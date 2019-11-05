Log in
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 11/05 04:00:11 pm
38.365 USD   +1.28%
07:05pTRICO BANCSHARES : Piper Jaffray Western Bank Symposium
PU
10/29TRICO BANCSHARES / : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
10/28TRICO : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
TriCo Bancshares : Piper Jaffray Western Bank Symposium

0
11/05/2019 | 07:05pm EST

Piper Jaffray Western Bank Symposium Santa Monica, CA

November 2019

Richard P. Smith - President & Chief Executive Officer John S. Fleshood - EVP & Chief Operating Officer

Piper Jaffray Western

Bank Symposium

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

The statements contained herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements based on management's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company. Such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond our control. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting us will be the same as those anticipated by management. We caution readers that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which we conduct operations; the effects of, and changes in, trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; the impact of changes in financial services policies, laws and regulations; technological changes; mergers and acquisitions; changes in the level of our nonperforming assets and charge-offs; any deterioration in values of California real estate, both residential and commercial; the effect of changes in accounting standards and practices; possible other-than-temporary impairment of securities held by us; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; our ability to attract deposits and other sources of liquidity; changes in the financial performance and/or condition of our borrowers; the impact of competition from other financial service providers; the possibility that any of the anticipated benefits of our recent merger with FNBB will not be realized or will not be realized within the expected time period, or that integration of FNBB's operations will be more costly or difficult than expected; the challenges of integrating and retaining key employees; unanticipated regulatory or judicial proceedings; the costs and effects of litigation and of unexpected or adverse outcomes in such litigation; and our ability to manage the risks involved in the foregoing. Additional factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described above can be found in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, which is on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and available in the "Investor Relations" section of our website, https://www.tcbk.com/investor-relations and in other documents we file with the SEC. Annualized, pro forma, projections and estimates are not forecasts and may not reflect actual results.

2 November 2019

Piper Jaffray Western

Bank Symposium

AGENDA

  • Most Recent Quarter Recap
  • Company Overview
  • Lending Overview
  • Deposit Overview
  • Financials

3 November 2019

Piper Jaffray Western

Bank Symposium

MOST RECENT QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

Q3 2019 return on average assets of 1.44% versus 1.05% in Q2 2018 and 1.45% in the linked

Earnings Consistency

quarter.

Average yield on earning assets of 4.72% in Q3 2019 compared to 4.57% in Q3 2018 and 4.76% in

the linked quarter.

Net interest margin of 4.44% for Q3 2019 versus 4.29% in Q2 2018 and 4.50% in the linked

Industry Leading Net

quarter.

Interest Margin

Loan to deposit ratio increased to 79% at Q3 2019 compared to 77% in the linked quarter and

consistent with 79% at Q2 2018.

Nonperforming loans to total loans of 0.44% and 0.67% at Q3 2019 and Q3 2018, respectively is

Superior Credit Quality

considered low and continues to improve.

Loan sales and charge-offs of various long duration impaired loans facilitated the Q3 2019

improvements.

Service charges and interchange fee income continued to expand as a result of an increases in the

Non-interest Income

number of customers served and the volume of transactions.

Diversity and Expansion

Gain on sale of mortgage loans more than doubled as compared to both the linked quarter and

the same quarter in the prior year as a result of the declining rate environment.

Costs of interest bearing liabilities increased slightly to 0.45% in Q3 2019 as compared to Q3 2018

Diverse Deposit Base

of 0.44%, and Q2 2019 of 0.42%; however, opportunity for reductions in Q4 2019 and beyond are

likely.

Current capital levels all for opportunistic acquisitive growth while continuing our organic growth

Capital Strength

and expansion.

Consistent payment of quarterly cash dividend with a history of periodic increases.

4 November 2019

Piper Jaffray Western

Bank Symposium

COMPANY OVERVIEW

5 November 2019

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

TriCo Bancshares published this content on 07 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2019 00:04:04 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 311 M
EBIT 2019 125 M
Net income 2019 91,1 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,14%
P/E ratio 2019 12,9x
P/E ratio 2020 13,3x
Capi. / Sales2019 3,76x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,67x
Capitalization 1 170 M
Chart TRICO BANCSHARES
Duration : Period :
TriCo Bancshares Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRICO BANCSHARES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 40,29  $
Last Close Price 38,34  $
Spread / Highest target 9,55%
Spread / Average Target 5,07%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,89%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard P. Smith President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William J. Casey Chairman
John S. Fleshood Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Peter Wiese Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Bruce Barnett Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRICO BANCSHARES12.10%1 156
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-2.92%178 727
BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK PT--.--%55 206
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK CO., LTD30.10%53 190
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.0.00%53 045
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED7.07%50 726
