TriMas : Norris Cylinder Awarded ABS Certification

LONGVIEW, Texas, March 11, 2019 - Norris Cylinder, a TriMas Corporation Company, was awarded a facility certification by the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) to manufacture high-pressure compressed gas cylinders for offshore and marine industry applications. Norris Cylinder is the only manufacturer of high pressure steel and acetylene cylinders in the United States.

ABS's stringent review of Norris Cylinder's capabilities demonstrates that the company successfully meets or exceeds the established regulatory standards for cylinder manufacturing. With this facility certification, Norris Cylinder is approved for manufacturing high-pressure accumulator vessels as well as pursuing additional cylinder type approvals as needed to support customer needs related to maritime uses of cylinders.

Fred Grindle, Norris Cylinder's Vice President of Quality and Environmental, commented, 'Through Norris Cylinder's Management System we have proven the ability to comply with the national and international regulations set forth by ABS of the manufacturing of pressure vessels for maritime applications. The high quality standards set forth by ABS very much mirrors our own level of quality that we strive for when producing each Norris cylinder.'

About Norris Cylinder Company

Norris Cylinder, a TriMas Company (www.trimascorp.com), is one of the world's largest manufacturers of high- and low-pressure steel and acetylene cylinders. For more than 70 years, the company has provided exceptional quality and services to the Industrial Gas industry. Please visit www.norriscylinder.com for more information.