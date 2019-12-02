Log in
Trigiant : RESIGNATION AND APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHANGE IN THE COMPOSITION OF BOARD COMMITTEES

0
12/02/2019 | 07:25am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

TRIGIANT GROUP LIMITED

俊 知 團 有 限 公*

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1300)

RESIGNATION AND APPOINTMENT OF

INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

AND

CHANGE IN THE COMPOSITION OF BOARD COMMITTEES

The board (''Board'') of directors (''Directors'') of Trigiant Group Limited (''Company'', together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') wishes to announces that:

  1. Ms. Jia Lina (''Ms. Jia'') has tendered her resignation as an independent non-executive Director, chairman of the remuneration committee, a member of each of the audit committee and nomination committee of the Board, with effect from 2 December 2019 due to her other career commitments which require more of her dedication; and
  2. Mr. Chen Gang (''Mr. Chen'') has been appointed as an independent non-executive Director, a member of each of the audit committee, nomination committee and corporate governance committee of the Board with effect from 2 December 2019.

Ms. Jia confirmed that she did not have any disagreement with the Board and there is no other matter in relation to her resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (''Stock Exchange'').

The biographical details of Mr. Chen is set out below:

Mr. Chen, aged 49, has more than 20 years' experience in investment management. Mr. Chen is an executive partner of Nanjing Daoying Enterprise Management Service Centre (General Partnership)* (南京道盈企業(合夥)). He is the executive partner and designated representative of Jiangsu Industrial and Information Property Investment Fund (Limited Partnership)* (業和信息產資基金(有限合夥)), Jiangsu Huatai Internet Property Investment Fund (Limited Partnership)* (華泰互聯資基

  • For identification purpose only

- 1 -

(有限合夥)), Jiangsu Huatai Strategic Emerging Property Investment Fund (Limited Partnership)* (華泰戰略新興資基金(有限合夥)), Yili Suxin Investment Fund Partnership Enterprise* (伊犁蘇新資基金合夥企業(有限合夥)) and Yili Huatai Ruida Equity Investment Management Partnership (Limited Partnership)* (伊犁華泰達股權投 理合夥企業(有限合夥)) since March 2016. Mr. Chen is also a general manager of Shengdao (Nanjing) Equity Investment Management Limited* (盛道(南京)股權投有 限公司), Yili Huatai Ruida Equity Investment Management Limited* (伊犁華泰達股權投 有限公司) and Nanjing Zhiyuan Equity Investment Partnership* (南京致遠股權投資 合夥企業(有限合夥)) since March 2016. Mr. Chen is a director of Saferun Group* (薩馳 辰機()有限公司) since March 2017 and is a director of Wuxi Longda Metal Material Co., Ltd.* (無錫隆達金屬有限公司) since November 2018.

From August 2016 to August 2019, Mr. Chen was a director of Yijiahe Technology Co., Ltd., a company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 603666).

From October 2011 to February 2016, Mr. Chen worked in Huatai United Securities (華泰聯 合證券有限任公司), a subsidiary of Huatai Securities. Co., Ltd (華泰證券股份有限公司) (''Huatai Securities''), a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China the H Shares of which have been listed on the main board of the Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 6886) and the A Shares of which have been listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 601688), where his last position was managing director. From August 1997 to October 2011, Mr. Chen worked in Huatai Securities where his last position was department manager of investment banking department.

Mr. Chen obtained a Bachelor of Optical Technology in Optical Instrument from Nanjing University of Science and Technology (previously known as Hua Dong Institute of Technology* (華東工學院)) in July 1992. He also obtained a Master of Economics from Nanjing University in June 1997.

As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Chen does not have any interest and short positions in the shares or underlying shares or debentures of the Company and its associated corporations within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong). Save as disclosed above, Mr. Chen (i) does not hold any other major appointment and qualifications or any directorship in other listed companies, the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas in the last three years; and (ii) does not hold any other positions with the Company or other members of the Group.

Pursuant to the appointment letter entered into between the Company and Mr. Chen, Mr. Chen is appointed for a fixed term of three years from 2 December 2019 and is subject to retirement by rotation and re-election at the next general meeting of the Company in accordance with the articles of association of the Company. Mr. Chen is entitled to an annual director's fee of HK$90,000 which is determined with reference to his responsibilities, the Company's remuneration policy and the prevailing market conditions.

Mr. Chen confirmed that he met the independence criteria as set out in Rule 3.13 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (''Listing Rules''). Mr. Chen does not have any relationship with any Directors, senior management, or substantial shareholders of the Company.

- 2 -

Save as disclosed above, there is no further information to be disclosed pursuant to the requirements of Rule 13.51(2)(h) to (v) of the Listing Rules nor any other matters that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company in relation to the appointment of Mr. Chen.

The Board would like to express its sincere gratitude to Ms. Jia for her contribution to the Company during her tenure of office and warm welcome to Mr. Chen in joining the Company.

CHANGE IN THE COMPOSITION OF BOARD COMMITTEES

The Board further announces that Professor Jin Xiaofeng, an independent non-executive Director, has been appointed as the chairman of the remuneration committee and ceased to be a member of the corporate governance committee of the Board with effect from 2 December 2019.

On behalf of the Board

Trigiant Group Limited

Qian Lirong

Chairman

Hong Kong, 2 December 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises the following members:

Executive Directors:

Mr. Qian Lirong (Chairman)

Mr. Jiang Wei (Group chief executive officer)

Non-executive Director:

Mr. Xia Bin

Independent non-executive Directors:

Professor Jin Xiaofeng

Mr. Chan Fan Shing

Mr. Chen Gang

Alternate Director to Mr. Qian Lirong:

Mr. Qian Chenhui

- 3 -

Disclaimer

Trigiant Group Limited published this content on 02 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2019 12:24:03 UTC
