Trigiant : RESIGNATION AND APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHANGE IN THE COMPOSITION OF BOARD COMMITTEES

金(有限合夥)), Jiangsu Huatai Strategic Emerging Property Investment Fund (Limited Partnership)* (江蘇華泰戰略新興產業投資基金(有限合夥)), Yili Suxin Investment Fund Partnership Enterprise* (伊犁蘇新投資基金合夥企業(有限合夥)) and Yili Huatai Ruida Equity Investment Management Partnership (Limited Partnership)* (伊犁華泰瑞達股權投資 管理合夥企業(有限合夥)) since March 2016. Mr. Chen is also a general manager of Shengdao (Nanjing) Equity Investment Management Limited* (盛道(南京)股權投資管理有 限公司), Yili Huatai Ruida Equity Investment Management Limited* (伊犁華泰瑞達股權投 資管理有限公司) and Nanjing Zhiyuan Equity Investment Partnership* (南京致遠股權投資 合夥企業(有限合夥)) since March 2016. Mr. Chen is a director of Saferun Group* (薩馳華 辰機械(蘇州)有限公司) since March 2017 and is a director of Wuxi Longda Metal Material Co., Ltd.* (無錫隆達金屬材料有限公司) since November 2018.

From August 2016 to August 2019, Mr. Chen was a director of Yijiahe Technology Co., Ltd., a company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 603666).

From October 2011 to February 2016, Mr. Chen worked in Huatai United Securities (華泰聯 合證券有限責任公司), a subsidiary of Huatai Securities. Co., Ltd (華泰證券股份有限公司) (''Huatai Securities''), a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China the H Shares of which have been listed on the main board of the Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 6886) and the A Shares of which have been listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 601688), where his last position was managing director. From August 1997 to October 2011, Mr. Chen worked in Huatai Securities where his last position was department manager of investment banking department.

Mr. Chen obtained a Bachelor of Optical Technology in Optical Instrument from Nanjing University of Science and Technology (previously known as Hua Dong Institute of Technology* (華東工學院)) in July 1992. He also obtained a Master of Economics from Nanjing University in June 1997.

As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Chen does not have any interest and short positions in the shares or underlying shares or debentures of the Company and its associated corporations within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong). Save as disclosed above, Mr. Chen (i) does not hold any other major appointment and qualifications or any directorship in other listed companies, the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas in the last three years; and (ii) does not hold any other positions with the Company or other members of the Group.

Pursuant to the appointment letter entered into between the Company and Mr. Chen, Mr. Chen is appointed for a fixed term of three years from 2 December 2019 and is subject to retirement by rotation and re-election at the next general meeting of the Company in accordance with the articles of association of the Company. Mr. Chen is entitled to an annual director's fee of HK$90,000 which is determined with reference to his responsibilities, the Company's remuneration policy and the prevailing market conditions.

Mr. Chen confirmed that he met the independence criteria as set out in Rule 3.13 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (''Listing Rules''). Mr. Chen does not have any relationship with any Directors, senior management, or substantial shareholders of the Company.