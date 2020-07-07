Tricon Capital : July 7, 2020 – Tricon Announces Voting Results from Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders Including Approval of Name Change to Tricon Residential Inc.

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire services or for distribution in the United States.

Tricon Announces Voting Results from Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders Including Approval of Name Change to Tricon Residential

Toronto, Ontario - July 7, 2020 - Tricon Residential Inc., formerly Tricon Capital Group Inc. ("Tricon" or the "Company") (TSX: TCN), a rental housing company catering to the middle-market demographic throughout the United States and Canada, is pleased to announce that it has received shareholder approval for all resolutions voted upon at its annual and special meeting of shareholders held virtually on July 7, 2020 (the "Meeting"). In particular, all nominees listed in the Company's information circular dated May 19, 2020 were elected as directors of the Company. The Company received proxies and virtual votes at the Meeting for each of the nominees as follows:

Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld Number % Number % David Berman 122,322,887 98.30 2,113,899 1.70 J. Michael Knowlton 122,271,952 98.26 2,164,834 1.74 Peter D. Sacks 122,448,642 98.40 1,988,144 1.60 Siân M. Matthews 114,082,005 91.68 10,354,781 8.32 Ira Gluskin 124,180,638 99.79 256,148 0.21 Camille Douglas 124,089,107 99.72 347,679 0.28 Tracy Sherren 124,115,704 99.74 321,082 0.26 Gary Berman 124,008,774 99.66 428,012 0.34 Geoff Matus 124,059,513 99.70 377,273 0.30

In addition, Tricon reports that (i) the resolution approving the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Tricon's auditor, (ii) the resolution to affirm, ratify and approve Tricon's Stock Option Plan, (iii) the resolution to affirm, ratify and approve Tricon's DSU Plan, and (iv) the special resolution approving the amendment of the Company's articles to change the Company's name from "Tricon CapitalGroup Inc." to "Tricon Residential Inc." were each approved by the affirmative vote of 90.27%, 86.99%, 90.27% and 99.89%, respectively, of the votes represented at the Meeting.

Following the approval by shareholders of the change of name, articles of amendment were filed by the Company, a copy of which is available at www.sedar.com.The Company's common shares and convertible debentures are expected to begin trading under the new name on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") within two to three trading days. The common shares of the Company will continue to trade under the TSX ticker symbol "TCN" and the convertible debentures will continue to trade under the TSX ticker symbol TCN.DB.U. Each existing certificate reflecting the prior name of the Company will continue to represent a valid certificate until such certificate is transferred, re-registered or otherwise exchanged.

The Company's full report of voting results on matters presented at the Meeting can be found atwww.sedar.com.

About Tricon Residential Inc.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company catering to the middle-market demographic throughout the United States and Canada. We own and manage over 30,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units through an integrated, technology-enabled operating platform. More information about Tricon is available at www.triconresidential.com.

For further information, please contact:

