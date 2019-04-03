Tricida : Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock

Tricida, Inc. (Nasdaq: TCDA) today announced the pricing of its public
offering of 5,600,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering
price of $36.00 per share for total gross proceeds of $201.6 million,
before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other
offering expenses payable by Tricida. Tricida has granted the
underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 840,000
shares of its common stock in the offering. The offering is expected to
close on April 8, 2019, subject to customary closing conditions.
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Cowen and
Company, LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.
Needham & Company, LLC is acting as co-manager.
Registration statements relating to these securities have been filed
with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and became effective
under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The offering is being made
only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained, when
available, from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Prospectus Department, 200
West Street, New York, NY 10282, telephone: 1-866-471-2526, facsimile:
212-902-9316 or by emailing prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com;
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155
Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, telephone: 866-803-9204, or by
emailing prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com;
or Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long
Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, telephone: 631-274-2806, or
facsimile: 631-254-7140.
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a
solicitation of an offer to buy securities, nor shall there be any sale
of such securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer,
solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or
qualification under the securities laws of any such state or
jurisdiction.
About Tricida
Tricida, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company focused on the development and
commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101 (veverimer), a
non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed to treat metabolic
acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) by binding and
removing acid from the gastrointestinal tract.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190403005912/en/