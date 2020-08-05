Tricida : Investor Presentation, August 2020

Any statements contained in this presentation or made during the accompanying oral presentation that are not statements of historical facts are forward- looking statements as defined under the Federal securities laws. Examples of such statements include our plans, beliefs, intentions, expectations and projections regarding, among other things: (i) the timing of the FDA's approval of the veverimer NDA, if at all, (ii) the potential receipt and timing of further clarification related to the FDA July 14, 2020 notification, (iii) the potential availability of the Accelerated Approval Program, and the approvability of veverimer under that program, (iv) the Company's expectations with regard to its interactions and communications with the FDA, and plans and expectations as to the PDUFA goal date, (v) the Company's statements regarding the safety, efficacy and other expected patient benefits of, and potential clinical and commercial development plans for, veverimer, (vi) the market opportunity, competition and rate of adoption for veverimer; (vii) our future clinical trial and product development milestones; (viii) our disease awareness and commercialization efforts and strategies; (ix) our receipt of adequate reimbursement for veverimer, and (x) our financial projections and cost estimates. Any such forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions, but are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual future results to differ materially from our current expectations or those implied by the forward-looking statements. In addition, this presentation contains industry and market data prepared by third parties or by us. We have not independently verified this third-party data, and our data is based on our estimates and assumptions, which are subject to uncertainty and risk. As a result, you should not place undue reliance on this industry and market data. The risks and uncertainties that could adversely affect our forward-looking statements and the industry and market data include, but are not limited to: (i) the prospects of veverimer, including our ability to obtain approval through the Accelerated Approval Program, or at all; (ii) our ability to address any issues identified by the FDA; (iii) the cost, timing and results of clinical trials and other studies; (iv) risks related to the enrollment, completion and results of our confirmatory postmarketing trial; (v) risk related to the commercialization of veverimer, including market acceptance, commercial success and receipt of adequate reimbursement; (vi) risks related to competition, potential market size and the size of the patient population for veverimer; (vii) risks related to the safety, efficacy and clinical benefit of veverimer; (viii) risks related to our manufacturing and distribution strategies and activities; (ix) risks related to COVID-19; and (ix) risks related to our capital requirements and ability to raise sufficient funds for our operations. These and other factors that may affect our future results and operations are identified and described in more detail in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including the Company's most recent Annual Report filed on Form 10-K and our subsequently filed Quarterly Report(s) on Form 10-Q. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this presentation. Except as required by applicable law, the Company does not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results, later events or circumstances or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.
Our Goals for Veverimer*
A Drug Candidate for the Treatment of Metabolic Acidosis in Patients with CKD
First and ONLY
Disease
Improve How Patients
FDA-Approved Therapy
Modifying
Feel and Function
Significant unmet medical
Slow CKD progression
Enhance physical
need to treat chronic
through the treatment of
functioning and physical
metabolic acidosis
chronic metabolic acidosis
functioning-related
quality of life
*Veverimer is not yet approved by the FDA"
Eight Things to Know
About Metabolic Acidosis
1. Metabolic Acidosis is Commonly Caused by Kidney Disease
Other guidelines for common co-morbid diseases associated with CKD also recommend restricting dietary sodium
Hypertension (ACC/AHA)
Diabetes (ADA)
Heart Failure (ACCF/AHA)
<1.5 g of sodium per day (stage A/B)
<1.5 g of sodium per day (optimal goal)
<2.3 g of sodium per day
<3 g of sodium per day (stage C/D)
Sodium Loads Delivered by Daily Oral Alkali Dosing*
Baseline Serum Bicarbonate
Increase Needed to Normalize Serum
Oral NaHCO3 Dose (g/day)
Corresponding
(mEq/L)
Bicarbonate (mEq/L)
Sodium Dose
12
10
20.4
5.6 g/day
18
4
8.1
2.2 g/day
*Calculation represents an 80 kg person. ACC, American College of Cardiology; ACCF, American College of Cardiology Foundation; ADA, American Diabetes
Association; AHA, American Heart Association. Abramowitz, et al. CJASN, 2013.
8. Current Treatments for Metabolic Acidosis Have Limitations: Oral Alkali Supplements Can Have Adverse Systemic Effects
Adverse Systemic Effects
• The volume effects (e.g., blood
pressure, sodium retention) of
NaHCO3 are the sameas those from
Mean Changes (Day 1 to Day 5)
in Weight and Systolic Blood Pressure
Change in Body
Change in Systolic
Weight
Blood Pressure
NaCl
• Worsening edema/increased loop
diuretics required
• Worsening hypertension/increased
antihypertensive drugs required
• Gastrointestinal intolerability
5
4
d
3
P o u n
2
1
0
N a C l (2 0 0 m E q )
N a H C O 3 (1 0 0 m E q )
+
N a C l (1 0 0 m E q )
2 4
2 0
1 6
H g
1 2
m m
8
4
0
N a C l (2 0 0 m E q )
N a H C O 3 (1 0 0 m E q )
+
N a C l (1 0 0 m E q )
Husted et al., Clinical Nephrology, 1977. Navaneethan SD et al., CJASN, 2019.
8. Current Treatments for Metabolic Acidosis Have Limitations:
Sodium from Oral Alkali May Inhibit the Efficacy of Common Hypertension Therapies
Sodium Attenuates the Beneficial Effects of ARBs and ACEi
ACEi therapy
Post-hoc analysis of RENAAL and IDNT trials
Risk of kidney events in patients receiving ARBs increases in direct proportion to higher sodium intake
Post-Hoc Analysis of REIN Trials
Higher salt intake was associated with an increased risk of progression to ESRD in patients taking an ACEi
Post-hoc Analysis of RENAAL and IDNT Studies:
"The renal and cardiovascular protective effects of ARB therapy compared with non-RAASi-based therapy attenuated in subjects with larger consumption of sodium so that in subjects with the highest sodium intake the treatment effects on hard renal and cardiovascular outcomes were completely annihilated."
ARB: Angiotension II receptor blocker. ACE: Angiotension converting enzyme inhibitor. RAASi: Renal angiotension aldosterone system inhibitor.
Lambers Heerspink HJ et al., KI, 2012. Vegter S et al., JASN, 2012.
Conclusion from The BiCARB study group
8. Current Treatments for Metabolic Acidosis Have Limitations:
Oral Alkali Supplements Have Not Been Established to be Safe and Efficacious (NotFDA-Approved)
Population: 300 subjects enrolled at 27 study sites in the UK
Double-blind,placebo-controlled24-month study
Average Age: ~74 years
Baseline Serum Bicarbonate: ~20-21 mEq/L
Baseline eGFR: ~18-20 mL/min/1.73m2
Restrictive eligibility criteria, and corresponding restrictive population, resulted in 4 years to enroll 300 subjects, of which only about half completed the study
Efficacy Summary
There is no evidence of a treatment benefit of oral sodium bicarbonate at doses of 1.5 - 3 g/day vs placebo on physical function, quality of life or CKD progression
Safety Summary
Cardiac disorders
21% sodium bicarbonate vs 13% placebo
Death
9.9% sodium bicarbonate vs 7.4% placebo
Early withdrawals
47% sodium bicarbonate vs 46% placebo
"Our results suggest that at least for patients aged 60 and over with CKD GFR categories 4 and 5, 1.5 to 3 g per day of oral bicarbonate does not produce any health benefits and
may be associated with net harms."
The BiCARB study group, BMC Medicine, 2020.
Metabolic Acidosis: Three Key Takeaways
1
2
3
Metabolic acidosis is common, harmful and needs to be treated
Metabolic acidosis is both a complication and an underlying cause of kidney disease progression
There is an urgent need for an FDA-approved therapy to treat chronic metabolic acidosis
There is an Urgent Need for an FDA-Approved Therapy to Treat Chronic Metabolic Acidosis
Currently Available Approaches Have Limitations and Are Not Widely Used
Neutralize acid with oral alkali supplements
Decrease acid intake with dietary intervention
Veverimer: A Potential New Approach to Treat Metabolic Acidosis
Bind and remove intestinal acid with an orally administered, non-absorbed polymer
Does not introduce a sodium load
Analogous to mechanism healthy kidney uses when it excretes ammonium chloride and titratable acids to maintain acid/base balance
Results in an increase in serum bicarbonate
Veverimer: Designed to Bind and Remove Acid in the GI Tract to Raise Serum Bicarbonate and Treat Metabolic Acidosis
18
Veverimer: Designed to Bind and Remove HCl with High Capacity and Selectivity
High Binding Capacity
High Binding Selectivity
Oral Ingestion
Acid Binding in GI Tract
NH2NH2
veverimer
NH2NH2
NH3+ NH3+
veverimer
NH3+NH3+Cl-Cl-NH3+NH3+
veverimer
NH3+NH3+Cl-Cl-
Excretion in Feces
Non-absorbed polymer
H+
Binds protons (H+) and then selectively binds chloride (Cl-)in the GI tract
Cl-
Excreted, resulting in removal of HCl*
GI Anions
Ranked by Size
Bile Acids
Fatty Acids
Citrateveverimer
Phosphate
Chloride
The high degree of crosslinking in veverimer provides a size exclusion mechanism that leads to high selectivity for binding chloride (the smallest anion) over larger anions
GI: Gastrointestinal. HCl: Hydrochloric acid. *Veverimer's maximum theoretical HCl binding capacity is approximately 10 mEq/gram.
Veverimer: Ease of Administration*
2 oz. Water
Once-a-day dosing
Orally administered as a suspension in water
3 g, 6 g or 9 g dose sizes
No observed drug-drug interactions**
*Targeted profile if approved ** Data on file
Veverimer: Being Reviewed through the Accelerated Approval Program
Accelerated Approval Program Requirements
Treats a Serious, Life-Threatening Condition
Meaningful Advantage
Over Standard of Care
Surrogate Endpoint Reasonably Likely to Predict Clinical Benefit
Veverimer NDA Accepted for Review
through the Accelerated Approval Program
Increasing blood bicarbonate may
slow progression to ESRD for patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis
There are no FDA-approved therapies for the treatment of chronic metabolic acidosis
Increasing blood bicarbonate has been
linked to the slowing of CKD progression
Source: FDA Guidance for Industry-Expedited Programs for Serious Conditions-Drugs and Biologics.
Veverimer Regulatory Update
The FDA granted a PDUFA date of August 22, 2020 for veverimer. On July 14, 2020 we received a notice that the FDA has identified deficiencies during its review of the veverimer NDA that preclude discussion of labeling and postmarketing requirements/commitments at this time. The FDA stated that the notification does not reflect a final decision on the information under review. The FDA did not provide any further information or clarity around the nature of the issues underlying the letter or any guidance on timing on when they would provide additional information regarding our NDA review. We currently assume that when the FDA does provide additional correspondence regarding the identified deficiencies, it will likely come on or before our PDUFA goal date of August 22nd. While we have no additional information since the July 14, 2020 notification, we believe we are likely to receive clarification on their issues in the form of a complete response letter, or CRL, and that it is unlikely that we will receive approval to market veverimer in the United States on our PDUFA goal date.
Veverimer: Clinical Trial Program
Completed Clinical Trials
TRCA-101* Successful 2-week, randomized, double-blind,placebo-controlled Phase 1/2 trial, 3 doses and 2 dosing regimens of veverimer or placebo