TRIGIANT GROUP LTD    1300

TRIGIANT GROUP LTD (1300)
End-of-day quote  - 12/28
1.06 HKD   0.00%
Trigiant : Announcements and Notices - Change of Company Secretary, Authorised Representative and Process Agent

12/31/2018 | 06:29am CET

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

TRIGIANT GROUP LIMITED *

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1300)

CHANGE OF COMPANY SECRETARY,

AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE AND PROCESS AGENT

The Board wishes to announce that with effect from 31 December 2018, Mr. Leung Siu Kei has resigned as the Company Secretary, an Authorised Representative and process agent of the Company; and Mr. Lee Yiu Wai William has been appointed as the Company Secretary; an Authorised Representative and process agent of the Company.

The board (''Board'') of directors of Trigiant Group Limited (''Company'', together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') wishes to announce that with effect from 31 December 2018:

(1) Mr. Leung Siu Kei (''Mr. Leung'') has resigned as the company secretary (''Company

Secretary '') of the Company, an authorised representative (''Authorised Representative'') of the Company for the purpose of Rule 3.05 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and a process agent of the Company for the purpose of the Companies Ordinance (Chapter 622 of the Laws of Hong Kong); and

(2) Mr. Lee Yiu Wai William (''Mr. Lee'') was appointed as the Company Secretary, an

Authorised Representative and the process agent for the purpose the Companies Ordinance.

Mr. Leung confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and there are no matters in relation to his resignation that need to be brought to the attention of the Stock Exchange and the shareholders of the Company.

*

For identification purpose only

- 1 -

Mr. Lee joined the Group in 2017 and is currently the Chief financial officer of the Group, primarily responsible for corporate finance, finance reporting and investor relations management affairs of the Group. Mr. Lee has over 11 years of experience in corporate finance, accounting and auditing. He was a senior manager of PricewaterhouseCoopers before joining the Group. Mr. Lee obtained the degree of Bachelor of Business Administration (Accounting and Finance) from The University of Hong Kong. He is a member of The Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to express its sincere gratitude to Mr. Leung for his contribution to the Group during his tenure of office and to welcome Mr. Lee for his new appointment.

On behalf of the Board Trigiant Group Limited

Qian Lirong

Chairman

Hong Kong, 31 December 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises the following members:

Executive Directors:

Mr. Qian Lirong (Chairman)

Mr. Jiang Wei (Group chief executive officer)

Non-executive Director:

Dr. Fung Kwan Hung

Independent non-executive Directors:

Professor Jin Xiaofeng

Mr. Chan Fan Shing

Ms. Jia Lina

Alternate Director to Mr. Qian Lirong:

Mr. Qian Chenhu

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Trigiant Group Limited published this content on 31 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2018 05:28:08 UTC
