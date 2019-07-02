Trillium Announces Voting Results From the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, July 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ/TSX: TRIL), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company developing innovative therapies for the treatment of cancer, announced the voting results from its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on June 27, 2019. The results of the director elections were as follows:



Votes in Favor % Votes in Votes % Votes Name Favor Withheld Withheld Mr. Luke Beshar 5,579,317 85 977,217 15 Dr. Robert Kirkman 5,614,544 85 941,990 15 Dr. Michael Moore 5,586,552 85 969,982 15 Dr. Thomas Reynolds 5,580,252 85 976,282 15 Dr. Robert Uger 5,615,550 86 940,984 14 Dr. Calvin Stiller 5,581,832 85 974,702 15 Dr. Helen Tayton-Martin 5,687,094 87 869,440 13

The shareholders of the Corporation also voted to reappoint Ernst & Young LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, Licensed Public Accountants as auditors of the Corporation for the ensuing year. In addition, the shareholders approved the special resolutions to continue the Corporation as a British Columbia corporation to be governed by the provisions of the Business Corporations Act and the potential consolidation of the Corporation’s issued and outstanding common shares.

About Trillium Therapeutics:

Trillium is an immuno-oncology company developing innovative therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s two clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a “do not eat” signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. Trillium also has a preclinical STING program and a proprietary fluorine-based medicinal chemistry platform that is being used to develop novel compounds directed at undisclosed immuno-oncology targets.

For more information visit: www.trilliumtherapeutics.com