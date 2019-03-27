Professional Hockey Players' Association Chooses Brain Armor® as Official Brain Health Supplement

Brookfield, WI, March 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Trident Brands Inc. (OTCQB: TDNT), a biotech and nutraceutical company, through their Brain Armor® subsidiary, is pleased to announce that the Professional Hockey Players’ Association (PHPA) has chosen Brain Armor® as their official brain health supplement. The PHPA and Brain Armor® have created a program that allows PHPA members, alumni, families and employees access to Brain Armor’s industry leading line of brain health supplements.



“The PHPA is pleased to partner with Brain Armor and to help educate current and former Members about the importance of brain health,” said PHPA Executive Director Larry London. “We encourage players and their families to take advantage of this fantastic program being offered as we continually strive to find ways to improve the health and wellness of our Membership.”

“We look forward to supporting the Professional Hockey Players’ Association and Family to elevate awareness of the proven connection between vital nutrients like Omega-3s and brain health,” says Alan Jones, Chief Development Officer, Trident Brands Inc.

About the Professional Hockey Players’ Association (PHPA)

The Professional Hockey Players' Association is the certified, US National Labor Relations Board collective bargaining representative for all professional hockey players within the American Hockey League (AHL) and ECHL. As the only minor league Players' Association within a major league sport, the PHPA is one of the largest Players' Associations within the professional sports industry, boasting approximately 1,600 Members situated across 58 teams throughout North America.

For more information, please view www.phpa.com

About Brain Armor®

Brain Armor is on a mission to improve cognitive health, well-being and performance at every stage of life and on every field of play. Our products are clinically-proven dietary supplements formulated with healthy fats and vital nutrients, designed to support structural brain health and performance. Brain Armor products are vegetarian, made in the USA and are a regular part of many professional and elite amateur athlete and team conditioning programs. Brain Armor Inc. is a subsidiary of Trident Brands Incorporated (OTCQB: TDNT -- tridentbrands.com).

For more information, please view www.brain-armor.com..

About Trident Brands Inc.

Trident Brands Incorporated is a publicly-traded nutraceutical company (OTCQB: TDNT), structured to rapidly develop private label, control label, brand label and proprietary ingredient platforms in the dynamic active nutrition, dietary supplement and functional ingredient categories.

For more information, please visit www.tridentbrands.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe-harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are not historical facts. These statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believe," "expect," "may," "will," "should," "project," "plan," "seek," "intend," or "anticipate" or the negative thereof or comparable terminology, and include discussions of strategy, and statements about industry trends and the Company's future performance, operations, and products. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by such statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, market acceptance of the Company's forthcoming line of nutritional products; the Company's compliance with applicable Food and Drug Administration regulations; the Company's reliance on third-party contractors to mix and produce its products; the Company's ability to develop an effective marketing strategy; the Company's ability to control advertising and marketing costs; the Company's ability to develop and increase awareness of its forthcoming brands; the success of the Company's marketing focus to retail buyers; the Company's exposure to product liability claims and intellectual property claims from third parties; and the Company's reliance on the expected growth in demand for its products. For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties see "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Company's public filings with the SEC. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The Company has no obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release.

Website:

www.TridentBrands.com

www.Brain-Armor.com

www.TheLivingBrainProject.com

Contact: Trident Brands Incorporated info@tridentbrands.com