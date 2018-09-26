TRIGANO

Paris, 26 September 2018

2017/2018 Sales : 2.3 billion euros (+35.6%)

Trigano recorded € 518.6M turnover in the fourth quarter, up 31.6% compared to the previous ﬁnancial year.

Q4 from 06/01/18 from 06/01/17 Current Change of which scope of which Change at constant to 08/31/18 to 08/31/17 (%) effect exchange rate scope and (€M) (€M) (%) ** effect exchange rate (%) *** (%) Leisure vehicles 469.8* 348.0* +35.0* +29.2 0.0 +5.9* Leisure equipment 48.8* 46.0* +6.1* +3.9 -0.6 +2.8* Sales 518.6* 394.0* +31.6* +26.2 -0.1 +5.5*

Quarterly sales beneﬁted from the integration of Adria (contribution of € 98.9M) and from the return to a normal situation regarding the supply of some components that was delayed at the end of May.

At constant scope and exchange rate, sales of motorhome (+6.6%), static caravans (+38.8%), leisure vehicle accessories (+3.1%), trailers (+4.7%) and camping equipment (+21.6%) remained well oriented. On the other hand, caravan sales (-9.4%) suffered from the market downturn in the United Kingdom and garden equipment sales (-10.2%) experienced a tough competition in France.

Over the ﬁnancial year, Trigano continued to grow and sales exceeded 2.3 billion euros.

Financial Year from 09/01/17 from 09/01/16 Current Change of which scope of which Change at constant to 08/31/18 to 08/31/17 (%) effect exchange rate scope and exchange (€M) (€M) (%) ** effect rate (%) *** (%) Leisure vehicles 2,125.8* 1,529.6 +39.0* +29.0 -0.5 +10.5* Leisure equipment 188.8* 177.4 +6.4* +5.3 -0.4 +1.5* Sales 2,314.6* 1,707.0 +35.6* +26.5 -0.5 +9.5*

While annual sales were very favourably impacted by changes in scope (acquisition of Adria, Michael Jordan, Remorques Hubière and the consolidation over 12 months instead of 8 of Auto-Sleepers for a total of approximately € 450M), organic growth remained strong, especially for motorhomes (+11.5%), static caravans (+20.2%), trailers (+5.8%) and leisure vehicle accessories (+4.9%). Camping equipment (+1.8%) remained stable while caravan sales (-2.5% exclusive of Adria) and garden equipment sales (-11.8%) took a downturn.

Outlook

The favourable feedback given by distribution networks to Trigano's leisure vehicles new ranges, conﬁrmed by the results of ﬁrst autumn shows, allows considering sustained growth in sales for the next season despite the distribution networks' will to contain their inventory level. Trigano will pursue its gaining market shares policy in Europe and complete its production capacity expanding programme initiated three years ago.

The integration of Adria is proceeding as expected and a major investment programme will be implemented in Slovenia in the short and medium-term.

* Non-audited ﬁgures ** Restatement of perimeter effect of newly consolidated entities consists of:

- for entities entering the consolidation scope in the current year, subtracting the contribution of the acquisition from the aggregates of the current year;

- for entities entering the consolidation scope in the previous year, subtracting the contribution of the acquisition from September 1 of the current year, until the last day of the month of the current year when the acquisition was made the previous year.

No entities left the consolidation scope during the periods mentioned in this press release.

*** Restatement of the foreign exchange effect consists of calculating aggregates for the current year at the exchange rate of the previous year.

EURONEXT

TRI Annual results will be published on 26 November after market close contact LISTED Laure Al Hassi NYSE phone: +33 1 44 52 16 31 communication@trigano.fr www.trigano.fr SM

Euronext Paris A - CAC All-Tradable - SRD - CAC Mid 60 - ISIN FR0005691656 - REUTERS : TRIA.PA - BLOOMBERG : TRI.FR