TriCo Bancshares : Announces Appointment of New Chief Financial Officer

TriCo Bancshares (“TriCo” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TCBK), the holding
company for Tri Counties Bank, announced today that Peter Wiese has been
named the Company's new Executive Vice President and Chief Financial
Officer effective August 14, 2018. Mr. Wiese replaces Thomas J. Reddish,
whose employment as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
terminated as of August 13, 2018. Mr. Reddish’s departure is unrelated
to the Company's financial condition, financial reporting or accounting
practices, investments, policies or regulatory condition.
Richard P. Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “On
behalf of the board and senior management team, I want to thank Tom for
his many contributions over his more than 24-year tenure with the
Company, including 19 as Chief Financial Officer. He has helped guide
the Company in its growth, while maintaining financial integrity, and we
wish him well in his future endeavors.”
“Peter, our new CFO, inherits strong and talented finance and accounting
teams that will appreciate his impressive breadth of experience,” Mr.
Smith said. “The Board of Directors and I have the utmost confidence in
Peter's leadership as the new Chief Financial Officer. His leadership
skills, strategic insights and financial acumen will be important
contributors to our future success,” added Mr. Smith.
Mr. Wiese, 43, was previously with the Sacramento, California office of
the public accounting firm Crowe Horwath LLP, where he was a partner
since 2011 specializing in the financial services and banking
industries. Mr. Weise, a Certified Public Accountant, has over 20 years
of experience in public accounting.
About TriCo Bancshares
Established in 1975, Tri Counties Bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of
TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ: TCBK) headquartered in Chico, California,
providing a unique brand of customer Service with Solutions available in
traditional stand-alone and in-store bank branches in communities
throughout Northern and Central California. Tri Counties Bank provides
an extensive and competitive breadth of consumer, small business and
commercial banking financial services, along with convenient
around-the-clock ATM, online and mobile banking access. Brokerage
services are provided by the Bank’s investment services through
affiliation with Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. Visit www.TriCountiesBank.com
to learn more.
Forward-Looking Statement
The statements contained herein that are not historical facts are
forward-looking statements based on management’s current expectations
and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects
on the Company. Such statements involve inherent risks and
uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally
beyond the control of the Company. There can be no assurance that future
developments affecting the Company will be the same as those anticipated
by management. The Company cautions readers that a number of important
factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those
expressed in, or implied or projected by, such forward-looking
statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited
to, the following: the strength of the United States economy in general
and the strength of the local economies in which the Company conducts
operations; the effects of, and changes in, trade, monetary and fiscal
policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Board of
Governors of the Federal Reserve System; inflation, interest rate,
market and monetary fluctuations; the impact of changes in financial
services policies, laws and regulations; technological changes; mergers
and acquisitions, including costs or difficulties related to the
integration of acquired companies; changes in the level of the Company’s
nonperforming assets and charge-offs; any deterioration in values of
California real estate, both residential and commercial; the effect of
changes in accounting standards and practices; possible
other-than-temporary impairment of securities held by the Company;
changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; ability to
attract deposits and other sources of liquidity; changes in the
financial performance and/or condition of our borrowers; the impact of
competition from financial and bank holding companies and other
financial service providers; the possibility that any of the anticipated
benefits of the Company’s recent merger with FNBB will not be realized
or will not be realized within the expected time period, or that
integration of FNBB’s operations with those of the Company will be
materially delayed or will be more costly or difficult than expected;
the challenges of integrating and retaining key employees; the
possibility that the merger may be more expensive to complete than
anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events;
unanticipated regulatory or judicial proceedings; the costs and effects
of litigation and of unexpected or adverse outcomes in such litigation;
and the Company’s ability to manage the risks involved in the foregoing.
Additional factors that could cause results to differ materially from
those described above can be found in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for
the year ended December 31, 2017, and our other filings on file with the
Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and available in the
“Investor Relations” section of our website, https://www.tcbk.com/investor-relations
and in other documents we file with the SEC. Annualized, pro forma,
projections and estimates are not forecasts and may not reflect actual
results.
