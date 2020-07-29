Tricida : to Report Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Host Conference Call and Webcast on Wednesday, August 5, 2020

Tricida, Inc. (Nasdaq: TCDA) today announced that it will report its second quarter 2020 financial results after the close of market on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. Tricida will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 pm Eastern Time to discuss its financial results and business progress. The call or webcast may be accessed as follows:

Tricida Second Quarter 2020 Conference Call Wednesday, August 5, 2020 4:30 pm Eastern Time Webcast: IR.Tricida.com Dial-in: (877) 377-5478 International: (629) 228-0740 Conference ID: 8994536

A replay of the webcast will be available on Tricida’s website approximately two hours following the completion of the call and will be available for up to 90 days following the presentation.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with CKD. Metabolic acidosis is a condition commonly caused by CKD that is believed to accelerate the progression of kidney deterioration. It is estimated to pose a health risk to approximately three million patients with CKD in the United States.

