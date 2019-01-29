TriCo Bancshares : Announces Quarterly and Annual Results
0
01/29/2019 | 05:01pm EST
TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ: TCBK) (the "Company"), parent company of Tri
Counties Bank, today announced net income of $23,211,000 for the quarter
ended December 31, 2018, compared to $2,989,000 for the fourth quarter
of 2017. Diluted earnings per share were $0.76 for the fourth quarter of
2018, compared to $0.13 for the fourth quarter of 2017. Net income was
$68,320,000 for the year ended December 31, 2018, compared to
$40,554,000 for the year ended December 31, 2017. Diluted earnings per
share were $2.54 for the year ended December 31, 2018, compared to $1.74
for the year ended December 31, 2017.
Net income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017
includes $5,227,000 and $530,000, respectively, of the FNB Bancorp
(FNBB) related merger and acquisition expenses. Excluding the impact of
the FNBB merger expenses, net of income taxes, net income totaled
$72,327,000 for the year ended December 31, 2018, or $2.69 per diluted
share. Net income for the fourth quarter of 2017 includes income tax
expense of $7,416,000 due to the re-measurement of the Company’s net
deferred tax asset (“DTA”) resulting from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of
2017. Excluding the impact of the FNBB related merger expenses, net of
tax, and the DTA re-measurement, net income totaled $48,462,000 for the
year ended December 31, 2017, or $2.08 per diluted share.
Financial Highlights
Performance highlights and other developments for the Company during the
three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018 included the following:
For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018, the Company’s
return on average assets was 1.47% and 1.24% and the return on average
equity was 11.40% and 10.75%.
As of December 31, 2018, the Company reached record levels of total
assets and total deposits which were $6.35 billion and $5.37 billion,
respectively.
The loan to deposit ratio remained stable at 74.9% at December 31,
2018 as compared to 75.2% at December 31, 2017.
Net interest margin grew 14 basis points to 4.46% on a tax equivalent
basis as compared to 4.32% in the trailing quarter.
Non-interest bearing deposits as a percentage of total deposits were
32.8% at December 31, 2018 as compared to 34.1% at December 31, 2017.
The average rate of interest paid on deposits, including
noninterest-bearing deposits, remained low at 0.20%, an increase of 4
basis points from the trailing quarter.
Non-performing assets to total assets were 0.47% as of December 31,
2018 as compared to 0.46% and 0.58% at September 30, 2018 and December
31, 2017, respectively.
Revenue growth and operational changes resulted in notable improvement
in the efficiency ratio which was 59.1% for the quarter ended December
31, 2018 as compared to 65.2% in the trailing quarter and 66.1% in the
same quarter of the prior year.
President and CEO, Rick Smith commented, “We are very pleased with the
Bank’s strong financial results for 2018. In addition to consistent
organic loan and deposit growth, the completion of the acquisition of
First National Bank of Northern California in July of this year provided
meaningful scale that drove improvement in both our net interest margin
and operational efficiency.”
Smith continued, “While TriCo’s franchise covers twenty nine counties
across Northern California and the Central Valley, we remain mindful of
the communities that were impacted by natural disasters. Our Company and
our employees will continue to play a leadership role in driving the
restoration efforts and we are continually thankful to those who have
partnered with us and who have been so generous with their support.”
Summary Results
The following is a summary of the components of the Company’s operating
results and performance ratios for the periods indicated:
Three months ended
December 31,
(dollars and shares in thousands)
2018
2017
$ Change
% Change
Net interest income
$
64,002
$
45,093
$
18,909
41.9%
Provision for loan losses
(806
)
(1,677
)
871
nm
Noninterest income
12,634
12,478
156
1.3%
Noninterest expense
(45,285
)
(38,076
)
(7,209
)
18.9%
Provision for income taxes
(7,334
)
(14,829
)
7,495
(50.5%)
Net income
$
23,211
$
2,989
$
20,222
676.5%
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.76
$
0.13
$
0.63
484.6%
Dividends per share
$
0.19
$
0.17
$
0.02
11.8%
Average common shares
30,423
22,945
7,478
32.6%
Average diluted common shares
30,672
23,290
7,382
31.7%
Return on average total assets
1.47
%
0.26
%
Return on average equity
11.40
%
2.33
%
Efficiency ratio
59.09
%
66.14
%
Three months ended
December 31,
September 30,
(dollars and shares in thousands)
2018
2018
$ Change
% Change
Net interest income
$
64,002
$
60,489
$
3,513
5.8%
Provision for loan losses
(806
)
(2,651
)
1,845
nm
Noninterest income
12,634
12,186
448
3.7%
Noninterest expense
(45,285
)
(47,378
)
2,093
(4.4%)
Provision for income taxes
(7,334
)
(6,476
)
(858
)
13.2%
Net income
$
23,211
$
16,170
$
7,041
43.5%
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.76
$
0.53
$
0.23
42.4%
Dividends per share
$
0.19
$
0.17
$
0.02
11.8%
Average common shares
30,423
30,011
412
1.4%
Average diluted common shares
30,672
30,291
381
1.3%
Return on average total assets
1.47
%
1.05
%
Return on average equity
11.40
%
9.11
%
Efficiency ratio
59.09
%
65.19
%
Twelve months ended
December 31,
(dollars and shares in thousands)
2018
2017
$ Change
% Change
Net interest income
$
215,346
$
174,604
$
40,742
23.3
%
Provision for loan losses
(2,583
)
(89
)
(2,494
)
nm
Noninterest income
49,284
50,021
(737
)
(1.5
%)
Noninterest expense
(168,695
)
(147,024
)
(21,671
)
14.7
%
Provision for income taxes
(25,032
)
(36,958
)
11,926
(32.3
%)
Net income
$
68,320
$
40,554
$
27,766
68.5
%
Diluted earnings per share
$
2.54
$
1.74
$
0.80
46.0
%
Dividends per share
$
0.70
$
0.66
$
0.04
6.1
%
Average common shares
26,593
22,912
3,681
16.1
%
Average diluted common shares
26,881
23,250
3,631
15.6
%
Return on average total assets
1.24
%
0.89
%
Return on average equity
10.75
%
8.10
%
Efficiency ratio
63.75
%
65.45
%
The following is a summary of certain of the Company’s consolidated
assets and deposits as of the dates indicated:
Ending balances
As of December 31,
Acquired
Organic
Organic
($'s in thousands)
2018
2017
$ Change
Balances
$ Change
% Change
Total assets
$
6,352,441
$
4,761,315
$
1,591,126
$
1,463,200
$
127,926
2.7
%
Total loans
4,022,014
3,015,165
1,006,849
834,683
172,166
5.7
%
Total investments
1,580,096
1,262,683
317,413
335,667
(18,254
)
(1.4
%)
Total deposits
$
5,366,466
$
4,009,131
$
1,357,335
$
991,935
$
365,400
9.1
%
Qtrly avg balances
As of December 31,
Acquired
Organic
Organic
($'s in thousands)
2018
2017
$ Change
Balances
$ Change
% Change
Total assets
$
6,325,130
$
4,658,677
$
1,666,453
$
1,463,200
$
203,253
4.4
%
Total loans
4,022,651
2,948,277
1,074,374
834,683
239,691
8.1
%
Total investments
1,523,094
1,254,868
268,226
335,667
(67,441
)
(5.4
%)
Total deposits
$
5,253,123
$
3,961,422
$
1,291,701
$
991,935
$
299,766
7.6
%
Overall results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018
were primarily benefited by the acquisition of First National Bank of
Northern California, the wholly owned subsidiary of FNB Bancorp,
effective July 6, 2018. In connection with the acquisition and
subsequent integration and restructuring, the Company incurred a variety
of expenses. During the three and twelve month periods ended December
31, 2018 total non-interest expenses increased by $7,209,000 (18.9%) and
$21,671,000 (14.7%) as compared to the same periods in 2017. There were
no merger related costs incurred in the fourth quarter of 2018. Costs
related to the merger were $5,227,000 for the twelve months ended
December 31, 2018, as compared to $530,000 during the year ended
December 31, 2017.
In addition to the $834,683,000 in loans acquired, recorded net of a
$33,417,000 discount, organic loan growth totaled $172,166,000 (5.7%)
during 2018. Organic deposit growth for 2018 was $365,400,000 (9.1%) in
addition to the $991,935,000 in acquired deposits. Total assets acquired
from FNB Bancorp totaled $1,306,539,000, inclusive of the core deposit
intangible. Goodwill associated with the acquisition of FNB Bancorp was
$156,661,000 and the core deposit intangible, which will be amortized
over an estimated weighted average life of 6.2 years, was $27,605,000.
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
The following is a summary of the components of net interest income for
the periods indicated:
Three months ended
December 31,
(dollars in thousands)
2018
2017
$ Change
% Change
Interest income
$
68,065
$
46,961
$
21,104
44.9
%
Interest expense
(4,063
)
(1,868
)
(2,195
)
117.5
%
FTE adjustment
322
625
(303
)
(48.5
%)
Net interest income (FTE)
$
64,324
$
45,718
$
18,606
40.7
%
Net interest margin (FTE)
4.46
%
4.26
%
Acquired loans discount accretion:
Amount (included in interest income)
$
1,982
$
1,498
$
484
32.3
%
Effect on average loan yield
0.20
%
0.20
%
Effect on net interest margin (FTE)
0.14
%
0.14
%
Twelve months ended
December 31,
(dollars in thousands)
2018
2017
$ Change
% Change
Interest income
$
228,218
$
181,402
$
46,816
25.8
%
Interest expense
(12,872
)
(6,798
)
(6,074
)
89.3
%
FTE adjustment
1,304
2,499
(1,195
)
(47.8
%)
Net interest income (FTE)
$
216,650
$
177,103
$
39,547
22.3
%
Net interest margin (FTE)
4.28
%
4.22
%
Acquired loans discount accretion:
Amount (included in interest income)
$
5,271
$
6,564
$
(1,293
)
(19.7
%)
Effect on average loan yield
0.15
%
0.23
%
Effect on net interest margin (FTE)
0.10
%
0.16
%
Loans may be acquired at a premium or discount to par value, in which
case, the premium is amortized (subtracted from) or accreted (added to)
interest income over the remaining life of the loan. Generally, as time
goes on, the effects of loan discount accretion and loan premium
amortization decrease as the purchased loans mature or pay off early.
Upon the early pay off of a loan, any remaining (unaccreted) discount or
(unamortized) premium is immediately taken into interest income; and as
loan payoffs may vary significantly from quarter to quarter, so may the
impact of discount accretion and premium amortization on interest
income. During the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018,
purchased loan discount accretion was $1,982,000 and $5,271,000,
respectively; for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2017,
purchased loan accretion was $1,498,000 and $6,564,000, respectively.
The changes in volume of interest earning assets and interest bearing
liabilities contributed an additional $15,601,000 in interest income
while the changes in rates contributed $3,005,000 during the current
quarter as compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2017. The
decreases in Federal tax equivalent yield adjustment are due to tax rate
changes which became effective on January 1, 2018 whereby the Federal
tax rate was reduced from 35% to 21%.
The following table shows the components of net interest income and net
interest margin on a fully tax-equivalent (FTE) basis for the periods
indicated:
ANALYSIS OF CHANGE IN NET INTEREST MARGIN ON EARNING ASSETS
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2018
September 30, 2018
December 31, 2017
Average
Income/
Yield/
Average
Income/
Yield/
Average
Income/
Yield/
Balance
Expense
Rate
Balance
Expense
Rate
Balance
Expense
Rate
Assets
Loans
$
4,022,651
$
55,662
5.53
%
$
4,028,462
$
53,102
5.27
%
$
2,948,277
$
38,194
5.18
%
Investments - taxable
1,380,693
8,955
2.59
%
1,336,361
9,648
2.89
%
1,118,547
7,459
2.67
%
Investments - nontaxable (1)
142,401
1,395
3.92
%
153,704
1,546
4.02
%
136,321
1,666
4.89
%
Total investments
1,523,094
10,350
2.72
%
1,490,065
11,194
3.00
%
1,254,868
9,125
2.91
%
Cash at Federal Reserve and other banks
220,317
2,375
4.31
%
119,635
615
2.06
%
86,211
267
1.24
%
Total earning assets
5,766,062
68,387
4.74
%
5,638,162
64,911
4.61
%
4,289,356
47,586
4.44
%
Other assets, net
559,068
530,182
369,021
Total assets
$
6,325,130
$
6,168,344
$
4,658,377
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Interest-bearing demand deposits
$
1,184,999
272
0.09
%
$
1,125,159
248
0.09
%
$
964,827
210
0.09
%
Savings deposits
1,868,664
1,132
0.24
%
1,803,022
833
0.18
%
1,380,384
430
0.12
%
Time deposits
460,555
1,190
1.03
%
430,286
991
0.92
%
307,446
422
0.55
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
3,514,218
2,594
0.30
%
3,358,467
2,072
0.25
%
2,652,657
1,062
0.16
%
Other borrowings
122,410
639
2.09
%
246,637
1,178
1.91
%
61,769
141
0.91
%
Junior subordinated debt
57,016
830
5.82
%
56,973
815
5.72
%
56,837
665
4.68
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
3,693,644
4,063
0.44
%
3,662,077
4,065
0.44
%
2,771,263
1,868
0.27
%
Noninterest-bearing deposits
1,738,905
1,710,374
1,308,765
Other liabilities
78,136
86,131
65,642
Shareholders' equity
814,445
709,762
513,007
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
6,325,130
$
6,168,344
$
4,658,677
Net interest rate spread (1) (2)
4.30
%
4.17
%
4.17
%
Net interest income and net interest margin (1) (3)
$
64,324
4.46
%
$
60,846
4.32
%
$
45,718
4.26
%
(1) Fully taxable equivalent (FTE)
(2) Net interest spread is the average yield earned on
interest-earning assets minus the average rate paid on
interest-bearing liabilities.
(3) Net interest margin is computed by calculating the
difference between interest income and interest expense, divided by
the average balance of interest-earning assets.
Net interest income (FTE) during the three months ended December 31,
2018 increased $3,478,000 or 5.7% to $64,324,000 compared to $60,846,000
during the three months ended September 30, 2018. The increase in net
interest income (FTE) was due primarily to an increase in the average
rates on loans which increased 26 basis points.
The index utilized in a significant portion of the Company’s variable
rate loans, Wall Street Journal Prime, has increased by 1.00% to 5.50%
at December 31, 2018 as compared to 4.50% at December 31, 2017. The 35
basis point increase in loan yields from 5.18% during the three months
ended December 31, 2017 to 5.53% during the three months ended December
31, 2018 was due to increases in market rates. More specifically, there
was no change on the effect purchased loan discount accretion had to net
interest margin between the three months ended December 31, 2018 and
September 30, 2018. More importantly, yields on loans increased 26 basis
points as compared to the prior quarter from 5.27% for the three months
ended September 30, 2018, of which 28 basis points were contributed by
changes in the coupon rate associated with loans, offset by a decrease
of 2 basis points attributed to the decreased impact from accretion of
purchased loans.
The impact of changes in rates and volumes of interest bearing
liabilities resulted in neutral impact as interest expense declined by
$2,000 during the quarter. Comparing the quarter ended December 31, 2018
to the trailing quarter the total cost of interest bearing liabilities
remained unchanged at 0.44% but increased 17 basis points from the same
quarter in the prior year due in part to differences in market rates
associated with deposits acquired from First National Bank of Northern
California and to increases in the variable rates paid on other
borrowings and subordinated debt. The weighted average rate associated
with interest bearing acquired deposits was 0.29% for non-time deposits
and 0.92% for time deposits on the day of acquisition. The average rate
paid on other borrowings was 2.09% at December 31, 2018 as compared to
1.91% and 0.91% as of the trailing quarter and the same quarter in the
prior year, respectively.
ANALYSIS OF CHANGE IN NET INTEREST MARGIN ON EARNING ASSETS
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
Twelve Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
Average
Income/
Yield/
Average
Income/
Yield/
Balance
Expense
Rate
Balance
Expense
Rate
Assets
Loans
$
3,548,498
$
186,117
5.24
%
$
2,842,659
$
146,794
5.16
%
Investments - taxable
1,241,829
33,997
2.74
%
1,087,302
29,096
2.68
%
Investments - nontaxable (1)
142,146
5,649
3.97
%
136,240
6,664
4.89
%
Total investments
1,383,975
39,646
2.86
%
1,223,542
35,760
2.92
%
Cash at Federal Reserve and other banks
131,496
3,759
2.86
%
126,432
1,347
1.07
%
Total earning assets
5,063,969
229,522
4.53
%
4,192,633
183,901
4.39
%
Other assets, net
452,157
361,872
Total assets
$
5,516,126
$
4,554,505
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Interest-bearing demand deposits
$
1,075,331
945
0.09
%
$
939,516
744
0.08
%
Savings deposits
1,610,202
2,803
0.17
%
1,368,705
1,683
0.12
%
Time deposits
378,058
3,248
0.86
%
317,724
1,531
0.48
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
3,063,591
6,996
0.23
%
2,625,945
3,958
0.15
%
Other borrowings
154,372
2,745
1.78
%
41,252
305
0.74
%
Junior subordinated debt
56,950
3,131
5.50
%
56,762
2,535
4.47
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
3,274,913
12,872
0.39
%
2,723,959
6,798
0.25
%
Noninterest-bearing deposits
1,531,383
1,262,592
Other liabilities
74,113
67,301
Shareholders' equity
635,717
500,653
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
5,516,126
$
4,554,505
Net interest rate spread (1) (2)
4.14
%
4.14
%
Net interest income and net interest margin (1) (3)
$
216,650
4.28
%
$
177,103
4.22
%
(1) Fully taxable equivalent (FTE)
(2) Net interest spread is the average yield earned on
interest-earning assets minus the average rate paid on
interest-bearing liabilities.
(3) Net interest margin is computed by calculating the
difference between interest income and interest expense, divided
by the average balance of interest-earning assets.
Net interest income (FTE) during the year ended December 31, 2018
increased $39,547,000 or 22.3% to $216,650,000 compared to $177,103,000
during the year ended December 31, 2017. The increase in net interest
income (FTE) was due primarily to an increase in the average balance of
loans, which was partially offset by an increase in the average balance
of interest-bearing liabilities and a 14 basis point increase in the
average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.
During the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, the average balance of
loans increased by $705,839,000 (24.8%) to $3,548,498,000. The increase
in net interest income was partially offset by a decrease in the
year-to-date purchased loan discount accretion from $6,564,000 during
the year ended December 31, 2017 to $5,271,000 during the year ended
December 31, 2018. This decrease in purchased loan discount accretion
reduced loan yields by 8 basis points, and net interest margin by 6
basis points. The 14 basis point increase in the average rate paid on
interest-bearing liabilities was primarily due to increases in market
rates that increased the rates the Company pays on its time deposits,
overnight borrowings, and junior subordinated debt.
Also affecting net interest margin during the three and twelve months
ended December 31, 2018, was the decrease in the Federal tax rate from
35% to 21%. This decrease in the Federal tax rate caused the fully
tax-equivalent (FTE) yield on the Company’s nontaxable investments to
decrease from 4.89% during 2017 to 3.97% during 2018.
Asset Quality and Loan Loss Provisioning
The Company recorded provision for loan losses of $806,000 during the
three months ended December 31, 2018 as compared to a provision of
$1,677,000 in the prior year quarter. While the Company did record net
recoveries of $172,000 during the fourth quarter of 2018 as compared to
net charge-offs of $101,000 in the 2017 quarter, the primary cause for
the increase in provision for loan losses was due to estimated losses
related to the Camp Fire. As of December 31, 2018 the Company had
established reserves totaling $3,250,000 related to the Camp Fire. While
the Company remains cautious about the risks associated with trends in
California real estate prices and the affordability of housing in the
markets served by the Company, changes in affordability and energy
related index rates improved during the quarter ended December 31, 2018.
The qualitative factors associated with these two measures reduced the
level of calculated required reserves by approximately $2,000,000.
During the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 the Company recorded a
loan loss provision of $2,583,000 as compared to a loan loss provision
of $89,000 during the twelve months ended December 31, 2017.
Nonperforming loans were $27,494,000, or 0.68% of loans outstanding as
of December 31, 2018, compared to $27,148,000, or 0.67% of loans
outstanding as of September 30, 2018 and $24,394,000 or 0.81% of loans
outstanding as of December 31, 2017.
Provision for Income Taxes
The Company’s effective tax rate was 24.0% and 26.8%, respectively, for
the quarter and year ended December 31, 2018. During the quarter ended
December 31, 2018, the Company made certain tax method elections in
order to benefit from the change in corporate tax rates associated with
the Tax Cut and Jobs Act of 2017. As a result, the provision for income
taxes was benefited by approximately $1,058,000. Absent this benefit,
the Company’s effective tax rate would have been 27.5% and 27.9% for the
quarter and year ended December 31, 2018, respectively.
Non-interest Income
The following table presents the key components of noninterest income
for the periods indicated:
Three months ended
December 31,
(dollars in thousands)
2018
2017
$ Change
% Change
ATM fees and interchange
$
4,914
$
4,255
$
659
15.5
%
Service charges on deposit accounts
4,059
3,954
105
2.7
%
Other service fees
832
761
71
9.3
%
Mortgage banking service fees
511
515
(4
)
(0.8
%)
Change in value of mortgage servicing rights
(184
)
77
(261
)
(339.0
%)
Total service charges and fees
10,132
9,562
570
6.0
%
Commission on nondeposit investment products
737
745
(8
)
(1.1
%)
Increase in cash value of life insurance
722
642
80
12.5
%
Gain on sale of loans
540
816
(276
)
(33.8
%)
Lease brokerage income
164
181
(17
)
(9.4
%)
Gain on sale of foreclosed assets
18
403
(385
)
(95.5
%)
Other noninterest income
321
129
192
148.8
%
Total other noninterest income
2,502
2,916
(414
)
(14.2
%)
Total noninterest income
$
12,634
$
12,478
$
156
1.3
%
Noninterest income increased $156,000 (1.3%) to $12,634,000 during the
three months ended December 31, 2018 compared to the three months ended
December 31, 2017. The increase in noninterest income was due primarily
to a $659,000 (15.5%) increase in ATM fees and interchange and a
$105,000 (2.7%) increase in service charges on deposit accounts. The
increases in noninterest income as compared to the prior year quarter
were offset by decreases in gain on sale of loans of $276,000 (33.8%)
and gain on sale of foreclosed assets of $385,000 (95.5%). The $276,000
decrease in gain on sale of loans was due primarily to decreased
residential mortgage refinance activity compared to the year-ago quarter
during a rising rate environment.
Twelve months ended
December 31,
(dollars in thousands)
2018
2017
$ Change
% Change
ATM fees and interchange
$
18,249
$
16,727
$
1,522
9.1
%
Service charges on deposit accounts
15,467
16,056
(589
)
(3.7
%)
Other service fees
2,852
3,282
(430
)
(13.1
%)
Mortgage banking service fees
2,038
2,076
(38
)
(1.8
%)
Change in value of mortgage servicing rights
(146
)
(718
)
572
(79.7
%)
Total service charges and fees
38,460
37,423
1,037
2.8
%
Commission on nondeposit investment products
3,151
2,729
422
15.5
%
Increase in cash value of life insurance
2,718
2,685
33
1.2
%
Gain on sale of loans
2,371
3,109
(738
)
(23.7
%)
Gain on sale of investment securities
207
961
(754
)
(78.5
%)
Lease brokerage income
678
782
(104
)
(13.3
%)
Gain on sale of foreclosed assets
408
711
(303
)
(42.6
%)
Other noninterest income
1,291
1,621
(330
)
(20.4
%)
Total other noninterest income
10,824
12,598
(1,774
)
(14.1
%)
Total noninterest income
$
49,284
$
50,021
$
(737
)
(1.5
%)
Noninterest income decreased $737,000 (1.5%) to $49,284,000 during the
twelve months ended December 31, 2018 compared to the twelve months
ended December 31, 2017. The decrease in noninterest income was due
primarily to decreases in gain on sale of loans of $738,000 (23.7%),
gain on sale of investment securities of $754,000 (78.5%), gain on sale
of foreclosed assets of $303,000 (42.6%), and decreases of $330,000
(20.4%) in miscellaneous income which were partially offset by an
increase in commissions on non-deposit investment products of $422,000
(15.5%). Additionally, service charges and fees increased by $1,037,000
(2.8%). The increase in service charges and fees was driven by an
increase in ATM fees and interchange of $1,522,000 (9.1%).
The following table presents the key components of the Company’s
noninterest expense for the periods indicated:
Three months ended
December 31,
(dollars in thousands)
2018
2017
$ Change
% Change
Base salaries, overtime and temporary help, net of deferred loan
origination costs
$
16,980
$
13,942
$
3,038
21.8
%
Commissions and incentives
3,313
2,247
1,066
47.4
%
Employee benefits
4,721
4,421
300
6.8
%
Total salaries and benefits expense
25,014
20,610
4,404
21.4
%
Occupancy
3,565
2,698
867
32.1
%
Data processing and software
3,042
3,116
(74
)
(2.4
%)
Equipment
1,713
1,797
(84
)
(4.7
%)
ATM and POS network charges
1,413
1,399
14
1.0
%
Advertising
1,364
928
436
47.0
%
Intangible amortization
1,431
339
1,092
322.1
%
Professional fees
1,071
1,388
(317
)
(22.8
%)
Telecommunications
822
686
136
19.8
%
Regulatory assessments and insurance
522
424
98
23.1
%
Courier service
518
283
235
83.0
%
Operational losses
497
228
269
118.0
%
Postage
220
238
(18
)
(7.6
%)
Merger and acquisition expense
-
530
(530
)
(100.0
%)
Other miscellaneous expense
4,093
3,412
681
20.0
%
Total other noninterest expense
20,271
17,466
2,805
16.1
%
Total noninterest expense
$
45,285
$
38,076
$
7,209
18.9
%
Average full time equivalent employees
1,134
985
149
15.1
%
Salary and benefit expenses increased $4,404,000 (21.4%) to $25,014,000
during the three months ended December 31, 2018 compared to $20,610,000
during the three months ended December 31, 2017. Base salaries, net of
deferred loan origination costs increased $3,038,000 (21.8%) to
$16,980,000. The increase in base salaries was due primarily to a 15.1%
increase in average full time equivalent employees to 1,134 from 985 in
the year-ago quarter. Commissions and incentive compensation increased
$1,066,000 (47.4%) to $3,313,000 during the three months ended December
31, 2018 compared to the year-ago quarter due primarily to organic loan
and deposit growth. Benefits & other compensation expense increased
$300,000 (6.8%) to $4,721,000 during the three months ended December 31,
2018 due primarily to increases in the average full time equivalent
employees, as mentioned above.
Other noninterest expense increased $2,805,000 (16.1%) to $20,271,000
during the three months ended December 31, 2018 compared to the three
months ended December 31, 2017. The increase in other noninterest
expense was due primarily to increased costs related to the merger of
FNBB. Highlighting those increases were intangible amortization,
occupancy, and advertising, which increased by $1,092,000, $867,000 and
$436,000, respectively, as compared to the prior year quarter. The
increases in noninterest expenses were partially offset by decreased
professional fees and merger & acquisition expenses of $317,000 and
$530,000, respectively.
Twelve months ended
December 31,
(dollars in thousands)
2018
2017
$ Change
% Change
Base salaries, overtime and temporary help, net of deferred loan
origination costs
$
62,422
$
54,589
$
7,833
14.3
%
Commissions and incentives
11,147
9,227
1,920
20.8
%
Employee benefits
20,373
19,114
1,259
6.6
%
Total salaries and benefits expense
93,942
82,930
11,012
13.3
%
Occupancy
12,139
10,894
1,245
11.4
%
Data processing and software
11,021
10,448
573
5.5
%
Equipment
6,651
7,141
(490
)
(6.9
%)
Merger and acquisition expense
5,227
530
4,697
886.2
%
ATM and POS network charges
5,271
4,752
519
10.9
%
Advertising
4,578
4,101
477
11.6
%
Professional fees
3,546
3,745
(199
)
(5.3
%)
Intangible amortization
3,499
1,389
2,110
151.9
%
Telecommunications
3,023
2,713
310
11.4
%
Regulatory assessments and insurance
1,906
1,676
230
13.7
%
Courier service
1,287
1,035
252
24.3
%
Operational losses
1,260
1,394
(134
)
(9.6
%)
Postage
1,154
1,296
(142
)
(11.0
%)
Other miscellaneous expense
14,191
12,980
1,211
9.3
%
Total other noninterest expense
74,753
64,094
10,659
16.6
%
Total noninterest expense
$
168,695
$
147,024
$
21,671
14.7
%
Average full time equivalent employees
1,071
1,000
71
7.1
%
Salary and benefit expenses increased $11,012,000 (13.3%) to $93,942,000
during the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 compared to $82,930,000
during the prior twelve months ended December 31, 2017. Base salaries,
net of deferred loan origination costs increased $7,833,000 (14.3%) to
$62,422,000. The increase in base salaries was due primarily to a 7.1%
increase in average full time equivalent employees to 1,071 from 1,000
in the prior year-to-date period. Also affecting the increase in base
salaries were annual merit increases and a higher wage base from the
acquired employees of FNBB due to the Bay Area region’s higher cost of
living. Commissions and incentive compensation increased $1,920,000
(20.8%) to $11,147,000 during 2018 compared to 2017 primarily due to
organic growth of loans and deposits. Benefits & other compensation
expense increased $1,259,000 (6.6%) to $20,373,000 during the year ended
December 31, 2018 due primarily to increases in the average full time
equivalent employees, as mentioned above.
Other noninterest expense increased $10,659,000 (16.6%) to $74,753,000
during the year ended December 31, 2018 compared to the year ended
December 31, 2017. The increase in other noninterest expense was due
primarily to increased costs related to the merger of FNBB. Highlighting
some of those increases were merger expenses, increases in intangible
amortization, occupancy, data processing, and advertising, which
increased by $4,697,000, $2,110,000, $1,245,000, $573,000, and $477,000,
respectively, as compared to the prior year. The increases in
noninterest expenses were partially offset by decreased equipment
expenses and professional fees of $490,000 and $199,000, respectively.
Balance Sheet
In addition to the balance sheet changes which resulted from the
acquisition of FNB Bancorp, total assets grew by $127,926,000 between
December 2017 and December 2018. This growth was led by $172,166,000
related to organic loan growth which was funded by $365,400,000 in
organic deposit growth. Total equity increased to $827,373,000 at
December 31, 2018 as compared to $802,115,000 at the close of the
trailing quarter and inclusive of $17,879,000 and $26,959,000 in
accumulated other comprehensive loss at the same periods. As a result,
the Company’s book value per share increased to $27.20 at December 31,
2018 from $26.37 per share at September 30, 2018. The Company’s tangible
book value, calculated by subtracting goodwill and other intangible
assets from total shareholders’ equity and dividing that sum by total
shares outstanding, increased to $18.97 per share at December 31, 2018
from $18.10 per share at September 30, 2018.
About TriCo Bancshares
Established in 1975, Tri Counties Bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of
TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ: TCBK) headquartered in Chico, California,
providing a unique brand of customer Service with Solutions available in
traditional stand-alone and in-store bank branches in communities
throughout Northern and Central California. Tri Counties Bank provides
an extensive and competitive breadth of consumer, small business and
commercial banking financial services, along with convenient
around-the-clock ATM, online and mobile banking access. Brokerage
services are provided by the Bank’s investment services through
affiliation with Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. Visit www.TriCountiesBank.com
to learn more.
Forward-Looking Statement
The statements contained herein that are not historical facts are
forward-looking statements based on management's current expectations
and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects
on the Company. Such statements involve inherent risks and
uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally
beyond our control. There can be no assurance that future developments
affecting us will be the same as those anticipated by management. We
caution readers that a number of important factors could cause actual
results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or
projected by, such forward-looking statements. These risks and
uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: the
strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the
local economies in which we conduct operations; the effects of, and
changes in, trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including
interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve
System; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; the
impact of changes in financial services policies, laws and regulations;
technological changes; mergers and acquisitions; changes in the level of
our nonperforming assets and charge-offs; any deterioration in values of
California real estate, both residential and commercial; the effect of
changes in accounting standards and practices; possible
other-than-temporary impairment of securities held by us; changes in
consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; our ability to attract
deposits and other sources of liquidity; changes in the financial
performance and/or condition of our borrowers; the impact of competition
from other financial service providers; the possibility that any of the
anticipated benefits of our recent merger with FNBB will not be realized
or will not be realized within the expected time period, or that
integration of FNBB’s operations will be more costly or difficult than
expected; the challenges of integrating and retaining key employees;
unanticipated regulatory or judicial proceedings; the costs and effects
of litigation and of unexpected or adverse outcomes in such litigation;
and our ability to manage the risks involved in the foregoing.
Additional factors that could cause results to differ materially from
those described above can be found in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for
the year ended December 31, 2017, which is on file with the Securities
and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and available in the “Investor
Relations” section of our website, https://www.tcbk.com/investor-relations
and in other documents we file with the SEC. Annualized, pro forma,
projections and estimates are not forecasts and may not reflect actual
results.
TRICO BANCSHARES - CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
(Unaudited. Dollars in thousands, except share data)
Three months ended
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
2018
2018
2018
2018
2017
Revenue and Expense Data
Interest income
$
68,065
$
64,554
$
48,478
$
47,121
$
46,961
Interest expense
4,063
4,065
2,609
2,135
1,868
Net interest income
64,002
60,489
45,869
44,986
45,093
Provision for (benefit from) loan losses
806
2,651
(638
)
(236
)
1,677
Noninterest income:
Service charges and fees
10,132
9,743
9,228
9,356
9,562
Gain on sale of investment securities
-
207
-
-
-
Other income
2,502
2,236
2,946
2,934
2,916
Total noninterest income
12,634
12,186
12,174
12,290
12,478
Noninterest expense:
Salaries and benefits
25,014
25,823
21,453
21,652
20,610
Occupancy and equipment
5,278
5,056
4,357
4,232
4,495
Data processing and network
4,455
3,981
4,116
3,740
4,515
Other noninterest expense
10,538
12,518
7,944
8,538
8,456
Total noninterest expense
45,285
47,378
37,870
38,162
38,076
Total income before taxes
30,545
22,646
20,811
19,350
17,818
Net income
$
23,211
$
16,170
$
15,029
$
13,910
$
2,989
Share Data
Basic earnings per share
$
0.76
$
0.54
$
0.65
$
0.61
$
0.13
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.76
$
0.53
$
0.65
$
0.60
$
0.13
Dividends per share
$
0.19
$
0.17
$
0.17
$
0.17
$
0.17
Book value per common share
$
27.20
$
26.37
$
22.27
$
22.01
$
22.03
Tangible book value per common share (1)
$
18.97
$
18.10
$
19.28
$
19.00
$
19.01
Shares outstanding
30,417,223
30,417,818
23,004,153
22,956,323
22,955,963
Weighted average shares
30,422,687
30,011,307
22,983,439
22,956,239
22,944,523
Weighted average diluted shares
30,671,723
30,291,225
23,276,471
23,283,127
23,289,545
Credit Quality
Past due greater than 30 days
$
17,368
$
13,218
$
11,626
$
20,416
$
11,609
Nonperforming originated loans
19,416
17,087
17,077
16,080
15,463
Total nonperforming loans
27,494
27,148
25,420
24,381
24,394
Total nonperforming assets
29,774
28,980
26,794
25,945
27,620
Loans charged-off
424
1,142
318
480
627
Loans recovered
$
596
$
570
$
507
$
366
$
526
Selected Financial Ratios
Return on average total assets
1.47
%
1.05
%
1.25
%
1.17
%
0.26
%
Return on average equity
11.40
%
9.11
%
11.78
%
11.00
%
2.33
%
Average yield on loans
5.53
%
5.27
%
5.06
%
5.03
%
5.18
%
Average yield on interest-earning assets
4.74
%
4.61
%
4.38
%
4.33
%
4.44
%
Average rate on interest-bearing deposits
0.30
%
0.25
%
0.18
%
0.16
%
0.16
%
Average cost of total deposits
0.20
%
0.16
%
0.12
%
0.11
%
0.11
%
Average rate on borrowings and subordiated debt
3.27
%
2.63
%
2.80
%
2.52
%
2.72
%
Average rate on interest-bearing liabilities
0.44
%
0.44
%
0.36
%
0.30
%
0.27
%
Net interest margin (fully tax-equivalent)
4.46
%
4.32
%
4.14
%
4.14
%
4.26
%
Loans to deposits
74.95
%
79.08
%
77.17
%
75.16
%
75.21
%
Efficiency ratio
59.09
%
65.19
%
65.24
%
66.63
%
66.14
%
Supplemental Loan Interest Income Data
Discount accretion on acquired loans
$
1,982
$
2,098
$
559
$
632
$
1,489
All other loan interest income
53,680
51,004
38,745
37,417
36,705
Total loan interest income
$
55,662
$
53,102
$
39,304
$
38,049
$
38,194
NOTE:
(1) Tangible book value per share is calculated by
subtracting Goodwill and Other intangible assets from Total
shareholders' equity and dividing that result by the shares
outstanding at the end of the period.
TRICO BANCSHARES - CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA