InvestmentPitch Media Invites Investors to the Global Chinese Financial Forum in Vancouver on October 5, 2019, with Details of Event in Video Hosted on InvestmentPitch.com

0
10/04/2019 | 12:15pm EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 4, 2019) - InvestmentPitch Media would like to invite investors to join us at the Global Chinese Financial Forum in Vancouver on October 5, 2019 at the Executive Airport Plaza Hotel, located at 7311 Westminster Highway, Richmond, from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM.



Cannot view this video? Visit:
http://www.investmentpitch.com/video/0_3s0ihyqm/GCFF-Vancouver-Conference-Celebrating-20-Years-Richmond-BC-October-5th-2019


This year's conference is NAI Interactive's 20th anniversary of successfully introducing North American companies to the Chinese investment community.

For more details about the speakers and a list of the presenting companies, please watch this video (view here). If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "GCFF" in the search box.

The keynote speakers are Gilbert Chan, President of NAI Interactive, whose topic is "20 years in 10 minutes - Expect the Unexpected", Bryan Yu, Deputy Chief Economist of Central 1, whose topic is "The Economy in Times of Turbulence", and Qi Guo, Founder and CEO of Ede Asset Management, whose topic is "How to Invest Better in Uncertain Times".

The current conference will cover a variety of business sectors, including commodities, technologies, healthcare, cannabis, and eSports, with the following public companies among the many companies making presentations:

Lomiko Metals (TSXV: LMR) (www.lomiko.com) is a Canada-based, exploration-stage company. The company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of resource properties that contain minerals for the new green economy. Its mineral properties include the 80% owned La Loutre and Lac Des Iles Graphite Properties and the 100% owned Quatre Milles Graphite Property.

Trilogy Metals (TSX: TMQ) (www.trilogymetals.com) is a metals exploration and development company focused on exploring and developing the Ambler mining district located in northwestern Alaska. It is one of the richest and most-prospective known copper-dominant districts located in one of the safest geopolitical jurisdictions in the world. It hosts world-class polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulphide ("VMS") deposits that contain copper, zinc, lead, gold and silver, and carbonate replacement deposits which have been found to host high-grade copper and cobalt mineralization.

There are also a number of private and pre-public companies either participating or presenting at the event.

We hope you'll join us in Richmond on October 5th. For more information and to register for this free conference, please visit www.GCFF.ca, call 604-488-8878 or email info@nai500.com.

About InvestmentPitch Media

Investmentpitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:
InvestmentPitch Media
Barry Morgan, CFO
bmorgan@investmentpitch.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/48502


© Newsfilecorp 2019
