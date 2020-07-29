Log in
TRICIDA, INC.

(TCDA)
Tricida : to Report Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Host Conference Call and Webcast on Wednesday, August 5, 2020

07/29/2020

Tricida, Inc. (Nasdaq: TCDA) today announced that it will report its second quarter 2020 financial results after the close of market on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. Tricida will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 pm Eastern Time to discuss its financial results and business progress. The call or webcast may be accessed as follows:

Tricida Second Quarter 2020 Conference Call

Wednesday, August 5, 2020

4:30 pm Eastern Time

Webcast:

IR.Tricida.com

Dial-in:

(877) 377-5478

International:

(629) 228-0740

Conference ID:

8994536

A replay of the webcast will be available on Tricida’s website approximately two hours following the completion of the call and will be available for up to 90 days following the presentation.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with CKD. Metabolic acidosis is a condition commonly caused by CKD that is believed to accelerate the progression of kidney deterioration. It is estimated to pose a health risk to approximately three million patients with CKD in the United States.

For more information about Tricida, please visit www.Tricida.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 6,86 M - -
Net income 2020 -278 M - -
Net Debt 2020 8,03 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -2,56x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 694 M 694 M -
EV / Sales 2020 102x
EV / Sales 2021 8,91x
Nbr of Employees 141
Free-Float 97,2%
Chart TRICIDA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tricida, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRICIDA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 50,67 $
Last Close Price 13,89 $
Spread / Highest target 274%
Spread / Average Target 265%
Spread / Lowest Target 260%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gerrit Klaerner President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Klaus R. Veitinger Chairman
Geoffrey M. Parker Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Wilhelm Stahl Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Dawn Parsell Executive Vice President-Clinical Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRICIDA, INC.-63.20%694
LONZA GROUP61.66%46 200
CELLTRION, INC.66.57%35 423
MODERNA, INC.316.62%31 685
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.2.68%30 345
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.49.97%29 661
