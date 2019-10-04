Log in
Tricida : to Host Investor Day on October 15, 2019

10/04/2019 | 10:25am EDT

Management to unveil veverimer (TRC101) U.S. commercialization strategy following recent NDA submission

Leading clinicians and researchers to discuss implications of metabolic acidosis

Live and archived webcast available

Tricida, Inc. (Nasdaq: TCDA), a pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), announced today that it will host its inaugural Investor Day on October 15, 2019 from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time in New York, NY.

The Tricida management team will provide a comprehensive overview of the Company’s commercialization strategy and market opportunity for veverimer in the treatment of metabolic acidosis in patients with CKD. The event will also feature presentations and a moderated discussion with leading clinicians and researchers on the treatment landscape for metabolic acidosis:

  • David A. Bushinsky, MD, Professor of Medicine and of Pharmacology and Physiology, University of Rochester School of Medicine
  • Donald E. Wesson, MD, MBA, Professor of Medicine, Texas A&M University College of Medicine; President, Baylor Scott White Health and Wellness Center
  • Navdeep Tangri, MD, PHD, Associate Professor of Medicine, Department of Medicine and Community Health Sciences, University of Manitoba; Scientific Director, Chronic Disease Innovation Center, University of Manitoba

Due to limited capacity, a reservation is required. Institutional investors and analysts who would like to attend the event, please contact InvestorDay@tricida.com.

The live webcast and slide presentation may be accessed on the Tricida website under the Investors section: Presentations and Events. A replay of the webcast will be available following the event for three months.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). Tricida has submitted a New Drug Application seeking approval of veverimer through the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Accelerated Approval Program, and is currently conducting its confirmatory postmarketing trial, VALOR-CKD.

For more information about Tricida, please visit www.Tricida.com.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements, including for example, the approval of our NDA submission for veverimer under the FDA's Accelerated Approval Program and the potential timing of the approval and commercial launch of veverimer. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, the cost, timing and results of clinical trials and other studies; that many drug candidates that have completed Phase 3 trials do not become approved drugs on a timely or cost effective basis, or at all; there can be no assurance that the FDA will approve our NDA for veverimer under the Accelerated Approval Program, or at all, and even if approval for veverimer is obtained, there can be no assurance that it will be adopted in the market or accepted as a benefit to patients and healthcare providers; possible safety and efficacy concerns; and that we completely rely on third-party suppliers and manufacturers. These and other factors that may affect our future results of operations are identified and described in more detail in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2019, filed with the SEC on August 8, 2019. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release reflect Tricida’s current views with respect to future events, and Tricida does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.


© Business Wire 2019
