Tricida : to Present at the 37th Annual J. P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Tricida, Inc. (Nasdaq: TCDA) today announced that it will present at the 37th Annual J. P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 9, 2019 at 11:30 am PT / 2:30 pm ET. Gerrit Klaerner, Ph.D., Tricida’s chief executive officer and president, will provide a company overview, business update and progress on the company’s key initiatives.

A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible on the Tricida website at IR.Tricida.com. An archive of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the presentation.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). Metabolic acidosis is a condition commonly caused by CKD that is believed to accelerate the progression of kidney deterioration. Tricida has successfully completed a pivotal Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis. For more information about Tricida, please visit the company’s website at www.Tricida.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190102005417/en/