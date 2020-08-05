Tricida : Investor Presentation, August 2020 0 08/05/2020 | 05:47pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Treating Metabolic Acidosis and Slowing the Progression of Chronic Kidney Disease Investor Presentation August 2020 Forward Looking Statements Any statements contained in this presentation or made during the accompanying oral presentation that are not statements of historical facts are forward- looking statements as defined under the Federal securities laws. Examples of such statements include our plans, beliefs, intentions, expectations and projections regarding, among other things: (i) the timing of the FDA's approval of the veverimer NDA, if at all, (ii) the potential receipt and timing of further clarification related to the FDA July 14, 2020 notification, (iii) the potential availability of the Accelerated Approval Program, and the approvability of veverimer under that program, (iv) the Company's expectations with regard to its interactions and communications with the FDA, and plans and expectations as to the PDUFA goal date, (v) the Company's statements regarding the safety, efficacy and other expected patient benefits of, and potential clinical and commercial development plans for, veverimer, (vi) the market opportunity, competition and rate of adoption for veverimer; (vii) our future clinical trial and product development milestones; (viii) our disease awareness and commercialization efforts and strategies; (ix) our receipt of adequate reimbursement for veverimer, and (x) our financial projections and cost estimates. Any such forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions, but are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual future results to differ materially from our current expectations or those implied by the forward-looking statements. In addition, this presentation contains industry and market data prepared by third parties or by us. We have not independently verified this third-party data, and our data is based on our estimates and assumptions, which are subject to uncertainty and risk. As a result, you should not place undue reliance on this industry and market data. The risks and uncertainties that could adversely affect our forward-looking statements and the industry and market data include, but are not limited to: (i) the prospects of veverimer, including our ability to obtain approval through the Accelerated Approval Program, or at all; (ii) our ability to address any issues identified by the FDA; (iii) the cost, timing and results of clinical trials and other studies; (iv) risks related to the enrollment, completion and results of our confirmatory postmarketing trial; (v) risk related to the commercialization of veverimer, including market acceptance, commercial success and receipt of adequate reimbursement; (vi) risks related to competition, potential market size and the size of the patient population for veverimer; (vii) risks related to the safety, efficacy and clinical benefit of veverimer; (viii) risks related to our manufacturing and distribution strategies and activities; (ix) risks related to COVID-19; and (ix) risks related to our capital requirements and ability to raise sufficient funds for our operations. These and other factors that may affect our future results and operations are identified and described in more detail in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including the Company's most recent Annual Report filed on Form 10-K and our subsequently filed Quarterly Report(s) on Form 10-Q. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this presentation. Except as required by applicable law, the Company does not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results, later events or circumstances or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. 2 Our Goals for Veverimer* A Drug Candidate for the Treatment of Metabolic Acidosis in Patients with CKD First and ONLY Disease Improve How Patients FDA-Approved Therapy Modifying Feel and Function Significant unmet medical Slow CKD progression Enhance physical need to treat chronic through the treatment of functioning and physical metabolic acidosis chronic metabolic acidosis functioning-related quality of life *Veverimer is not yet approved by the FDA" 3 Eight Things to Know About Metabolic Acidosis 1. Metabolic Acidosis is Commonly Caused by Kidney Disease Diseased Kidneys Lose Capacity to Excrete Acid Acid is generated acid Serum bicarbonate Diseased kidneys An increase in acid from dietary sources lose capacity leads to a decrease and daily metabolism to excrete in serum bicarbonate excess acid and a vicious cycle leading to worsening metabolic acidosis Serum Bicarbonate Levels Fall Normal 22 - 29 Range mEq/L Metabolic 12 - <22 Acidosis mEq/L Acute/Severe Metabolic <12 Acidosis mEq/L Source: Kraut. Nat Rev Nephrol. 2010;6(5):274; KDIGO Clinical Practice Guidelines 2012. 5 2. Metabolic Acidosis is Highly Prevalent in CKD 3 Million Patients with Metabolic Acidosis and CKD in the United States ~600,000 ~1.1 Million 30% ~1.4 Million 18% 9% Stage 3a Stage 3b Stage 4 & 5 *Stage 5 pre-dialysis patients. Data on file. NHANES 1999-2004 reports prevalence of CKD Stages 3 and 4 for the US adult population ages 20 and older. CKD Stage 3 and 4 prevalence was calculated using NHANES prevalence and 2016 US Census data. Stage 3a (70%) and 3b (30%) were approximated 6 using NCCD-CDC Surveillance System. Metabolic acidosis prevalence by Stage 3a, 3b, and 4 reported in Inker LA et al., JASN, 2011. 3. Metabolic Acidosis Can Impact Kidney, Bone and Muscle Health Metabolic Acidosis is Associated with an Increased Risk of CKD Progression and Adverse Effects On Bone and Muscle Reduced Renal Acid Secretion Leads to Acid Buildup Acid Buffering Leads to Loss of Bone Density Acid Buffering Leads to Increased Protein Catabolism Increased Risk of CKD Progression and Mortality Increased Risk of Fractures, Renal Osteodystrophy Muscle Wasting and Reduced Physical Functioning Kraut JA et al., Adv Chronic Kidney Dis, 2017. 7 4. Metabolic Acidosis is Linked to Worsening Kidney Disease Increased Acid Excretion Augmented ammoniagenesis and enhanced proton secretion Metabolic Renal Impairment Persistent Acid Retention Kidney disease Sustained expression of ET-1, Acidosis progression aldosterone and angiotensin II Further Diminishing Kidney Function Kidney fibrosis, proteinuria, inflammation, sodium and water retention Laghmani K et al., J Clin Invest, 2001. Wesson DE, JASN, 2001. Wesson DE et al., KI, 2010. Wesson DE et al., KI, 2012. Wesson DE et al., Nephrol Dial Transplant, 2015. Phisitkul S et al., KI, 2010. Ruiz-Ortega M et al., J Hypertens Suppl, 1994. Seccia TM et al., J Hypertens, 2008. Wolf G et al., Nephron Physiol, 2003. Greene EL et al., J Clin Invest, 1996. Remuzzi G 8 et al., Kidney Blood Press Res, 1996. Halperin ML et al., Am J Kidney Dis, 1989. Nath KA et al., J Clin Invest, 1985. Nath KA et al., AJKD, 1991. Chen W et al., BMC Nephrol, 2014. 5. Multiple Academic Studies Show that Increasing Serum Bicarbonate Translates to Clinical Benefit Forest Plot Shows Slower Decline in eGFR at the End of Study Period with Oral Alkali Supplementation or Reduction of Dietary Acid Intake Oral alkali Dietary intervention Navaneethan et al., CJASN, 2019. 9 6. National and International Kidney Disease Guidelines Recommend Treating Metabolic Acidosis CKD Practice Guidelines Suggest Treatment if Serum Bicarbonate Levels are Below 22 mEq/L "We suggest that in people with CKD and serum bicarbonate concentrations <22 mmol/L treatment with oral bicarbonate supplementation be given to maintain serum bicarbonate within the normal range, unless contraindicated. Serum bicarbonate concentrations less than 22 mmol/L are associated with risk of CKD progression and increased risk of death." "In CKD Stages 3, 4, and 5, the serum level of total CO2 should be measured. The frequency of these measurements should be based on the stage of CKD (OPINION). In these patients, serum levels of total CO2 should be maintained at >22 mEq/L (22 mmol/L). (EVIDENCE) If necessary, supplemental alkali salts should be given to achieve this goal. (OPINION)." KDIGO: Clinical Practice Guideline for the Evaluation and Management of Chronic Kidney Disease. Kidney Inter, Suppl, 2013. Eknoyan G et al., AJKD, 2003. 10 7. Metabolic Acidosis is Undertreated of

Patients Receiving Oral Alkali Therapy 100% 90% 80% 70% 60% 50% 40% 30% 20% 10% 0% The Majority of Patients with Metabolic Acidosis are NOT treated < 6% < 10% 15% < 3% CRIC Study Tangri 2020 TRCA-301 Tangri 2019 Dobre 2013 Dobre M et al., AJKD, 2013. Tangri N et al., NKF SCM, 2020. Wesson DE et al., The Lancet, 2019. Tangri N et al., ASN, 2019. The Tangri studies were 11 sponsored by Tricida, Inc. 8. Current Treatments for Metabolic Acidosis Have Limitations: Oral Alkali Supplements Can Deliver Unacceptable Sodium Loads KDIGO guidelines recommend restricting sodium intake to <2 g per day in patients with CKD Other guidelines for common co-morbid diseases associated with CKD also recommend restricting dietary sodium Hypertension (ACC/AHA) Diabetes (ADA) Heart Failure (ACCF/AHA) <1.5 g of sodium per day (stage A/B) <1.5 g of sodium per day (optimal goal) <2.3 g of sodium per day <3 g of sodium per day (stage C/D) Sodium Loads Delivered by Daily Oral Alkali Dosing* Baseline Serum Bicarbonate Increase Needed to Normalize Serum Oral NaHCO3 Dose (g/day) Corresponding (mEq/L) Bicarbonate (mEq/L) Sodium Dose 12 10 20.4 5.6 g/day 18 4 8.1 2.2 g/day *Calculation represents an 80 kg person. ACC, American College of Cardiology; ACCF, American College of Cardiology Foundation; ADA, American Diabetes 12 Association; AHA, American Heart Association. Abramowitz, et al. CJASN, 2013. 8. Current Treatments for Metabolic Acidosis Have Limitations: Oral Alkali Supplements Can Have Adverse Systemic Effects Adverse Systemic Effects • The volume effects (e.g., blood pressure, sodium retention) of NaHCO3 are the sameas those from Mean Changes (Day 1 to Day 5) in Weight and Systolic Blood Pressure Change in Body Change in Systolic Weight Blood Pressure NaCl • Worsening edema/increased loop diuretics required • Worsening hypertension/increased antihypertensive drugs required • Gastrointestinal intolerability 5 4 d 3 P o u n 2 1 0 N a C l (2 0 0 m E q ) N a H C O 3 (1 0 0 m E q ) + N a C l (1 0 0 m E q ) 2 4 2 0 1 6 H g 1 2 m m 8 4 0 N a C l (2 0 0 m E q ) N a H C O 3 (1 0 0 m E q ) + N a C l (1 0 0 m E q ) Husted et al., Clinical Nephrology, 1977. Navaneethan SD et al., CJASN, 2019. 13 8. Current Treatments for Metabolic Acidosis Have Limitations: Sodium from Oral Alkali May Inhibit the Efficacy of Common Hypertension Therapies Sodium Attenuates the Beneficial Effects of ARBs and ACEi ACEi therapy Post-hoc analysis of RENAAL and IDNT trials Risk of kidney events in patients receiving ARBs increases in direct proportion to higher sodium intake Post-Hoc Analysis of REIN Trials Higher salt intake was associated with an increased risk of progression to ESRD in patients taking an ACEi Post-hoc Analysis of RENAAL and IDNT Studies: "The renal and cardiovascular protective effects of ARB therapy compared with non-RAASi-based therapy attenuated in subjects with larger consumption of sodium so that in subjects with the highest sodium intake the treatment effects on hard renal and cardiovascular outcomes were completely annihilated." ARB: Angiotension II receptor blocker. ACE: Angiotension converting enzyme inhibitor. RAASi: Renal angiotension aldosterone system inhibitor. 14 Lambers Heerspink HJ et al., KI, 2012. Vegter S et al., JASN, 2012. Conclusion from The BiCARB study group 8. Current Treatments for Metabolic Acidosis Have Limitations: Oral Alkali Supplements Have Not Been Established to be Safe and Efficacious (Not FDA-Approved) BiCARB Multi-Center,Double-Blind, Placebo Controlled, Randomized Trial Population: 300 subjects enrolled at 27 study sites in the UK

Double-blind, placebo-controlled24-month study

placebo-controlled24-month study Average Age: ~74 years

Baseline Serum Bicarbonate: ~20-21 mEq/L

~20-21 mEq/L Baseline eGFR: ~18-20 mL/min/1.73m 2

~18-20 mL/min/1.73m Restrictive eligibility criteria, and corresponding restrictive population, resulted in 4 years to enroll 300 subjects, of which only about half completed the study Efficacy Summary

There is no evidence of a treatment benefit of oral sodium bicarbonate at doses of 1.5 - 3 g/day vs placebo on physical function, quality of life or CKD progression

Safety Summary

Cardiac disorders 21% sodium bicarbonate vs 13% placebo Death 9.9% sodium bicarbonate vs 7.4% placebo Early withdrawals 47% sodium bicarbonate vs 46% placebo

"Our results suggest that at least for patients aged 60 and over with CKD GFR categories 4 and 5, 1.5 to 3 g per day of oral bicarbonate does not produce any health benefits and may be associated with net harms." The BiCARB study group, BMC Medicine, 2020. 15 Metabolic Acidosis: Three Key Takeaways 1 2 3 Metabolic acidosis is common, harmful and needs to be treated Metabolic acidosis is both a complication and an underlying cause of kidney disease progression There is an urgent need for an FDA-approved therapy to treat chronic metabolic acidosis 16 There is an Urgent Need for an FDA-Approved Therapy to Treat Chronic Metabolic Acidosis Currently Available Approaches Have Limitations and Are Not Widely Used Neutralize acid with oral alkali supplements

Decrease acid intake with dietary intervention Veverimer: A Potential New Approach to Treat Metabolic Acidosis Bind and remove intestinal acid with an orally administered, non-absorbed polymer

non-absorbed polymer Does not introduce a sodium load Analogous to mechanism healthy kidney uses when it excretes ammonium chloride and titratable acids to maintain acid/base balance Results in an increase in serum bicarbonate

17 Veverimer: Designed to Bind and Remove Acid in the GI Tract to Raise Serum Bicarbonate and Treat Metabolic Acidosis 18 Veverimer: Designed to Bind and Remove HCl with High Capacity and Selectivity High Binding Capacity High Binding Selectivity Oral Ingestion Acid Binding in GI Tract 2 NH 2 NH veverimer NH 2 NH 2 NH NH3+ NH3+ veverimer NH 3 + NH 3 + Cl - Cl - NH 3 + NH 3 + NH veverimer NH 3 + NH 3 + Cl - Cl - NH Excretion in Feces Non-absorbed polymer H+ Binds protons (H+) and then selectively binds chloride (Cl-)in the GI tract Cl- Excreted, resulting in removal of HCl* GI Anions Ranked by Size Bile Acids Fatty Acids Citrateveverimer Phosphate Chloride The high degree of crosslinking in veverimer provides a size exclusion mechanism that leads to high selectivity for binding chloride (the smallest anion) over larger anions GI: Gastrointestinal. HCl: Hydrochloric acid. *Veverimer's maximum theoretical HCl binding capacity is approximately 10 mEq/gram. 19 Veverimer: Ease of Administration* 2 oz. Water Once-a-day dosing Orally administered as a suspension in water 3 g, 6 g or 9 g dose sizes No observed drug-drug interactions** *Targeted profile if approved ** Data on file 20 Veverimer: Being Reviewed through the Accelerated Approval Program Accelerated Approval Program Requirements Treats a Serious, Life-Threatening Condition Meaningful Advantage Over Standard of Care Surrogate Endpoint Reasonably Likely to Predict Clinical Benefit Veverimer NDA Accepted for Review through the Accelerated Approval Program Increasing blood bicarbonate may slow progression to ESRD for patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis There are no FDA-approved therapies for the treatment of chronic metabolic acidosis Increasing blood bicarbonate has been linked to the slowing of CKD progression Source: FDA Guidance for Industry-Expedited Programs for Serious Conditions-Drugs and Biologics. 21 Veverimer Regulatory Update The FDA granted a PDUFA date of August 22, 2020 for veverimer. On July 14, 2020 we received a notice that the FDA has identified deficiencies during its review of the veverimer NDA that preclude discussion of labeling and postmarketing requirements/commitments at this time. The FDA stated that the notification does not reflect a final decision on the information under review. The FDA did not provide any further information or clarity around the nature of the issues underlying the letter or any guidance on timing on when they would provide additional information regarding our NDA review. We currently assume that when the FDA does provide additional correspondence regarding the identified deficiencies, it will likely come on or before our PDUFA goal date of August 22nd. While we have no additional information since the July 14, 2020 notification, we believe we are likely to receive clarification on their issues in the form of a complete response letter, or CRL, and that it is unlikely that we will receive approval to market veverimer in the United States on our PDUFA goal date. 22 Veverimer: Clinical Trial Program Completed Clinical Trials TRCA-101* Successful 2-week, randomized, double-blind,placebo-controlled Phase 1/2 trial, 3 doses and 2 dosing regimens of veverimer or placebo Blood bicarbonate endpoint 135 subjects TRCA-301** Successful 12-week, randomized, double-blind,placebo-controlled Phase 3 trial 3 - 9 g veverimer or placebo Blood bicarbonate endpoint 217 subjects TRCA-301E*** Successful 40-week, blinded Phase 3 extension trial 3 - 9 g veverimer or placebo 196 subjects * Completed planned trials for NDA and published TRCA-101,TRCA-301 & TRCA-301E results Postmarketing Trial Initiated enrollment in 4Q 2018 Evaluate the efficacy and safety of veverimer in delaying CKD progression in pre-dialysis patients with metabolic acidosis Anticipate randomizing ~1,600 subjects Time to event trial: randomized, double-blind,placebo-controlled study Protocol specifies an interim analysis when at least half the planned number of primary endpoint events have been accrued Data readout expected post initial approval * Bushinsky et al., CJASN. 2018;13:26-35. **Wesson, et al., The Lancet, 2019. ***Wesson, et al., The Lancet, 2019. 23 Veverimer: TRCA-301 and TRCA-301E Trial Results Published in The Lancet TRCA-301 Results TRCA-301E Results 24 Veverimer: TRCA-301/301E Trial Design 217 patients with eGFR 20-40 mL/min/1.73m2 R and serum 4:3 bicarbonate 12-20 mEq/L Study TRCA-301 Treatment Period Veverimer 6 g QD (n=124) Fixed 6 g QD until Week 4 Dose adjustments allowed * Placebo QD (n=93) Study TRCA-301E Treatment Period Veverimer 3-9 g QD (n=114) Safety Follow-up Placebo QD (n=82) Week -2 Day 1 Week 4 Week 12 Week 52 Week 54 R: randomization; QD: once daily. *Blinded dose adjustments (3 g, 6 g and 9 g QD veverimer) thereafter to maintain serum bicarbonate levels within the normal range. 25 Veverimer: TRCA-301: Baseline Disease Characteristics Veverimer Placebo N=124 N=93 Baseline eGFR, mean 29 28 mL/min/1.73m2 mL/min/1.73m2 Baseline serum 17 mEq/L 17 mEq/L bicarbonate, mean Selected Medical History CKD 100% 100% Hypertension 97% 97% Diabetes 61% 70% Left ventricular hypertrophy 47% 41% Congestive heart failure 29% 33% Medication Veverimer Placebo Use N=124 N=93 ACE inhibitors / ARBs 67% 82% Diuretics 60% 63% Calcium channel blockers 56% 60% Anti-diabetic drugs 53% 56% Beta blockers 46% 53% Lipid modifying agents 44% 53% Anti-thrombotic agents 38% 48% Drugs for acid related disorders 10% 6% Sodium bicarbonate 10% 8% 26 Veverimer: Summary of TRCA-301/301E Clinical Trial Results TRCA-301Veverimer-Treated Subjects Experienced a Mean Increase from Baseline in Serum Bicarbonate of 4.5 mEq/L 22 21.7 21 21.6 21.6 21.7 22.0 20.8 4.5 mEq/L 20 20.2 0 19.0 (P< 0.0001) 19 18.4 18.6 18.6 18.5 18.9 18 18.1 17.3 17.3 17 BL Week 1 Week 2 Week 4 Week 6 Week 8 Week Week Placebo Veverimer 10 12 TRCA-301 /TRCA-301E KDQOL Physical Function Domain 11.4 Improved 0 function physical -0.7 TRCA-301 /TRCA-301E Prespecified Time-to-Event Analyses (52 Weeks) 65% Reduction in the Annualized Event Rate for Veverimer-Treated Subjects 4% DD50 incidence rate 0 12% DD50 incidence rate TRCA-301 /TRCA-301E Repeated Chair Stand Test -1.4 Improved -4.3 function physical 0 12 Time since randomisation (weeks) 40 52 BL: Baseline. W: Week. Error bars: Standard error of the mean. DD50: Death, dialysis or ≥50% reduction in eGFR. 27 Wesson DE et al., Lancet 2019; 393:1417-27. Wesson DE et al., Lancet 2019; 394: 396-406. Veverimer: TRCA-301E Prespecified Analyses 1) Kidney Disease Quality of Life (KDQOL) Physical Function Survey ̶A validated questionnaire designed to assess kidney disease-specifichealth-related quality of life Subjects responded to the 10 KDQOL questions related to physical function during daily activities

Total possible score = 100 Repeated Chair Stand Test ̶Used as a measure of lower extremity muscle strength ̶Measured as time for subject to complete 5 repetitions of sit-to-stand Time to DD50 Evaluated time to death, dialysis/renal replacement therapy or ≥ 50% reduction in eGFR 28 Veverimer: Improvement in Patient-Reported Physical Function Over One Year (KDQOL Physical Function Domain) Mean Change from Baseline in KDQOL Physcial Function Domain 15 10 5 0 -5 Veverimer (N=114) Placebo (N=82) p<0.0001 11.42* Functioning p=0.0396 p=0.0177 6.49 7.80 Physical 1.16 2.11 Improved -0.7 Baseline: PBO = 55.73; Veverimer = 52.59 0 4 8 12 16 20 24 28 32 36 40 46 52 Week *The minimally clinically important difference in KDQOL subscales, based on the academic literature, is 3 to 5 points Wesson et al., The Lancet, 2019. 29 Veverimer: Improvement in Measured Physical Functioning Over One Year (Repeated Chair Stand Test) 1 Veverimer (N=114) Placebo (N=82) 0 p=0.0017 p<0.0001 p<0.0001 Improved Mean -1 Change from -2 Baseline to CompleteRepeated -3 Chair Test, -4 Seconds -5 -6 -1.25 -1.19 -1.4 -2.25 -3.71 -4.28* Baseline: PBO = 21.01; Veverimer = 21.65 0 4 8 12 16 20 24 28 32 36 40 46 52 Week Functioning Physical *The minimally clinically important difference in the time to complete the repeated chair stand test, based on the academic literature, is 1.7 seconds Wesson et al., The Lancet, 2019. 30 Veverimer: Reduction in a Composite of Mortality and Kidney Disease Progression Over One Year (DD50) TRCA-301 /TRCA-301E Study Results Pre-SpecifiedTime-to-Event Analyses (52 Weeks) Kaplan-Meier Plot of Time to First Occurrence of Death, Renal Replacement Therapy or ≥50% Decline in eGFR 4% DD50 incidence rate 12% DD50 incidence rate 65% Reduction DD50 = Death, dialysis/renal transplant or 50% reduction in eGFR. Incidence rate is calculated as 100 × number of events / total person-years. 31 Wesson et al., The Lancet, 2019. Veverimer: TRCA-301/301E Safety Summary TRCA-301 TRCA-301E Veverimer Placebo Veverimer Placebo (n=124) (n=93) (n=114) (n=82) Discontinued prematurely 4.0% 4.3% 2.6% 9.8% Serious adverse events (none assessed to be related to 2.4% 2.2% 1.8% 4.9% study drug) Gastrointestinal adverse events 16.9% 8.6% 21.4% 25.9% Wesson et al., The Lancet, 2019. 32 Our Goal is to Launch Veverimer in the United States for Treatment of Patients with CKD and Metabolic Acidosis Treated by Nephrologists 33 Metabolic Acidosis is a Significant US Market Opportunity Increased Awareness 3,000,000 Patients with CKD and drives higher metabolic acidosis diagnosis and treatment Metabolic Acidosis Expansion 1,100,000 beyond nephrologists provides additional opportunity Patients Under Physician Care Focus on patients seen by nephrologists provides initial opportunity for veverimer ~600,000 Patients Under Nephrologist Care Data on file. NHANES 1999-2004 reports prevalence of CKD Stages 3 and 4 for the US adult population ages 20 and older. CKD Stage 3 and 4 prevalence was calculated using NHANES prevalence and 2016 US Census data. Stage 3a (70%) and 3b (30%) were approximated using NCCD-CDC Surveillance System. 34 Metabolic acidosis prevalence by Stage 3a, 3b, and 4 reported in Inker LA et al., JASN, 2011. Symphony Health Solutions Claims Data. A High Number of Patients with Metabolic Acidosis Are Treated By a Relatively Small Number of Nephrologists Highly Concentrated Market Cumulative % Potential 100% 80% of Potential Target Patient Population 80% 60% 40% 20% 0% ~5,000 Nephrologists Cumulative % of nephrologists with highest number of pre-dialysis patients with Stages 3-5 CKD Symphony Health Solutions IDV® 35 We Will Target ~5,000 Community Nephrologists at Launch Optimize Reach with 2 Regional Managers, 10 Division Heads and 40 Specialty Account Managers Expanded Digital Promotional Campaign at Launch* # Nephrologist *If veverimer is approved for marketing by the FDA. Symphony Health Solutions IDV® 36 High-Prescribing Nephrologists Believe There is a Link Between Metabolic Acidosis and Kidney, Bone and Muscle Health Progression of CKD Muscle health Bone health 84% of respondents believe that 86% of respondents believe that 98% of respondents believe that treating metabolic acidosis helps to treating metabolic acidosis helps treating metabolic acidosis helps slow kidney disease progression maintain muscle health maintain bone health 84% 86% 98% Believe Believe Believe Also, 90% of respondents believe that a potential new treatment for metabolic acidosis that leads to improvements in physical function-relatedquality of life would be meaningful for their patients Tricida Primary Market Research, SciMedica Group, Aug 2018. Nephrologist n=50 37 Expanding our Disease Awareness Campaign Website and Neph+ App Digital Ads and Congresses Social Media Engagement ASN Kidney Week 2019 >1,000 Engagements with HCPs www.metabolicacidosisinsights.com 38 Increasing Awareness of Veverimer and Metabolic Acidosis Through Publications and Posters Veverimer Metabolic Acidosis TRCA-301 Results March 2019 Veverimer versus placebo in patients with metabolic acidosis associated with chronic kidney disease: a multicentre, randomised, double-blind, controlled, phase 3 trial TRCA-301E Results June 2019 Long-term safety and efficacy of veverimer in patients with metabolic acidosis in chronic kidney disease: a multicentre, randomised, blinded, placebo-controlled,40-week extension Jun 2019: Tolerance to Sodium in Patients With CKD-Induced Metabolic Acidosis: Does the Accompanying Anion Matter? Mar 2019: Clinical Jul 2019: Effects of evidence that treatment Treatment of Metabolic of metabolic acidosis Acidosis in CKD, A slows the progression of Systematic Review and chronic kidney disease Meta-Analysis Randomized Controlled Trial of Long-Term Safety and Efficacy of Veverimer for Treatment of Metabolic Acidosis

Long-Term Safety and Efficacy of Veverimer for Treatment of Metabolic Acidosis Mechanism of Action of Veverimer, a First-in-Class,Orally-Administered, Non- Absorbed, Counterion-Free Hydrochloric Acid Binder Being Developed for the Treatment of Metabolic Acidosis in CKD MOA and Onset of Effect of Veverimer, a Novel Acid Binder for the Treatment of MA Associated with CKD

Effects of Veverimer on Serum Bicarbonate and Physical Function in Patients with Diabetes and CKD: Subgroup Analysis from a Randomized Trial

Effects of Veverimer on Serum Bicarbonate and Physical Function in Patients with CHF and CKD: Subgroup Analysis from a Randomized Trial

CKD as a Model of Accelerated Aging and Improvement in Physical Function with Veverimer Metabolic Acidosis is an Independent Predictor of Adverse Renal Outcomes and Higher Costs in Patients with Chronic Kidney Disease

Metabolic Acidosis is Underdiagnosed and Undertreated in Patients with Chronic Kidney Disease

Metabolic Acidosis is Associated with Failure to Thrive and Fractures/Falls in Patients with Chronic Kidney Disease

Association of Metabolic Acidosis with Adverse Cardiovascular Outcomes in Patients with Chronic Kidney Disease Metabolic acidosis is a Predictive Factor for All- Cause Mortality in CKD*

Metabolic acidosis is Undertreated in CKD

Understanding the Long-Term Impact of Metabolic acidosis in CKD: Design of the ULTIMA-CKD Registry

Long-Term Impact of Metabolic acidosis in CKD: Design of the ULTIMA-CKD Registry Adverse Clinical Outcomes in Patients with Chronic Kidney Disease and Metabolic Acidosis: A Longitudinal Analysis from Electronic Medical Records of > 50,000 Patients 39 Veverimer: Positive Reaction to Profile and Anticipated Adoption Supports Market Opportunity to Address a High Unmet Need Nephrologists Were Asked about Their Likelihood of Prescribing Veverimer* 79% Would Definitely or Probably Prescribe Nephrologists Were Asked to Estimate Veverimer Share at One Year* 52% Veverimer Share For Their Other 18% Might Prescribe Definitely/Probably Might Would Not Definitely Would Not Patients, it will be "Watch and Wait" Source: IQVIA Quant Q3'19 Nephrologist n=100 *Based on a target product profile including information from Wesson DE et al., Lancet. 2019; 393:1417-1427. Wesson DE et al., Lancet. 2019; 394:396-406. Quotation from Tricida Primary Market Research Qual Survey 2019, n=15. If approved, the veverimer prescribing information may differ. *We believe this estimate is more representative of peak share opportunity 40 Engaging with Payers to Facilitate Optimal Coverage $$$ Payer Advisory Board Meeting Met with 10 payers representing ~100 million lives in March 2020

Key takeaways:

First-in-class, must cover Disease modification is important Positive reactions to health economics analysis Prior authorization likely (confirm serum bicarbonate and sodium sensitivities)

$$$ $$$$ $$$ Managed Market Team Actively Meeting with Payers Field-based payer team of 12 representatives

payer team of 12 representatives Proactively targeting payers that represent 95% of covered US lives

Met with 115 payers representing >300 million lives

Achieved our goal to meet with 100 payers prior to approval at least once

Employing Multiple Avenues for Handling Prior Authorizations Mirror nephrologists' current practice

Preferred pharmacy (retail and specialty, as preferred) Electronic Prior Authorization System Patient Assistance Hub Nephrologist staff education by 10 field reimbursement managers

41 Ongoing Payer Discussions Include Health Impact of Metabolic Acidosis Supportive Data from Analysis of Major Payer Database Shows Significant Health Impact of Metabolic Acidosis Over a Two-Year Period Percent of Patients with Outcome 3X 3.6X 1.5X Higher Likelihood Higher Likelihood of Higher Likelihood to Progress of Death Starting Dialysis 1 or More CKD Stages 50% 50% 50% 40% *30.9% 40% 40% *38.3% 30% 30% 30% 24.6% *18.0% 20% 20% 20% 10.2% 10% 10% 4.8% 10% 0% Mortality 0% Chronic Dialysis 0% Progression >1 CDK Stage, % *p<0.0001 Metabolic Acidosis (N=17,350) Normal Serum Bicarbonate (N=34,208) Optum® EMR, De-identified electronic Health Record dataset 2007-2017. Tangri N, National Kidney Foundation Spring 2020 Data on file. 42 Ongoing Payer Discussions Include HEOR Analysis Compelling Health Economic Outcomes Research (HEOR) Message for Payers Impact of metabolic acidosis comparing all-cause cost in an acidotic vs. non-acidotic population ~$40K of added costs/year CKD stage 3 to 5 non-dialysis patients with metabolic acidosis costs ~$40K more than CKD patients with normal serum bicarbonate Impact of increase in serum bicarbonate as a continuous variable in combined acidotic and non-acidotic population Each 1 mEq/L increase in serum bicarbonate was associated with a 7% decrease in all cause monthly healthcare costs (p<0.0001) Optum® EMR, De-identified electronic medical records 2007-2017. Reaven N, Association of Managed Care Pharmacy; Oct 31, 2019 and ASN Kidney Week Nov 7, 2019 43 Patients with Commercial, Medicare with Subsidy, Medicaid and VA/DOD Patients Represent ~62% of Target Population Anticipated Payer Mix in Target Population* 1% VA/DOD 5% VA/ UninsuredDOD 10% Medicaid33% Medicare with no subsidy 33% Commercial 18% Medicare with subsidy Over half of the initial targeted patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis will have either low copay (Medicaid, Medicare with subsidy and VA/DOD) or may have assistance with their copay (commercial) *Adjustments could result from changes in coverage due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Symphony Health Solutions IDV® 2018 USRDS Annual Report, Kaiser Family Foundation 44 Veverimer: Multi-Billion Revenue Opportunity in the US with a Focus on the Nephrology Specialty US Revenue Metrics 3,000,000 Patients with CKD and Metabolic Acidosis 1,100,000 Patients Under Physician Care ~600,000 Patients Under Nephrologist Care Est. WAC price: Est. net price (~30% GtN): Est. compliance: Revenue PPPY: ~$2,000 - $3,000/month ~$1,400 - $2,100/month 65% (~8 months/year) ~$14,000 (at midpoint) 150,000 5% Share of Total Rx Patients* Prevalence >$2 billion / year in the US Nephrology Specialty PPPY: Per Patient Per Year. *Incorporates intent to treat and managed care coverage assumptions 45 Veverimer: Worldwide Patent Estate United States Six issued Orange Book eligible patents

Several pending patent applications Europe Three issued patents

Several pending patent applications Rest of World Issued patents in Australia,

China, Hong Kong, Israel, Japan, Mexico, Russia

China, Hong Kong, Israel, Japan, Mexico, Russia Corresponding pending patent applications in other commercially significant countries Patent protection expected to provide exclusivity for veverimer until at least 2034 in the United States, Australia, China, Hong Kong, India, Israel, Japan, Mexico, Russia and certain other markets and at least 2035 in Europe *Exclusivity does not include any extension related to Hatch-Waxman in the United States, or a Supplementary Protection Certificate in Europe. 46 Strong Financial Position ~ $437 million cash, cash equivalents and investments as of June 30, 2020

On May 23, 2020, raised $193 million in net proceeds through the sale of $200 million of 3.50% Convertible Senior Notes due 2027

$75 million currently drawn under a $200 million debt facility with Hercules (including $15 million drawn in May 2020)

Additional draw down availability of: $75 million subject to FDA approval of veverimer $25 million to be drawn prior to December 15, 2020 $50 million to be drawn between January 1 and June 30, 2021 $50 million subject to approval by Hercules

~ 50 million total shares outstanding as of July 31, 2020 47 THANK YOU Attachments Original document

