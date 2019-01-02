Tricida : to Present at the 37th Annual J. P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Tricida, Inc. (Nasdaq: TCDA) today announced that it will present at the
37th Annual J. P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday,
January 9, 2019 at 11:30 am PT / 2:30 pm ET. Gerrit Klaerner, Ph.D.,
Tricida’s chief executive officer and president, will provide a company
overview, business update and progress on the company’s key initiatives.
A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible on the Tricida
website at IR.Tricida.com.
An archive of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the
presentation.
About Tricida
Tricida, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company focused on the development and
commercialization of TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer
designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients
with chronic kidney disease (CKD). Metabolic acidosis is a condition
commonly caused by CKD that is believed to accelerate the progression of
kidney deterioration. Tricida has successfully completed a pivotal Phase
3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD
and metabolic acidosis. For more information about Tricida, please visit
the company’s website at www.Tricida.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190102005417/en/