Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Trigiant Group Ltd    1300   KYG905191022

TRIGIANT GROUP LTD

(1300)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Trigiant : Circulars - Grant of General Mandates to Issue and Repurchase Shares, Re-election of Directors and Notice of Annual General Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/12/2019 | 09:33am EDT

THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of this circular or as to the action to be taken, you should consult your stockbroker or other registered dealer in securities, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser.

If you have sold or transferred all your shares in Trigiant Group Limited (''Company''), you should at once hand this circular, together with the accompanying form of proxy, to the purchaser or transferee or to the bank, stockbroker or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser or transferee.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this circular, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this circular.

TRIGIANT GROUP LIMITED

俊 知 集 團 有 限 公 司*

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1300)

GRANT OF GENERAL MANDATES TO ISSUE AND

REPURCHASE SHARES, RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

AND

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

A notice convening the Annual General Meeting to be held at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, 20 May 2019 at Falcon Room I, Gloucester Luk Kwok Hong Kong, 72 Gloucester Road, Wan Chai, Hong Kong is set out on pages AGM-1 to AGM-5 of this circular.

To ascertain the shareholders' entitlements to attend and vote at the Annual General Meeting, the register of members of the Company will be closed from Tuesday, 14 May 2019 to Monday, 20 May 2019, both days inclusive, during which period no transfer of shares of the Company will be registered. In order to qualify for the entitlement to attend and vote at the Annual General Meeting, all transfer of shares accompanied by the relevant shares certificates must be lodged with the Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited at Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong by 4:30 p.m. on Friday, 10 May 2019 (Hong Kong time).

Whether or not you are able to attend the Annual General Meeting, you are requested to complete the accompanying form of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon and return the same to the Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited at Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong by 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, 18 May 2019 (Hong Kong time) or not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding any adjourned Annual General Meeting. Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting in person at the Annual General Meeting or any adjournment thereof should you so wish, and in such case, the form of proxy previously submitted shall be deemed to be revoked.

*For identification purpose only

15 April 2019

CONTENTS

Page

Definitions .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1

Letter from the Board

Introduction . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3

General mandates to issue and repurchase Shares . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4

Re-election of Directors . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

5

Annual General Meeting . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

6

Closure of register of members . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

6

Responsibility statement . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

6

Recommendation . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

7

General information . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

7

Appendix I

- Explanatory statement on the Repurchase Mandate . . . . . . . . . . . .

8

Appendix II

- Details of the Directors for re-election . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

11

Notice of Annual General Meeting . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

AGM-1

- i -

DEFINITIONS

In this circular, unless the context otherwise requires, the following expressions shall have the following meanings:

''Annual General Meeting''

the annual general meeting of the Company to be held at

9:30 a.m. on Monday, 20 May 2019, the notice of which is

set out on pages AGM-1 to AGM-5 of this circular and any

adjournment thereof

''Articles''

the articles of association of the Company, as amended

from time to time

''Board''

the board of Directors

''Companies Law''

the Companies Law, Cap. 22 (Law 3 of 1961, as

consolidated and revised) of the Cayman Islands

''Company''

Trigiant Group Limited, a company incorporated in the

Cayman Islands with limited liability and the Shares of

which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange

''Director(s)''

the director(s) of the Company

''Extension Mandate''

a general and unconditional mandate proposed to be granted

to the Directors to the effect that any Shares repurchased

under the Repurchase Mandate will be added to the total

number of Shares which may be allotted and issued under

the General Mandate

''General Mandate''

a general and unconditional mandate proposed to be granted

to the Directors to exercise all powers of the Company to

allot, issue or otherwise deal with Shares up to a maximum

of 20% of the total number of Shares in issue as at the date

of passing the relevant resolution as set out in resolution

numbered 4(A) in the notice convening the Annual General

Meeting

''Group''

the Company and its subsidiaries

''HK$'' and ''HK cent''

Hong Kong dollars and Hong Kong cents respectively, the

lawful currency of Hong Kong

''Hong Kong''

the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the

People's Republic of China

''Latest Practicable Date''

10 April 2019, being the latest practicable date prior to the

printing of this circular for the purpose of ascertaining

certain information contained herein

- 1 -

DEFINITIONS

''Listing Rules''

''PRC''

''Repurchase Mandate''

''SFO''

''Share(s)''

''Shareholder(s)'' ''Stock Exchange'' ''Takeovers Code'' ''%''

the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange

the People's Republic of China, and for the purpose of this c i r c u l a r , e x c l u d e s H o n g K o n g , M a c a u S p e c i a l Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China and Taiwan

a general and unconditional mandate proposed to be granted to the Directors to exercise all powers of the Company to repurchase Shares which shall not exceed 10% of the total number of the Shares in issue as at the date of passing the relevant resolution as set out in resolution numbered 4(B) in the notice convening the Annual General Meeting

the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong)

the ordinary share(s) of HK$0.01 each in the share capital of the Company

holder(s) for the time being of the Share(s)

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

the Hong Kong Code on Takeovers and Mergers

per cent.

- 2 -

LETTER FROM THE BOARD

TRIGIANT GROUP LIMITED

俊 知 集 團 有 限 公 司*

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1300)

Executive Directors:

Registered office:

Mr. Qian Lirong (Chairman)

Cricket Square

Mr. Jiang Wei (Group chief executive officer)

Hutchins Drive

P.O. Box 2681

Non-executive Director:

Grand Cayman KY1-1111

Dr. Fung Kwan Hung

Cayman Islands

Independent non-executive Directors:

Principal place of

Professor Jin Xiaofeng

business in Hong Kong:

Mr. Chan Fan Shing

Room 1801, 18th Floor

Ms. Jia Lina

Tai Tung Building

8 Fleming Road

Alternate Director to Mr. Qian Lirong:

Wanchai

Mr. Qian Chenhui

Hong Kong

15 April 2019

To the Shareholders

Dear Sir or Madam,

GRANT OF GENERAL MANDATES

TO ISSUE AND REPURCHASE SHARES

AND

RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

INTRODUCTION

The purposes of this circular are to provide you with information regarding the resolutions to be proposed at the Annual General Meeting and to give you notice of the Annual General Meeting. At the Annual General Meeting, resolutions relating to, among other matters,

(i)the grant of the General Mandate, the Repurchase Mandate and the Extension Mandate; and

(ii)the re-election of Directors will be proposed.

*For identification purpose only

- 3 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Trigiant Group Limited published this content on 12 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2019 13:32:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TRIGIANT GROUP LTD
09:33aTRIGIANT : Circulars - Grant of General Mandates to Issue and Repurchase Shares,..
PU
03/18TRIGIANT : Announcements and Notices - Voluntary Announcement - Joining the Nati..
PU
2018TRIGIANT : Announcements and Notices - Change of Company Secretary, Authorised R..
PU
2018TRIGIANT : Announcements and Notices - List of Directors and Their Role and Func..
PU
2018TRIGIANT : wins bid for China Mobile project
AQ
2018TRIGIANT : Announcements and Notices - Voluntary Announcement - First Successful..
PU
2018TRIGIANT : Announcements and Notices - Appointment of Independent Non-executive ..
PU
2018TRIGIANT : Announcements and Notices - Positive Profit Alert
PU
2018TRIGIANT : Announcements and Notices - Completion of Discloseable Transaction
PU
2018TRIGIANT : Acquired A Sensing Technology Company with A Total Consideration of R..
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 4 415 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 447 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 5,17
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,59x
Capi. / Sales 2020 -
Capitalization 2 598 M
Chart TRIGIANT GROUP LTD
Duration : Period :
Trigiant Group Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRIGIANT GROUP LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wei Jiang Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Li Rong Qian Chairman
Xiao Feng Jin Independent Non-Executive Director
Li Na Jia Independent Non-Executive Director
Kwan Hung Fung Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRIGIANT GROUP LTD39.42%331
PRYSMIAN-11.32%4 528
EVE ENERGY CO LTD--.--%3 627
INFORE ENVIRONMENT TECHNOLOGY GRP CO LTD--.--%3 479
EL SEWEDY ELECTRIC CO--.--%2 074
LS CORP.--.--%1 524
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About