Trillium Announces Voting Results From the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders
0
07/02/2019 | 07:01am EDT
TORONTO, July 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ/TSX: TRIL), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company developing innovative therapies for the treatment of cancer, announced the voting results from its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on June 27, 2019. The results of the director elections were as follows:
Votes in Favor
% Votes in
Votes
% Votes
Name
Favor
Withheld
Withheld
Mr. Luke Beshar
5,579,317
85
977,217
15
Dr. Robert Kirkman
5,614,544
85
941,990
15
Dr. Michael Moore
5,586,552
85
969,982
15
Dr. Thomas Reynolds
5,580,252
85
976,282
15
Dr. Robert Uger
5,615,550
86
940,984
14
Dr. Calvin Stiller
5,581,832
85
974,702
15
Dr. Helen Tayton-Martin
5,687,094
87
869,440
13
The shareholders of the Corporation also voted to reappoint Ernst & Young LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, Licensed Public Accountants as auditors of the Corporation for the ensuing year. In addition, the shareholders approved the special resolutions to continue the Corporation as a British Columbia corporation to be governed by the provisions of the Business Corporations Act and the potential consolidation of the Corporation’s issued and outstanding common shares.
About Trillium Therapeutics:
Trillium is an immuno-oncology company developing innovative therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s two clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a “do not eat” signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. Trillium also has a preclinical STING program and a proprietary fluorine-based medicinal chemistry platform that is being used to develop novel compounds directed at undisclosed immuno-oncology targets.