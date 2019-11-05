TriCo Bancshares : Piper Jaffray Western Bank Symposium
11/05/2019 | 07:05pm EST
Piper Jaffray Western Bank Symposium Santa Monica, CA
November 2019
Richard P. Smith - President & Chief Executive Officer John S. Fleshood - EVP & Chief Operating Officer
SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT
The statements contained herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements based on management's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company. Such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond our control. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting us will be the same as those anticipated by management. We caution readers that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which we conduct operations; the effects of, and changes in, trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; the impact of changes in financial services policies, laws and regulations; technological changes; mergers and acquisitions; changes in the level of our nonperforming assets and charge-offs; any deterioration in values of California real estate, both residential and commercial; the effect of changes in accounting standards and practices; possible other-than-temporary impairment of securities held by us; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; our ability to attract deposits and other sources of liquidity; changes in the financial performance and/or condition of our borrowers; the impact of competition from other financial service providers; the possibility that any of the anticipated benefits of our recent merger with FNBB will not be realized or will not be realized within the expected time period, or that integration of FNBB's operations will be more costly or difficult than expected; the challenges of integrating and retaining key employees; unanticipated regulatory or judicial proceedings; the costs and effects of litigation and of unexpected or adverse outcomes in such litigation; and our ability to manage the risks involved in the foregoing. Additional factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described above can be found in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, which is on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and available in the "Investor Relations" section of our website, https://www.tcbk.com/investor-relations and in other documents we file with the SEC. Annualized, pro forma, projections and estimates are not forecasts and may not reflect actual results.
2 November 2019
AGENDA
Most Recent Quarter Recap
Company Overview
Lending Overview
Deposit Overview
Financials
3 November 2019
MOST RECENT QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS
• Q3 2019 return on average assets of 1.44% versus 1.05% in Q2 2018 and 1.45% in the linked
Earnings Consistency
quarter.
• Average yield on earning assets of 4.72% in Q3 2019 compared to 4.57% in Q3 2018 and 4.76% in
the linked quarter.
• Net interest margin of 4.44% for Q3 2019 versus 4.29% in Q2 2018 and 4.50% in the linked
Industry Leading Net
quarter.
Interest Margin
• Loan to deposit ratio increased to 79% at Q3 2019 compared to 77% in the linked quarter and
consistent with 79% at Q2 2018.
• Nonperforming loans to total loans of 0.44% and 0.67% at Q3 2019 and Q3 2018, respectively is
Superior Credit Quality
considered low and continues to improve.
• Loan sales and charge-offs of various long duration impaired loans facilitated the Q3 2019
improvements.
• Service charges and interchange fee income continued to expand as a result of an increases in the
Non-interest Income
number of customers served and the volume of transactions.
Diversity and Expansion
• Gain on sale of mortgage loans more than doubled as compared to both the linked quarter and
the same quarter in the prior year as a result of the declining rate environment.
• Costs of interest bearing liabilities increased slightly to 0.45% in Q3 2019 as compared to Q3 2018
Diverse Deposit Base
of 0.44%, and Q2 2019 of 0.42%; however, opportunity for reductions in Q4 2019 and beyond are
likely.
• Current capital levels all for opportunistic acquisitive growth while continuing our organic growth
Capital Strength
and expansion.
• Consistent payment of quarterly cash dividend with a history of periodic increases.
4 November 2019
COMPANY OVERVIEW
5 November 2019
