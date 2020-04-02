Log in
Tricorn : Change of Accounting Reference Date

04/02/2020 | 08:33am EDT

2 April 2020

Tricorn Group plc

('Tricorn' or the 'Group')

Change of Accounting Reference Date

Tricorn Group plc (AIM: TCN.L), the AIM listed tube manipulation specialist, announces that the Board has resolved to change the Group's accounting reference date from 31 March to 30 September with immediate effect.

Given that under normal circumstances the Group would be announcing in early June audited financial results for the year ended 31 March 2020, it has consulted with its auditors and agreed that, given the restrictions on the movement of people, to conduct and complete the year end audit within the required timescales would be unachievable.

As a result of the change in its accounting reference date, the Companyintends to release unaudited interim results for the six months ended 31 March 2020 in June 2020 and publish audited accounts for the 18-month period to 30 September 2020 in December 2020.

Thereafter, interim results and annual reports will be published each year for the 6 months to 31 March and 12 months to 30 September respectively.

For further information please contact:

Tricorn Group plc

Mike Welburn, Chief Executive

Tel +44 (0)1684 569956

Phil Lee, Group Finance Director

www.tricorn.uk.com

Shore Capital

Tom Griffiths

David Coaten

Henry Willcocks

Tel + 44 (0)20 7408 4080

Notes to Editors:

Tricorn is a value-added manufacturer and specialist manipulator of pipe and tubing assemblies to niche markets worldwide in the Energy and Transportation sectors.

Headquartered in Malvern, UK, Tricorn employs around 300 employees and has five manufacturing facilities in China, USA and UK.

Disclaimer

Tricorn Group plc published this content on 02 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2020 12:32:09 UTC
