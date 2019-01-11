TriMas : Announces Closing of Plastic Srl Acquisition

TriMas (NASDAQ: TRS) today announced the completion of its previously
announced acquisition of Plastic Srl, a privately-owned manufacturer of
polymeric caps and closures for home care product applications, located
in Forlì, Italy.
“We are pleased to have closed on this bolt-on acquisition and begin
integrating Plastic Srl with our Rieke business, broadening our
geographic presence, and adding adjacent products and designs to our
current product offering,” said Thomas Amato, president and chief
executive officer of TriMas. “We welcome the Plastic Srl team to the
TriMas organization and look forward to working together to serve our
existing and new customers with our expanded product and manufacturing
capabilities.”
Plastic Srl manufactures single-bodied and assembled caps and closures,
including child resistant closures, for home care product applications,
such as detergent and household cleaning products. With more than 100
closure product designs, including several patented closure systems,
Plastic Srl serves the home care market in Italy and other European
countries. The company is located approximately 50 miles southeast of
Bologna, Italy, and generates approximately €10 million ($12 million) in
annual revenue.
About TriMas
TriMas is a diversified industrial manufacturer of products for
customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial,
petrochemical, refinery and oil & gas end markets with approximately
4,000 dedicated employees in 13 countries. We provide customers with a
wide range of innovative and quality product solutions through our
market-leading businesses, which we report in three segments: Packaging,
Aerospace and Specialty Products. The TriMas family of businesses has
strong brand names in the markets served, and operates under a common
set of values and strategic priorities under the TriMas Business Model.
TriMas is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol “TRS,”
and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. For more
information, please visit www.trimascorp.com.
Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Any "forward-looking" statements, within the meaning of Section 27A of
the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange
Act of 1934, contained herein, including those relating to the Company’s
business, financial condition or future results, involve risks and
uncertainties with respect to, including, but not limited to: general
economic and currency conditions; material and energy costs; risks and
uncertainties associated with intangible assets, including goodwill or
other intangible asset impairment charges; competitive factors; future
trends; the Company’s ability to realize its business strategies; the
Company’s ability to identify attractive acquisition candidates,
successfully integrate acquired operations or realize the intended
benefits of such acquisitions; the performance of subcontractors and
suppliers; supply constraints; market demand; technology factors;
intellectual property factors; litigation; government and regulatory
actions, including, but not limited to, the impact of tariffs, quotas
and surcharges; the Company’s leverage; liabilities imposed by debt
instruments; labor disputes; changes to fiscal and tax policies;
contingent liabilities relating to acquisition activities; information
technology factors; the disruption of operations from catastrophic or
extraordinary events, including natural disasters; the potential impact
of Brexit; tax considerations relating to the Cequent spin-off; the
Company’s future prospects; and other risks that are detailed in the
Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December
31, 2017. These risks and uncertainties may cause actual results to
differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking
statements. All forward-looking statements made herein are based on
information currently available, and the Company assumes no obligation
to update any forward-looking statements.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190111005313/en/