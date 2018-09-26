Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Trigano    TRI   FR0005691656

TRIGANO (TRI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 09/26 05:54:39 pm
112.7 EUR   +0.90%
05:46p2017/2018 SALES : 2.3 billion euros (+35.6%)
PU
09/21TRIGANO SA : annual sales release
09/18U.S. Thor Industries to buy German caravan maker Hymer
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

2017/2018 Sales : 2.3 billion euros (+35.6%)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/26/2018 | 05:46pm CEST

TRIGANO

Paris, 26 September 2018

2017/2018 Sales : 2.3 billion euros (+35.6%)

Trigano recorded 518.6M turnover in the fourth quarter, up 31.6% compared to the previous ﬁnancial year.

Q4

from 06/01/18

from 06/01/17

Current Change

of which scope

of which

Change at constant

to 08/31/18

to 08/31/17

(%)

effect

exchange rate

scope and

(M)

(M)

(%) **

effect

exchange rate

(%) ***

(%)

Leisure vehicles

469.8*

348.0*

+35.0*

+29.2

0.0

+5.9*

Leisure equipment

48.8*

46.0*

+6.1*

+3.9

-0.6

+2.8*

Sales

518.6*

394.0*

+31.6*

+26.2

-0.1

+5.5*

Quarterly sales beneﬁted from the integration of Adria (contribution of 98.9M) and from the return to a normal situation regarding the supply of some components that was delayed at the end of May.

At constant scope and exchange rate, sales of motorhome (+6.6%), static caravans (+38.8%), leisure vehicle accessories (+3.1%), trailers (+4.7%) and camping equipment (+21.6%) remained well oriented. On the other hand, caravan sales (-9.4%) suffered from the market downturn in the United Kingdom and garden equipment sales (-10.2%) experienced a tough competition in France.

Over the ﬁnancial year, Trigano continued to grow and sales exceeded 2.3 billion euros.

Financial Year

from 09/01/17

from 09/01/16

Current Change

of which scope

of which

Change at constant

to 08/31/18

to 08/31/17

(%)

effect

exchange rate

scope and exchange

(M)

(M)

(%) **

effect

rate

(%) ***

(%)

Leisure vehicles

2,125.8*

1,529.6

+39.0*

+29.0

-0.5

+10.5*

Leisure equipment

188.8*

177.4

+6.4*

+5.3

-0.4

+1.5*

Sales

2,314.6*

1,707.0

+35.6*

+26.5

-0.5

+9.5*

While annual sales were very favourably impacted by changes in scope (acquisition of Adria, Michael Jordan, Remorques Hubière and the consolidation over 12 months instead of 8 of Auto-Sleepers for a total of approximately 450M), organic growth remained strong, especially for motorhomes (+11.5%), static caravans (+20.2%), trailers (+5.8%) and leisure vehicle accessories (+4.9%). Camping equipment (+1.8%) remained stable while caravan sales (-2.5% exclusive of Adria) and garden equipment sales (-11.8%) took a downturn.

Outlook

The favourable feedback given by distribution networks to Trigano's leisure vehicles new ranges, conﬁrmed by the results of ﬁrst autumn shows, allows considering sustained growth in sales for the next season despite the distribution networks' will to contain their inventory level. Trigano will pursue its gaining market shares policy in Europe and complete its production capacity expanding programme initiated three years ago.

The integration of Adria is proceeding as expected and a major investment programme will be implemented in Slovenia in the short and medium-term.

* Non-audited ﬁgures ** Restatement of perimeter effect of newly consolidated entities consists of:

- for entities entering the consolidation scope in the current year, subtracting the contribution of the acquisition from the aggregates of the current year;

- for entities entering the consolidation scope in the previous year, subtracting the contribution of the acquisition from September 1 of the current year, until the last day of the month of the current year when the acquisition was made the previous year.

No entities left the consolidation scope during the periods mentioned in this press release.

*** Restatement of the foreign exchange effect consists of calculating aggregates for the current year at the exchange rate of the previous year.

EURONEXT

TRI

Annual results will be published on 26 November after market close

contact

LISTED

Laure Al Hassi

NYSE

phone: +33 1 44 52 16 31

communication@trigano.fr

www.trigano.fr

SM

Euronext Paris A - CAC All-Tradable - SRD - CAC Mid 60 - ISIN FR0005691656 - REUTERS : TRIA.PA - BLOOMBERG : TRI.FR

Disclaimer

Trigano SA published this content on 26 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2018 15:45:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TRIGANO
05:46p2017/2018 SALES : 2.3 billion euros (+35.6%)
PU
09/21TRIGANO SA : annual sales release
09/18U.S. Thor Industries to buy German caravan maker Hymer
RE
07/022017/2018 THIRD QUARTER SALES : +24.0%
PU
07/02TRIGANO : 3rd quarter earnings
CO
06/29TRIGANO SA : quaterly sales release
05/14TRIGANO : First half 2018 results
PU
05/14TRIGANO : Half-year results
CO
05/09TRIGANO SA : half-yearly earnings release
01/082017 / 2018 First Quarter Sales
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 2 319 M
EBIT 2018 238 M
Net income 2018 174 M
Debt 2018 105 M
Yield 2018 1,42%
P/E ratio 2018 12,29
P/E ratio 2019 10,76
EV / Sales 2018 0,98x
EV / Sales 2019 0,83x
Capitalization 2 160 M
Chart TRIGANO
Duration : Period :
Trigano Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRIGANO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 173 €
Spread / Average Target 54%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
François Marie Feuillet Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Guido Carissimo Director
Marie-Hélène Simone Feuillet Executive Director & Deputy CEO
Jean Ducroux Independent Director
François Baleydier Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRIGANO-24.17%2 540
NIKON CORP-6.69%7 621
POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC.-16.12%6 473
BRUNSWICK CORPORATION22.49%5 849
THOR INDUSTRIES, INC.-42.64%4 556
BRP INC32.12%4 548
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.