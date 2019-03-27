Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Trillium Therapeutics Inc    TRIL   CA89620X5064

TRILLIUM THERAPEUTICS INC

(TRIL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Trillium Therapeutics to Unveil its STING Agonist Program at the AACR Annual Meeting 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/27/2019 | 05:01pm EDT

TORONTO, March 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq/TSX: TRIL), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing innovative therapies for the treatment of cancer, today announced it will be presenting preclinical data from its previously undisclosed STING agonist program at the Annual Meeting of the American Association for Cancer Research. The meeting will be held March 29 – April 3 in Atlanta, GA. Details of the poster presentation are listed below.

Title: “Preclinical characterization of a novel non-cyclic dinucleotide small molecule STING agonist with potent antitumor activity in mice”
Presenter: Zezhou Wang, Ph.D., Trillium Therapeutics Inc.
Date and Time: April 2, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. ET
Location: Georgia World Conference Center, Poster Section 12
Abstract Number: 3854

About Trillium Therapeutics:
Trillium is an immuno-oncology company developing innovative therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s two clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a “do not eat” signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. Trillium also has a proprietary fluorine-based medicinal chemistry platform that is being used to develop novel compounds directed at undisclosed immuno-oncology targets.

For more information visit: www.trilliumtherapeutics.com

Investor Relations:
James Parsons
Chief Financial Officer
Trillium Therapeutics Inc.
416-595-0627 x232
james@trilliumtherapeutics.com

Media Relations:
Jessica Tieszen
Canale Communications for Trillium Therapeutics
619-849-5385
jessica@canalecomm.com

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TRILLIUM THERAPEUTICS INC
05:01pTrillium Therapeutics to Unveil its STING Agonist Program at the AACR Annual ..
GL
03/11Trillium Therapeutics Reports Annual Financial and Operating Results
GL
03/08Trillium Announces Closing of US$15 Million Public Offering of Common Share U..
GL
02/22TRILLIUM THERAPEUTICS : IIROC Trade Resumption - TRIL
AQ
02/22TRILLIUM THERAPEUTICS : IIROC Trading Halt - TRIL
AQ
02/21Trillium Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Share Units and Series ..
GL
2018Trillium Therapeutics Provides Update on its Intratumoral TTI-621 Program at ..
GL
2018Trillium Therapeutics Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial and Operating Resu..
GL
2018Trillium Therapeutics to Provide Update on TTI-621 Clinical Programs at Two S..
GL
2018Trillium Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
GL
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -53,5 M
Net income 2019 -53,0 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
Capi. / Sales 2019 0
Capi. / Sales 2020 0
Capitalization 21,0 M
Chart TRILLIUM THERAPEUTICS INC
Duration : Period :
Trillium Therapeutics Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRILLIUM THERAPEUTICS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 1,34  CAD
Spread / Average Target 35%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Niclas Stiernholm President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Calvin R. Stiller Chairman
James T. Parsons Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Robert A. Uger Chief Scientific Officer
Yaping Shou Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRILLIUM THERAPEUTICS INC-57.87%16
GILEAD SCIENCES2.70%81 939
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS10.95%48 552
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS8.60%43 550
GENMAB9.79%10 878
SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC11.92%8 988
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.