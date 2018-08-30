Log in
Trillium to Present at the 20th Annual Rodman & Renshaw Global Investment Conference

08/30/2018 | 03:31pm CEST

TORONTO, Aug. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ/TSX: TRIL), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company developing innovative therapies for the treatment of cancer, announced today that it will be featured as a presenting company at the 20th Annual Rodman & Renshaw Global Investment Conference, sponsored by H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC.  The conference is being held on September 4-6, 2018 at the St. Regis New York Hotel in New York City.

Presenter: Dr. Niclas Stiernholm, Chief Executive Officer
Date:  September 5, 2018
Time:  4:15 pm (Eastern Time)
Location:  Library (2nd floor)

About Trillium Therapeutics

Trillium is an immuno-oncology company developing innovative therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s two clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a “do not eat” signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. Trillium also has a proprietary fluorine-based medicinal chemistry platform that is being used to develop novel compounds directed at undisclosed immuno-oncology targets.

For more information visit: www.trilliumtherapeutics.com 

Contact:
James Parsons
Chief Financial Officer
Trillium Therapeutics Inc.
416-595-0627 x232
james@trilliumtherapeutics.com
www.trilliumtherapeutics.com  

Investor and Media Relations:
Jessica Tieszen
Canale Communications for Trillium Therapeutics
619-849-5385
jessica@canalecomm.com

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
