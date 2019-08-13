Log in
TRICO BANCSHARES

(TCBK)
TRICO BANCSHARES : Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
07/25TRICO : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/25TRICO BANCSHARES : Announces Quarterly Results
BU
TriCo Bancshares : Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

08/13/2019 | 05:31pm EDT

The Board of Directors of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ: TCBK), parent company of Tri Counties Bank, declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 (twenty-two cents) per share on its common stock, no par value on August 8, 2019. The dividend is payable on September 27, 2019 to holders of record as of September 13, 2019. The Company has consistently declared a quarterly cash dividend since 1989 and has a history of periodically increasing its quarterly cash dividend. This dividend declaration represents nearly a 16% increase over the $0.19 cash dividend paid in each of the previous three quarters and a 29% increase as compared to the $0.17 cash dividend paid in September of 2018.

Established in 1975, Tri Counties Bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ: TCBK) headquartered in Chico, California, providing a unique brand of customer Service with Solutions available in traditional stand-alone and in-store bank branches in communities throughout Northern and Central California. Tri Counties Bank provides an extensive and competitive breadth of consumer, small business and commercial banking financial services, along with convenient around-the-clock ATM, online and mobile banking access. Brokerage services are provided by the Bank’s investment services through affiliation with Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. Visit www.TriCountiesBank.com to learn more.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 312 M
EBIT 2019 127 M
Net income 2019 90,8 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,12%
P/E ratio 2019 12,3x
P/E ratio 2020 11,9x
Capi. / Sales2019 3,55x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,41x
Capitalization 1 109 M
Managers
NameTitle
Richard P. Smith President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William J. Casey Chairman
John S. Fleshood Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Peter Wiese Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Bruce Barnett Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRICO BANCSHARES8.32%1 109
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD-3.89%169 193
BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK PT--.--%52 065
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP10.38%51 575
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK16.02%47 533
QATAR NATIONAL BANK QPSC-6.51%46 254
