Tricida : Investor Presentation, August 2020

08/05/2020 | 05:47pm EDT

Treating Metabolic Acidosis and

Slowing the Progression of Chronic

Kidney Disease

Investor Presentation August 2020

Forward Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this presentation or made during the accompanying oral presentation that are not statements of historical facts are forward- looking statements as defined under the Federal securities laws. Examples of such statements include our plans, beliefs, intentions, expectations and projections regarding, among other things: (i) the timing of the FDA's approval of the veverimer NDA, if at all, (ii) the potential receipt and timing of further clarification related to the FDA July 14, 2020 notification, (iii) the potential availability of the Accelerated Approval Program, and the approvability of veverimer under that program, (iv) the Company's expectations with regard to its interactions and communications with the FDA, and plans and expectations as to the PDUFA goal date, (v) the Company's statements regarding the safety, efficacy and other expected patient benefits of, and potential clinical and commercial development plans for, veverimer, (vi) the market opportunity, competition and rate of adoption for veverimer; (vii) our future clinical trial and product development milestones; (viii) our disease awareness and commercialization efforts and strategies; (ix) our receipt of adequate reimbursement for veverimer, and (x) our financial projections and cost estimates. Any such forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions, but are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual future results to differ materially from our current expectations or those implied by the forward-looking statements. In addition, this presentation contains industry and market data prepared by third parties or by us. We have not independently verified this third-party data, and our data is based on our estimates and assumptions, which are subject to uncertainty and risk. As a result, you should not place undue reliance on this industry and market data. The risks and uncertainties that could adversely affect our forward-looking statements and the industry and market data include, but are not limited to: (i) the prospects of veverimer, including our ability to obtain approval through the Accelerated Approval Program, or at all; (ii) our ability to address any issues identified by the FDA; (iii) the cost, timing and results of clinical trials and other studies; (iv) risks related to the enrollment, completion and results of our confirmatory postmarketing trial; (v) risk related to the commercialization of veverimer, including market acceptance, commercial success and receipt of adequate reimbursement; (vi) risks related to competition, potential market size and the size of the patient population for veverimer; (vii) risks related to the safety, efficacy and clinical benefit of veverimer; (viii) risks related to our manufacturing and distribution strategies and activities; (ix) risks related to COVID-19; and (ix) risks related to our capital requirements and ability to raise sufficient funds for our operations. These and other factors that may affect our future results and operations are identified and described in more detail in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including the Company's most recent Annual Report filed on Form 10-K and our subsequently filed Quarterly Report(s) on Form 10-Q. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this presentation. Except as required by applicable law, the Company does not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results, later events or circumstances or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

2

Our Goals for Veverimer*

A Drug Candidate for the Treatment of Metabolic Acidosis in Patients with CKD

First and ONLY

Disease

Improve How Patients

FDA-Approved Therapy

Modifying

Feel and Function

Significant unmet medical

Slow CKD progression

Enhance physical

need to treat chronic

through the treatment of

functioning and physical

metabolic acidosis

chronic metabolic acidosis

functioning-related

quality of life

*Veverimer is not yet approved by the FDA"

3

Eight Things to Know

About Metabolic Acidosis

1. Metabolic Acidosis is Commonly Caused by Kidney Disease

Diseased Kidneys Lose Capacity to Excrete Acid

Acid is generated

acid

Serum bicarbonate

Diseased kidneys

An increase in acid

from dietary sources

lose capacity

leads to a decrease

and daily metabolism

to excrete

in serum bicarbonate

excess acid

and a vicious cycle

leading to worsening

metabolic acidosis

Serum Bicarbonate Levels Fall

Normal

22 - 29

Range

mEq/L

Metabolic

12 - <22

Acidosis

mEq/L

Acute/Severe

Metabolic <12

Acidosis mEq/L

Source: Kraut. Nat Rev Nephrol. 2010;6(5):274; KDIGO Clinical Practice Guidelines 2012.

5

2. Metabolic Acidosis is Highly Prevalent in CKD

  • 3 Million Patients with Metabolic Acidosis and CKD in the United States

~600,000

~1.1 Million

30%

~1.4 Million

18%

9%

Stage 3a

Stage 3b

Stage 4 & 5

*Stage 5 pre-dialysis patients. Data on file. NHANES 1999-2004 reports prevalence of CKD Stages 3 and 4 for the US adult population ages 20 and older.

CKD Stage 3 and 4 prevalence was calculated using NHANES prevalence and 2016 US Census data. Stage 3a (70%) and 3b (30%) were approximated

6

using NCCD-CDC Surveillance System. Metabolic acidosis prevalence by Stage 3a, 3b, and 4 reported in Inker LA et al., JASN, 2011.

3. Metabolic Acidosis Can Impact Kidney, Bone and Muscle Health

Metabolic Acidosis is Associated with an Increased Risk of CKD

Progression and Adverse Effects On Bone and Muscle

Reduced Renal Acid Secretion Leads to Acid Buildup

Acid Buffering Leads to Loss of Bone Density

Acid Buffering Leads to Increased Protein Catabolism

Increased Risk of CKD Progression and Mortality

Increased Risk of Fractures, Renal Osteodystrophy

Muscle Wasting and Reduced Physical Functioning

Kraut JA et al., Adv Chronic Kidney Dis, 2017.

7

4. Metabolic Acidosis is Linked to Worsening Kidney Disease

Increased Acid

Excretion

Augmented ammoniagenesis and enhanced proton secretion

Metabolic

Renal Impairment

Persistent Acid Retention

Kidney disease

Sustained expression of ET-1,

Acidosis

progression

aldosterone and angiotensin II

Further Diminishing

Kidney Function

Kidney fibrosis, proteinuria,

inflammation, sodium and water retention

Laghmani K et al., J Clin Invest, 2001. Wesson DE, JASN, 2001. Wesson DE et al., KI, 2010. Wesson DE et al., KI, 2012. Wesson DE et al., Nephrol Dial Transplant, 2015. Phisitkul S et

al., KI, 2010. Ruiz-Ortega M et al., J Hypertens Suppl, 1994. Seccia TM et al., J Hypertens, 2008. Wolf G et al., Nephron Physiol, 2003. Greene EL et al., J Clin Invest, 1996. Remuzzi G

8

et al., Kidney Blood Press Res, 1996. Halperin ML et al., Am J Kidney Dis, 1989. Nath KA et al., J Clin Invest, 1985. Nath KA et al., AJKD, 1991. Chen W et al., BMC Nephrol, 2014.

5. Multiple Academic Studies Show that Increasing Serum Bicarbonate Translates to Clinical Benefit

Forest Plot Shows Slower Decline in eGFR at the End of Study Period with Oral Alkali Supplementation or Reduction of Dietary Acid Intake

Oral alkali

Dietary intervention

Navaneethan et al., CJASN, 2019.

9

6. National and International Kidney Disease Guidelines Recommend Treating Metabolic Acidosis

CKD Practice Guidelines Suggest Treatment if Serum

Bicarbonate Levels are Below 22 mEq/L

"We suggest that in people with CKD and serum bicarbonate concentrations

<22 mmol/L treatment with oral bicarbonate supplementation be given to maintain serum bicarbonate within the normal range, unless contraindicated.

Serum bicarbonate concentrations less than 22 mmol/L are associated with risk of CKD progression and increased risk of death."

"In CKD Stages 3, 4, and 5, the serum level of total CO2 should be measured. The frequency of these measurements should be based on the stage of CKD (OPINION).

In these patients, serum levels of total CO2 should be maintained at >22 mEq/L

(22 mmol/L). (EVIDENCE) If necessary, supplemental alkali salts should be given to achieve this goal. (OPINION)."

KDIGO: Clinical Practice Guideline for the Evaluation and Management of Chronic Kidney Disease. Kidney Inter, Suppl, 2013. Eknoyan G et al., AJKD, 2003.

10

7. Metabolic Acidosis is Undertreated

  • of
    Patients

Receiving

Oral Alkali

Therapy

100%

90%

80%

70%

60%

50%

40%

30%

20%

10%

0%

The Majority of Patients with Metabolic

Acidosis are NOT treated

< 6%

< 10%

15%

< 3%

CRIC Study

Tangri 2020

TRCA-301

Tangri 2019

Dobre 2013

Dobre M et al., AJKD, 2013. Tangri N et al., NKF SCM, 2020. Wesson DE et al., The Lancet, 2019. Tangri N et al., ASN, 2019. The Tangri studies were

11

sponsored by Tricida, Inc.

8. Current Treatments for Metabolic Acidosis Have Limitations: Oral Alkali Supplements Can Deliver Unacceptable Sodium Loads

KDIGO guidelines recommend restricting sodium intake

to <2 g per day in patients with CKD

Other guidelines for common co-morbid diseases associated with CKD also recommend restricting dietary sodium

Hypertension (ACC/AHA)

Diabetes (ADA)

Heart Failure (ACCF/AHA)

<1.5 g of sodium per day (stage A/B)

<1.5 g of sodium per day (optimal goal)

<2.3 g of sodium per day

<3 g of sodium per day (stage C/D)

Sodium Loads Delivered by Daily Oral Alkali Dosing*

Baseline Serum Bicarbonate

Increase Needed to Normalize Serum

Oral NaHCO3 Dose (g/day)

Corresponding

(mEq/L)

Bicarbonate (mEq/L)

Sodium Dose

12

10

20.4

5.6 g/day

18

4

8.1

2.2 g/day

*Calculation represents an 80 kg person. ACC, American College of Cardiology; ACCF, American College of Cardiology Foundation; ADA, American Diabetes

12

Association; AHA, American Heart Association. Abramowitz, et al. CJASN, 2013.

8. Current Treatments for Metabolic Acidosis Have Limitations: Oral Alkali Supplements Can Have Adverse Systemic Effects

Adverse Systemic Effects

• The volume effects (e.g., blood

pressure, sodium retention) of

NaHCO3 are the sameas those from

Mean Changes (Day 1 to Day 5)

in Weight and Systolic Blood Pressure

Change in Body

Change in Systolic

Weight

Blood Pressure

NaCl

• Worsening edema/increased loop

diuretics required

• Worsening hypertension/increased

antihypertensive drugs required

• Gastrointestinal intolerability

5

4

d

3

P o u n

2

1

0

N a C l (2 0 0 m E q )

N a H C O 3 (1 0 0 m E q )

+

N a C l (1 0 0 m E q )

2 4

2 0

1 6

H g

1 2

m m

8

4

0

N a C l (2 0 0 m E q )

N a H C O 3 (1 0 0 m E q )

+

N a C l (1 0 0 m E q )

Husted et al., Clinical Nephrology, 1977. Navaneethan SD et al., CJASN, 2019.

13

8. Current Treatments for Metabolic Acidosis Have Limitations:

Sodium from Oral Alkali May Inhibit the Efficacy of Common Hypertension Therapies

Sodium Attenuates the Beneficial Effects of ARBs and ACEi

ACEi therapy

Post-hoc analysis of RENAAL and IDNT trials

Risk of kidney events in patients receiving ARBs increases in direct proportion to higher sodium intake

Post-Hoc Analysis of REIN Trials

Higher salt intake was associated with an increased risk of progression to ESRD in patients taking an ACEi

Post-hoc Analysis of RENAAL and IDNT Studies:

"The renal and cardiovascular protective effects of ARB therapy compared with non-RAASi-based therapy attenuated in subjects with larger consumption of sodium so that in subjects with the highest sodium intake the treatment effects on hard renal and cardiovascular outcomes were completely annihilated."

ARB: Angiotension II receptor blocker. ACE: Angiotension converting enzyme inhibitor. RAASi: Renal angiotension aldosterone system inhibitor.

14

Lambers Heerspink HJ et al., KI, 2012. Vegter S et al., JASN, 2012.

Conclusion from The BiCARB study group

8. Current Treatments for Metabolic Acidosis Have Limitations:

Oral Alkali Supplements Have Not Been Established to be Safe and Efficacious (Not FDA-Approved)

BiCARB Multi-Center,Double-Blind, Placebo Controlled, Randomized Trial

  • Population: 300 subjects enrolled at 27 study sites in the UK
  • Double-blind,placebo-controlled24-month study
  • Average Age: ~74 years
  • Baseline Serum Bicarbonate: ~20-21 mEq/L
  • Baseline eGFR: ~18-20 mL/min/1.73m2
  • Restrictive eligibility criteria, and corresponding restrictive population, resulted in 4 years to enroll 300 subjects, of which only about half completed the study
  • Efficacy Summary
    • There is no evidence of a treatment benefit of oral sodium bicarbonate at doses of 1.5 - 3 g/day vs placebo on physical function, quality of life or CKD progression
  • Safety Summary
    • Cardiac disorders
      • 21% sodium bicarbonate vs 13% placebo
    • Death
      • 9.9% sodium bicarbonate vs 7.4% placebo
    • Early withdrawals
      • 47% sodium bicarbonate vs 46% placebo

"Our results suggest that at least for patients aged 60 and over with CKD GFR categories 4 and 5, 1.5 to 3 g per day of oral bicarbonate does not produce any health benefits and

may be associated with net harms."

The BiCARB study group, BMC Medicine, 2020.

15

Metabolic Acidosis: Three Key Takeaways

1

2

3

Metabolic acidosis is common, harmful and needs to be treated

Metabolic acidosis is both a complication and an underlying cause of kidney disease progression

There is an urgent need for an FDA-approved therapy to treat chronic metabolic acidosis

16

There is an Urgent Need for an FDA-Approved Therapy to Treat Chronic Metabolic Acidosis

Currently Available Approaches Have Limitations and Are Not Widely Used

  • Neutralize acid with oral alkali supplements
  • Decrease acid intake with dietary intervention

Veverimer: A Potential New Approach to Treat Metabolic Acidosis

  • Bind and remove intestinal acid with an orally administered, non-absorbed polymer
    • Does not introduce a sodium load
    • Analogous to mechanism healthy kidney uses when it excretes ammonium chloride and titratable acids to maintain acid/base balance
    • Results in an increase in serum bicarbonate

17

Veverimer: Designed to Bind and Remove Acid in the GI Tract to Raise Serum Bicarbonate and Treat Metabolic Acidosis

18

Veverimer: Designed to Bind and Remove HCl with High Capacity and Selectivity

High Binding Capacity

High Binding Selectivity

Oral Ingestion

Acid Binding in GI Tract

NH2NH2

veverimer

NH2NH2

NH3+ NH3+

veverimer

NH3+NH3+Cl-Cl-NH3+NH3+

veverimer

NH3+NH3+Cl-Cl-

Excretion in Feces

Non-absorbed polymer

H+

Binds protons (H+) and then selectively binds chloride (Cl-)in the GI tract

Cl-

Excreted, resulting in removal of HCl*

GI Anions

Ranked by Size

Bile Acids

Fatty Acids

Citrateveverimer

Phosphate

Chloride

The high degree of crosslinking in veverimer provides a size exclusion mechanism that leads to high selectivity for binding chloride (the smallest anion) over larger anions

GI: Gastrointestinal. HCl: Hydrochloric acid. *Veverimer's maximum theoretical HCl binding capacity is approximately 10 mEq/gram.

19

Veverimer: Ease of Administration*

2 oz. Water

Once-a-day dosing

Orally administered as a suspension in water

3 g, 6 g or 9 g dose sizes

No observed drug-drug interactions**

*Targeted profile if approved ** Data on file

20

Veverimer: Being Reviewed through the Accelerated Approval Program

Accelerated Approval Program Requirements

Treats a Serious, Life-Threatening Condition

Meaningful Advantage

Over Standard of Care

Surrogate Endpoint Reasonably Likely to Predict Clinical Benefit

Veverimer NDA Accepted for Review

through the Accelerated Approval Program

Increasing blood bicarbonate may

slow progression to ESRD for patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis

There are no FDA-approved therapies for the treatment of chronic metabolic acidosis

Increasing blood bicarbonate has been

linked to the slowing of CKD progression

Source: FDA Guidance for Industry-Expedited Programs for Serious Conditions-Drugs and Biologics.

21

Veverimer Regulatory Update

The FDA granted a PDUFA date of August 22, 2020 for veverimer. On July 14, 2020 we received a notice that the FDA has identified deficiencies during its review of the veverimer NDA that preclude discussion of labeling and postmarketing requirements/commitments at this time. The FDA stated that the notification does not reflect a final decision on the information under review. The FDA did not provide any further information or clarity around the nature of the issues underlying the letter or any guidance on timing on when they would provide additional information regarding our NDA review. We currently assume that when the FDA does provide additional correspondence regarding the identified deficiencies, it will likely come on or before our PDUFA goal date of August 22nd. While we have no additional information since the July 14, 2020 notification, we believe we are likely to receive clarification on their issues in the form of a complete response letter, or CRL, and that it is unlikely that we will receive approval to market veverimer in the United States on our PDUFA goal date.

22

Veverimer: Clinical Trial Program

Completed Clinical Trials

TRCA-101* Successful 2-week, randomized, double-blind,placebo-controlled Phase 1/2 trial, 3 doses and 2 dosing regimens of veverimer or placebo

Blood bicarbonate endpoint 135 subjects

TRCA-301** Successful 12-week, randomized, double-blind,placebo-controlled Phase 3 trial

3 - 9 g veverimer or placebo Blood bicarbonate endpoint 217 subjects

TRCA-301E*** Successful 40-week, blinded Phase 3 extension trial 3 - 9 g veverimer or placebo

196 subjects

*

Completed planned trials for NDA and published

TRCA-101,TRCA-301 & TRCA-301E results

Postmarketing Trial

Initiated enrollment in 4Q 2018

Evaluate the efficacy and safety of veverimer in delaying CKD progression in pre-dialysis patients with metabolic acidosis

Anticipate randomizing ~1,600 subjects

Time to event trial: randomized, double-blind,placebo-controlled study

Protocol specifies an interim analysis when at least half the planned number of primary endpoint events have been accrued

Data readout expected post initial approval

* Bushinsky et al., CJASN. 2018;13:26-35. **Wesson, et al., The Lancet, 2019. ***Wesson, et al., The Lancet, 2019.

23

Veverimer: TRCA-301 and TRCA-301E Trial Results Published in The Lancet

TRCA-301 Results

TRCA-301E Results

24

Veverimer: TRCA-301/301E Trial Design

217 patients with

eGFR 20-40

mL/min/1.73m2 R

and serum 4:3 bicarbonate

12-20 mEq/L

Study TRCA-301

Treatment Period

Veverimer 6 g QD (n=124)

Fixed 6 g QD until Week 4

Dose adjustments allowed *

Placebo QD (n=93)

Study TRCA-301E

Treatment Period

Veverimer 3-9 g QD (n=114)

Safety

Follow-up

Placebo QD (n=82)

Week -2

Day 1

Week 4

Week 12

Week 52

Week 54

R: randomization; QD: once daily. *Blinded dose adjustments (3 g, 6 g and 9 g QD veverimer) thereafter to maintain serum bicarbonate levels

within the normal range.

25

Veverimer: TRCA-301: Baseline Disease Characteristics

Veverimer

Placebo

N=124

N=93

Baseline eGFR, mean

29

28

mL/min/1.73m2

mL/min/1.73m2

Baseline serum

17 mEq/L

17 mEq/L

bicarbonate, mean

Selected Medical History

CKD

100%

100%

Hypertension

97%

97%

Diabetes

61%

70%

Left ventricular hypertrophy

47%

41%

Congestive heart failure

29%

33%

Medication

Veverimer

Placebo

Use

N=124

N=93

ACE inhibitors / ARBs

67%

82%

Diuretics

60%

63%

Calcium channel blockers

56%

60%

Anti-diabetic drugs

53%

56%

Beta blockers

46%

53%

Lipid modifying agents

44%

53%

Anti-thrombotic agents

38%

48%

Drugs for acid related disorders

10%

6%

Sodium bicarbonate

10%

8%

26

Veverimer: Summary of TRCA-301/301E Clinical Trial Results

TRCA-301Veverimer-Treated Subjects Experienced a Mean

Increase from Baseline in Serum Bicarbonate of 4.5 mEq/L

22

21.7

21

21.6

21.6

21.7

22.0

20.8

4.5 mEq/L

20

20.2

0

19.0

(P< 0.0001)

19

18.4

18.6

18.6

18.5

18.9

18

18.1

17.3

17.3

17

BL

Week 1 Week 2 Week 4 Week 6 Week 8 Week Week

Placebo

Veverimer 10

12

TRCA-301 /TRCA-301E

KDQOL Physical Function Domain

11.4

Improved

0

function physical

-0.7

TRCA-301 /TRCA-301E

Prespecified Time-to-Event Analyses (52 Weeks)

65% Reduction in the Annualized Event Rate for Veverimer-Treated Subjects

4% DD50

incidence rate

0

12% DD50

incidence rate

TRCA-301 /TRCA-301E

Repeated Chair Stand Test

-1.4

Improved

-4.3

function physical

0

12 Time since randomisation (weeks) 40

52

BL: Baseline. W: Week. Error bars: Standard error of the mean. DD50: Death, dialysis or ≥50% reduction in eGFR.

27

Wesson DE et al., Lancet 2019; 393:1417-27. Wesson DE et al., Lancet 2019; 394: 396-406.

Veverimer: TRCA-301E Prespecified Analyses

1) Kidney Disease Quality of Life (KDQOL) Physical Function Survey

̶A validated questionnaire designed to assess kidney disease-specifichealth-related quality of life

    • Subjects responded to the 10 KDQOL questions related to physical function during daily activities
    • Total possible score = 100
  2. Repeated Chair Stand Test

̶Used as a measure of lower extremity muscle strength

̶Measured as time for subject to complete 5 repetitions of sit-to-stand

  1. Time to DD50
    • Evaluated time to death, dialysis/renal replacement therapy or ≥ 50% reduction in eGFR

28

Veverimer: Improvement in Patient-Reported Physical Function Over One Year (KDQOL Physical Function Domain)

Mean

Change from Baseline in

KDQOL

Physcial

Function

Domain

15

10

5

0

-5

Veverimer (N=114)

Placebo (N=82)

p<0.0001

11.42*

Functioning

p=0.0396

p=0.0177

6.49

7.80

Physical

1.16

2.11

Improved

-0.7

Baseline: PBO = 55.73; Veverimer = 52.59

0

4

8

12

16

20

24

28

32

36

40

46

52

Week

*The minimally clinically important difference in KDQOL subscales, based on the academic literature, is 3 to 5 points

Wesson et al., The Lancet, 2019.

29

Veverimer: Improvement in Measured Physical Functioning Over One Year (Repeated Chair Stand Test)

1

Veverimer (N=114)

Placebo (N=82)

0

p=0.0017

p<0.0001

p<0.0001

Improved

Mean -1

Change

from -2 Baseline to CompleteRepeated -3 Chair Test, -4 Seconds

-5

-6

-1.25

-1.19

-1.4

-2.25

-3.71

-4.28*

Baseline: PBO = 21.01; Veverimer = 21.65

0

4

8

12

16

20

24

28

32

36

40

46

52

Week

Functioning Physical

*The minimally clinically important difference in the time to complete the repeated chair stand test,

based on the academic literature, is 1.7 seconds

Wesson et al., The Lancet, 2019.

30

Veverimer: Reduction in a Composite of Mortality and Kidney Disease Progression Over One Year (DD50)

TRCA-301 /TRCA-301E Study Results

Pre-SpecifiedTime-to-Event Analyses (52 Weeks)

Kaplan-Meier Plot of Time to First Occurrence of Death, Renal

Replacement Therapy or ≥50% Decline in eGFR

4% DD50

incidence rate

12% DD50

incidence rate

65% Reduction

DD50 = Death, dialysis/renal transplant or 50% reduction in eGFR. Incidence rate is calculated as 100 × number of events / total person-years.

31

Wesson et al., The Lancet, 2019.

Veverimer: TRCA-301/301E Safety Summary

TRCA-301

TRCA-301E

Veverimer

Placebo

Veverimer

Placebo

(n=124)

(n=93)

(n=114)

(n=82)

Discontinued prematurely

4.0%

4.3%

2.6%

9.8%

Serious adverse events

(none assessed to be related to

2.4%

2.2%

1.8%

4.9%

study drug)

Gastrointestinal adverse events

16.9%

8.6%

21.4%

25.9%

Wesson et al., The Lancet, 2019.

32

Our Goal is to Launch Veverimer in the United States for Treatment of Patients with CKD and Metabolic Acidosis Treated by Nephrologists

33

Metabolic Acidosis is a Significant US Market Opportunity

Increased Awareness

3,000,000

Patients with CKD and

drives higher metabolic acidosis diagnosis and treatment

Metabolic Acidosis

Expansion

1,100,000

beyond nephrologists provides additional opportunity

Patients Under Physician Care

Focus

on patients seen by nephrologists provides initial opportunity for veverimer

~600,000

Patients Under

Nephrologist Care

Data on file. NHANES 1999-2004 reports prevalence of CKD Stages 3 and 4 for the US adult population ages 20 and older. CKD Stage 3 and 4 prevalence was

calculated using NHANES prevalence and 2016 US Census data. Stage 3a (70%) and 3b (30%) were approximated using NCCD-CDC Surveillance System.

34

Metabolic acidosis prevalence by Stage 3a, 3b, and 4 reported in Inker LA et al., JASN, 2011. Symphony Health Solutions Claims Data.

A High Number of Patients with Metabolic Acidosis Are Treated By a Relatively Small Number of Nephrologists

Highly Concentrated Market

Cumulative % Potential

100%

80% of Potential Target

Patient Population

80%

60%

40%

20%

0%

~5,000 Nephrologists

Cumulative % of nephrologists with highest number of pre-dialysis patients with Stages 3-5 CKD

Symphony Health Solutions IDV®

35

We Will Target ~5,000 Community Nephrologists at Launch

Optimize Reach with 2 Regional Managers,

10 Division Heads and 40 Specialty Account Managers Expanded Digital Promotional Campaign at Launch*

# Nephrologist

*If veverimer is approved for marketing by the FDA. Symphony Health Solutions IDV®

36

High-Prescribing Nephrologists Believe There is a Link Between Metabolic Acidosis and Kidney, Bone and Muscle Health

Progression of CKD

Muscle health

Bone health

84% of respondents believe that

86% of respondents believe that

98% of respondents believe that

treating metabolic acidosis helps to

treating metabolic acidosis helps

treating metabolic acidosis helps

slow kidney disease progression

maintain muscle health

maintain bone health

84%

86%

98%

Believe

Believe

Believe

Also, 90% of respondents believe that a potential new treatment for metabolic acidosis that leads to improvements in physical function-relatedquality of life would be meaningful for their patients

Tricida Primary Market Research, SciMedica Group, Aug 2018. Nephrologist n=50

37

Expanding our Disease Awareness Campaign

Website and Neph+ App

Digital Ads and Congresses

Social Media Engagement

ASN Kidney Week 2019

>1,000 Engagements with HCPs

www.metabolicacidosisinsights.com

38

Increasing Awareness of Veverimer and Metabolic Acidosis Through Publications and Posters

Veverimer

Metabolic Acidosis

TRCA-301 Results March 2019

Veverimer versus placebo in patients with metabolic acidosis associated with chronic kidney disease: a multicentre, randomised, double-blind, controlled, phase 3 trial

TRCA-301E Results June 2019

Long-term safety and efficacy of veverimer in patients with metabolic acidosis in chronic kidney disease: a multicentre, randomised, blinded, placebo-controlled,40-week extension

Jun 2019: Tolerance to Sodium in Patients With CKD-Induced Metabolic Acidosis: Does the Accompanying Anion Matter?

Mar 2019: Clinical

Jul 2019: Effects of

evidence that treatment

Treatment of Metabolic

of metabolic acidosis

Acidosis in CKD, A

slows the progression of

Systematic Review and

chronic kidney disease

Meta-Analysis

  • Randomized Controlled Trial of Long-Term Safety and Efficacy of Veverimer for Treatment of Metabolic Acidosis
  • Mechanism of Action of Veverimer, a First-in-Class,Orally-Administered, Non- Absorbed, Counterion-Free Hydrochloric Acid Binder Being Developed for the Treatment of Metabolic Acidosis in CKD
  • MOA and Onset of Effect of Veverimer, a Novel Acid Binder for the Treatment of MA Associated with CKD
  • Effects of Veverimer on Serum Bicarbonate and Physical Function in Patients with Diabetes and CKD: Subgroup Analysis from a Randomized Trial
  • Effects of Veverimer on Serum Bicarbonate and Physical Function in Patients with CHF and CKD: Subgroup Analysis from a Randomized Trial
  • CKD as a Model of Accelerated Aging and Improvement in Physical Function with Veverimer
  • Metabolic Acidosis is an Independent Predictor of Adverse Renal Outcomes and Higher Costs in Patients with Chronic Kidney Disease
  • Metabolic Acidosis is Underdiagnosed and Undertreated in Patients with Chronic Kidney Disease
  • Metabolic Acidosis is Associated with Failure to Thrive and Fractures/Falls in Patients with Chronic Kidney Disease
  • Association of Metabolic Acidosis with Adverse Cardiovascular Outcomes in Patients with Chronic Kidney Disease
  • Metabolic acidosis is a Predictive Factor for All- Cause Mortality in CKD*
  • Metabolic acidosis is Undertreated in CKD
  • Understanding the Long-Term Impact of Metabolic acidosis in CKD: Design of the ULTIMA-CKD Registry
  • Adverse Clinical Outcomes in Patients with

Chronic Kidney Disease and Metabolic Acidosis:

A Longitudinal Analysis from Electronic Medical

Records of > 50,000 Patients

39

Veverimer: Positive Reaction to Profile and Anticipated Adoption Supports Market Opportunity to Address a High Unmet Need

Nephrologists Were Asked about Their Likelihood of Prescribing Veverimer*

79%

Would Definitely or

Probably Prescribe

Nephrologists Were Asked to Estimate

Veverimer Share at One Year*

52%

Veverimer

Share

For Their Other

18%

Might

Prescribe

Definitely/Probably

Might

Would Not

Definitely Would Not

Patients, it will be "Watch and Wait"

Source: IQVIA Quant Q3'19 Nephrologist n=100 *Based on a target product profile including information from Wesson DE et al., Lancet. 2019;

393:1417-1427. Wesson DE et al., Lancet. 2019; 394:396-406. Quotation from Tricida Primary Market Research Qual Survey 2019, n=15. If

approved, the veverimer prescribing information may differ. *We believe this estimate is more representative of peak share opportunity

40

Engaging with Payers to Facilitate Optimal Coverage

$$$

Payer Advisory

Board Meeting

  • Met with 10 payers representing ~100 million lives in March 2020
  • Key takeaways:
    • First-in-class,must cover
    • Disease modification is important
    • Positive reactions to health economics analysis
    • Prior authorization likely (confirm serum bicarbonate and sodium sensitivities)

$$$

$$$$

$$$

Managed Market

Team Actively Meeting

with Payers

  • Field-basedpayer team of 12 representatives
  • Proactively targeting payers that represent 95% of covered US lives
  • Met with 115 payers representing >300 million lives
    • Achieved our goal to meet with 100 payers prior to approval at least once

Employing Multiple

Avenues for Handling

Prior Authorizations

  • Mirror nephrologists' current practice
    • Preferred pharmacy (retail and specialty, as preferred)
    • Electronic Prior Authorization System
    • Patient Assistance Hub
    • Nephrologist staff education by 10 field reimbursement managers

41

Ongoing Payer Discussions Include Health Impact of Metabolic Acidosis

Supportive Data from Analysis of Major Payer Database Shows

Significant Health Impact of Metabolic Acidosis Over a Two-Year Period

Percent of Patients with Outcome

3X

3.6X

1.5X

Higher Likelihood

Higher Likelihood of

Higher Likelihood to Progress

of Death

Starting Dialysis

1 or More CKD Stages

50%

50%

50%

40%

*30.9%

40%

40%

*38.3%

30%

30%

30%

24.6%

*18.0%

20%

20%

20%

10.2%

10%

10%

4.8%

10%

0%

Mortality

0%

Chronic Dialysis

0%

Progression >1 CDK

Stage, %

*p<0.0001

Metabolic Acidosis (N=17,350)

Normal Serum Bicarbonate (N=34,208)

Optum® EMR, De-identified electronic Health Record dataset 2007-2017. Tangri N, National Kidney Foundation Spring 2020 Data on file.

42

Ongoing Payer Discussions Include HEOR Analysis

Compelling Health Economic Outcomes Research (HEOR) Message for Payers

Impact of metabolic acidosis comparing

all-cause cost in an acidotic vs.

non-acidotic population

~$40K of added costs/year

CKD stage 3 to 5 non-dialysis patients

with metabolic acidosis costs ~$40K more than CKD patients with normal serum bicarbonate

Impact of increase in serum bicarbonate as a continuous variable in combined acidotic and non-acidotic population

Each 1 mEq/L increase in serum bicarbonate was associated with

a 7% decrease in all cause monthly

healthcare costs (p<0.0001)

Optum® EMR, De-identified electronic medical records 2007-2017. Reaven N, Association of Managed Care Pharmacy; Oct 31, 2019 and ASN

Kidney Week Nov 7, 2019

43

Patients with Commercial, Medicare with Subsidy, Medicaid and VA/DOD Patients Represent ~62% of Target Population

Anticipated Payer Mix in Target Population*

1% VA/DOD

5% VA/

UninsuredDOD

10%

Medicaid33%

Medicare with

no subsidy

33%

Commercial 18% Medicare with subsidy

Over half of the initial targeted patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis will have either low copay (Medicaid, Medicare with subsidy and VA/DOD) or may have assistance with their copay (commercial)

*Adjustments could result from changes in coverage due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Symphony Health Solutions IDV® 2018

USRDS Annual Report, Kaiser Family Foundation

44

Veverimer: Multi-Billion Revenue Opportunity in the US with a Focus on the Nephrology Specialty

US Revenue Metrics

3,000,000

Patients with CKD and

Metabolic Acidosis

1,100,000

Patients Under Physician Care

~600,000

Patients Under

Nephrologist Care

Est. WAC price:

Est. net price (~30% GtN): Est. compliance:

Revenue PPPY:

~$2,000 - $3,000/month ~$1,400 - $2,100/month

65% (~8 months/year)

~$14,000 (at midpoint)

150,000

5% Share of

Total

Rx Patients*

Prevalence

>$2 billion / year in the US Nephrology Specialty

PPPY: Per Patient Per Year. *Incorporates intent to treat and managed care coverage assumptions

45

Veverimer: Worldwide Patent Estate

United States

  • Six issued Orange Book eligible patents
  • Several pending patent applications

Europe

  • Three issued patents
  • Several pending patent applications

Rest of World

  • Issued patents in Australia,
    China, Hong Kong, Israel, Japan, Mexico, Russia
  • Corresponding pending patent applications in other commercially significant countries

Patent protection expected to provide exclusivity for veverimer until at least 2034

in the United States, Australia, China, Hong Kong, India, Israel, Japan, Mexico, Russia and certain other markets and at least 2035 in Europe

*Exclusivity does not include any extension related to Hatch-Waxman in the United States, or a Supplementary Protection Certificate in Europe.

46

Strong Financial Position

  • ~ $437 million cash, cash equivalents and investments as of June 30, 2020
  • On May 23, 2020, raised $193 million in net proceeds through the sale of $200 million of 3.50% Convertible Senior Notes due 2027
  • $75 million currently drawn under a $200 million debt facility with Hercules (including $15 million drawn in May 2020)
    • Additional draw down availability of:
      • $75 million subject to FDA approval of veverimer
        • $25 million to be drawn prior to December 15, 2020
        • $50 million to be drawn between January 1 and June 30, 2021
      • $50 million subject to approval by Hercules
  • ~ 50 million total shares outstanding as of July 31, 2020

47

THANK YOU

Disclaimer

Tricida Inc. published this content on 05 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2020 21:46:07 UTC
