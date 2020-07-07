Log in
Tricon Capital : July 7, 2020 – Tricon Announces Voting Results from Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders Including Approval of Name Change to Tricon Residential Inc.

07/07/2020 | 05:14pm EDT

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire services or for distribution in the United States.

Tricon Announces Voting Results from Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders Including Approval of Name Change to Tricon Residential

Inc.

Toronto, Ontario - July 7, 2020 - Tricon Residential Inc., formerly Tricon Capital Group Inc. ("Tricon" or the "Company") (TSX: TCN), a rental housing company catering to the middle-market demographic throughout the United States and Canada, is pleased to announce that it has received shareholder approval for all resolutions voted upon at its annual and special meeting of shareholders held virtually on July 7, 2020 (the "Meeting"). In particular, all nominees listed in the Company's information circular dated May 19, 2020 were elected as directors of the Company. The Company received proxies and virtual votes at the Meeting for each of the nominees as follows:

Nominee

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Number

%

Number

%

David Berman

122,322,887

98.30

2,113,899

1.70

J. Michael Knowlton

122,271,952

98.26

2,164,834

1.74

Peter D. Sacks

122,448,642

98.40

1,988,144

1.60

Siân M. Matthews

114,082,005

91.68

10,354,781

8.32

Ira Gluskin

124,180,638

99.79

256,148

0.21

Camille Douglas

124,089,107

99.72

347,679

0.28

Tracy Sherren

124,115,704

99.74

321,082

0.26

Gary Berman

124,008,774

99.66

428,012

0.34

Geoff Matus

124,059,513

99.70

377,273

0.30

In addition, Tricon reports that (i) the resolution approving the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Tricon's auditor, (ii) the resolution to affirm, ratify and approve Tricon's Stock Option Plan, (iii) the resolution to affirm, ratify and approve Tricon's DSU Plan, and (iv) the special resolution approving the amendment of the Company's articles to change the Company's name from "Tricon CapitalGroup Inc." to "Tricon Residential Inc." were each approved by the affirmative vote of 90.27%, 86.99%, 90.27% and 99.89%, respectively, of the votes represented at the Meeting.

Following the approval by shareholders of the change of name, articles of amendment were filed by the Company, a copy of which is available at www.sedar.com.The Company's common shares and convertible debentures are expected to begin trading under the new name on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") within two to three trading days. The common shares of the Company will continue to trade under the TSX ticker symbol "TCN" and the convertible debentures will continue to trade under the TSX ticker symbol TCN.DB.U. Each existing certificate reflecting the prior name of the Company will continue to represent a valid certificate until such certificate is transferred, re-registered or otherwise exchanged.

The Company's full report of voting results on matters presented at the Meeting can be found atwww.sedar.com.

About Tricon Residential Inc.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company catering to the middle-market demographic throughout the United States and Canada. We own and manage over 30,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units through an integrated, technology-enabled operating platform. More information about Tricon is available at www.triconresidential.com.

For further information, please contact:

Wissam Francis

Wojtek Nowak

EVP & Chief Financial Officer

Managing Director, Capital Markets

Tel: 416-323-2484

Tel: 416-925-2409

Email: wfrancis@triconcapital.com

Email: wnowak@triconcapital.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including forward looking statements and information concerning the date that the Company's common shares will begin to trade on the TSX under the Company's new name. Such forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward looking statements and information which is given as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law.

Disclaimer

Tricon Capital Group Inc. published this content on 07 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 July 2020 21:13:07 UTC
