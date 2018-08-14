Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  TriCo Bancshares    TCBK

TRICO BANCSHARES (TCBK)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 08/13 10:00:00 pm
39.17 USD   -0.38%
01:01aTRICO BANCSHARE : Announces Appointment of New Chief Financial Offic..
BU
07/27TRICO : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/26TRICO BANCSHARE : Announces Quarterly Results
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

TriCo Bancshares : Announces Appointment of New Chief Financial Officer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/14/2018 | 01:01am CEST

TriCo Bancshares (“TriCo” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TCBK), the holding company for Tri Counties Bank, announced today that Peter Wiese has been named the Company's new Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer effective August 14, 2018. Mr. Wiese replaces Thomas J. Reddish, whose employment as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer terminated as of August 13, 2018. Mr. Reddish’s departure is unrelated to the Company's financial condition, financial reporting or accounting practices, investments, policies or regulatory condition.

Richard P. Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “On behalf of the board and senior management team, I want to thank Tom for his many contributions over his more than 24-year tenure with the Company, including 19 as Chief Financial Officer. He has helped guide the Company in its growth, while maintaining financial integrity, and we wish him well in his future endeavors.”

“Peter, our new CFO, inherits strong and talented finance and accounting teams that will appreciate his impressive breadth of experience,” Mr. Smith said. “The Board of Directors and I have the utmost confidence in Peter's leadership as the new Chief Financial Officer. His leadership skills, strategic insights and financial acumen will be important contributors to our future success,” added Mr. Smith.

Mr. Wiese, 43, was previously with the Sacramento, California office of the public accounting firm Crowe Horwath LLP, where he was a partner since 2011 specializing in the financial services and banking industries. Mr. Weise, a Certified Public Accountant, has over 20 years of experience in public accounting.

About TriCo Bancshares

Established in 1975, Tri Counties Bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ: TCBK) headquartered in Chico, California, providing a unique brand of customer Service with Solutions available in traditional stand-alone and in-store bank branches in communities throughout Northern and Central California. Tri Counties Bank provides an extensive and competitive breadth of consumer, small business and commercial banking financial services, along with convenient around-the-clock ATM, online and mobile banking access. Brokerage services are provided by the Bank’s investment services through affiliation with Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. Visit www.TriCountiesBank.com to learn more.

Forward-Looking Statement

The statements contained herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements based on management’s current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company. Such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the control of the Company. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be the same as those anticipated by management. The Company cautions readers that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which the Company conducts operations; the effects of, and changes in, trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; the impact of changes in financial services policies, laws and regulations; technological changes; mergers and acquisitions, including costs or difficulties related to the integration of acquired companies; changes in the level of the Company’s nonperforming assets and charge-offs; any deterioration in values of California real estate, both residential and commercial; the effect of changes in accounting standards and practices; possible other-than-temporary impairment of securities held by the Company; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; ability to attract deposits and other sources of liquidity; changes in the financial performance and/or condition of our borrowers; the impact of competition from financial and bank holding companies and other financial service providers; the possibility that any of the anticipated benefits of the Company’s recent merger with FNBB will not be realized or will not be realized within the expected time period, or that integration of FNBB’s operations with those of the Company will be materially delayed or will be more costly or difficult than expected; the challenges of integrating and retaining key employees; the possibility that the merger may be more expensive to complete than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events; unanticipated regulatory or judicial proceedings; the costs and effects of litigation and of unexpected or adverse outcomes in such litigation; and the Company’s ability to manage the risks involved in the foregoing. Additional factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described above can be found in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, and our other filings on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and available in the “Investor Relations” section of our website, https://www.tcbk.com/investor-relations and in other documents we file with the SEC. Annualized, pro forma, projections and estimates are not forecasts and may not reflect actual results.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TRICO BANCSHARES
01:01aTRICO BANCSHARES : Announces Appointment of New Chief Financial Officer
BU
07/31TRICO BANCSHARES / : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits..
AQ
07/27TRICO BANCSHARES / : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial St..
AQ
07/27TRICO : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/26TRICO BANCSHARES : Announces Quarterly Results
BU
07/20TRICO BANCSHARES : and FNB Bancorp Complete Merger
AQ
07/09TRICO BANCSHARES / : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Changes..
AQ
07/06TRICO BANCSHARES : and FNB Bancorp Complete Merger
BU
06/14TRICO BANCSHARES : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/07TRICO BANCSHARES : Federal Reserve Board Announces Approval of Application by Tr..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/01TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) Presents At Keefe, Bruyette, & Woods Nineteenth Annua.. 
07/26Trico Bancshares beats by $0.08, misses on revenue 
06/30STOCKS TO WATCH : Tariffs Don't Take Holidays 
05/23Trico Bancshares declares $0.17 dividend 
04/26Trico Bancshares misses by $0.02, misses on revenue 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 262 M
EBIT 2018 101 M
Net income 2018 63,4 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 1,75%
P/E ratio 2018 16,59
P/E ratio 2019 13,19
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,43x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,90x
Capitalization 899 M
Chart TRICO BANCSHARES
Duration : Period :
TriCo Bancshares Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRICO BANCSHARES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 43,2 $
Spread / Average Target 9,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard P. Smith President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William J. Casey Chairman
John S. Fleshood Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Thomas J. Reddish Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Bruce Barnett Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRICO BANCSHARES3.86%899
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD-5.74%184 107
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO LTD0.00%86 416
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP1.98%61 434
JAPAN POST BANK CO LTD-12.12%53 062
QATAR NATIONAL BANK QPSC--.--%44 275
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.