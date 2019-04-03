Log in
TRICIDA INC

TRICIDA INC

(TCDA)
Tricida : Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock

04/03/2019 | 08:08pm EDT

Tricida, Inc. (Nasdaq: TCDA) today announced the pricing of its public offering of 5,600,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $36.00 per share for total gross proceeds of $201.6 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Tricida. Tricida has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 840,000 shares of its common stock in the offering. The offering is expected to close on April 8, 2019, subject to customary closing conditions.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Cowen and Company, LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Needham & Company, LLC is acting as co-manager.

Registration statements relating to these securities have been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and became effective under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained, when available, from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, telephone: 1-866-471-2526, facsimile: 212-902-9316 or by emailing prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, telephone: 866-803-9204, or by emailing prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; or Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, telephone: 631-274-2806, or facsimile: 631-254-7140.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities, nor shall there be any sale of such securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101 (veverimer), a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal tract.


© Business Wire 2019
