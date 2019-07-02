Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Trillium Therapeutics Inc    TRIL   CA89620X5064

TRILLIUM THERAPEUTICS INC

(TRIL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Trillium Announces Voting Results From the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/02/2019 | 07:01am EDT

TORONTO, July 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ/TSX: TRIL), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company developing innovative therapies for the treatment of cancer, announced the voting results from its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on June 27, 2019. The results of the director elections were as follows:

          
  Votes in Favor % Votes in Votes % Votes 
 Name  Favor Withheld Withheld 
 Mr. Luke Beshar5,579,317 85 977,217 15 
 Dr. Robert Kirkman5,614,544 85 941,990 15 
 Dr. Michael Moore5,586,552 85 969,982 15 
 Dr. Thomas Reynolds5,580,252 85 976,282 15 
 Dr. Robert Uger5,615,550 86 940,984 14 
 Dr. Calvin Stiller5,581,832 85 974,702 15 
 Dr. Helen Tayton-Martin5,687,094 87 869,440 13 
          

The shareholders of the Corporation also voted to reappoint Ernst & Young LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, Licensed Public Accountants as auditors of the Corporation for the ensuing year. In addition, the shareholders approved the special resolutions to continue the Corporation as a British Columbia corporation to be governed by the provisions of the Business Corporations Act and the potential consolidation of the Corporation’s issued and outstanding common shares.

About Trillium Therapeutics:

Trillium is an immuno-oncology company developing innovative therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s two clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a “do not eat” signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. Trillium also has a preclinical STING program and a proprietary fluorine-based medicinal chemistry platform that is being used to develop novel compounds directed at undisclosed immuno-oncology targets.

For more information visit: www.trilliumtherapeutics.com 

Investor Relations:
James Parsons
Chief Financial Officer
Trillium Therapeutics Inc.
416-595-0627 x232
james@trilliumtherapeutics.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TRILLIUM THERAPEUTICS INC
07:01aTrillium Announces Voting Results From the Annual and Special Meeting of Shar..
GL
04/30Trillium Announces Management and Board Changes and Provides Corporate Update
GL
04/15Trillium Therapeutics Announces Publication Highlighting Activity of TTI-621 ..
GL
04/11Trillium Receives Nasdaq Notification Regarding Minimum Bid Price Deficiency
GL
04/08Trillium Therapeutics to Present at Investor Conferences in April
GL
03/27Trillium Therapeutics to Unveil its STING Agonist Program at the AACR Annual ..
GL
03/11Trillium Therapeutics Reports Annual Financial and Operating Results
GL
03/08Trillium Announces Closing of US$15 Million Public Offering of Common Share U..
GL
02/22TRILLIUM THERAPEUTICS : IIROC Trade Resumption - TRIL
AQ
02/22TRILLIUM THERAPEUTICS : IIROC Trading Halt - TRIL
AQ
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -46,9 M
Net income 2019 -46,5 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 0
P/E ratio 2019 -0,20x
P/E ratio 2020 -0,24x
Capi. / Sales2019 infx
Capi. / Sales2020 infx
Capitalization 12,3 M
Chart TRILLIUM THERAPEUTICS INC
Duration : Period :
Trillium Therapeutics Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRILLIUM THERAPEUTICS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 0,00  
Last Close Price 0,44  CAD
Spread / Highest target -100%
Spread / Average Target -100%
Spread / Lowest Target -100%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Niclas Stiernholm President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Calvin R. Stiller Chairman
James T. Parsons Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Robert A. Uger Chief Scientific Officer
Yaping Shou Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRILLIUM THERAPEUTICS INC-81.28%9
GILEAD SCIENCES8.44%85 906
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS10.66%46 968
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-15.25%33 719
GENMAB13.26%11 345
SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC43.50%11 268
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About