TRIMAS CORP

TRIMAS CORP

(TRS)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 03/11 04:00:00 pm
31.02 USD   +0.45%
04:00pTRIMAS : Norris Cylinder Awarded ABS Certification
PU
03/04TRIMAS : to Participate in 31st Annual ROTH Conference
BU
02/28TRIMAS : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results
BU
TriMas : Norris Cylinder Awarded ABS Certification

03/11/2019 | 04:00pm EDT

LONGVIEW, Texas, March 11, 2019 - Norris Cylinder, a TriMas Corporation Company, was awarded a facility certification by the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) to manufacture high-pressure compressed gas cylinders for offshore and marine industry applications. Norris Cylinder is the only manufacturer of high pressure steel and acetylene cylinders in the United States.

ABS's stringent review of Norris Cylinder's capabilities demonstrates that the company successfully meets or exceeds the established regulatory standards for cylinder manufacturing. With this facility certification, Norris Cylinder is approved for manufacturing high-pressure accumulator vessels as well as pursuing additional cylinder type approvals as needed to support customer needs related to maritime uses of cylinders.

Fred Grindle, Norris Cylinder's Vice President of Quality and Environmental, commented, 'Through Norris Cylinder's Management System we have proven the ability to comply with the national and international regulations set forth by ABS of the manufacturing of pressure vessels for maritime applications. The high quality standards set forth by ABS very much mirrors our own level of quality that we strive for when producing each Norris cylinder.'

About Norris Cylinder Company
Norris Cylinder, a TriMas Company (www.trimascorp.com), is one of the world's largest manufacturers of high- and low-pressure steel and acetylene cylinders. For more than 70 years, the company has provided exceptional quality and services to the Industrial Gas industry. Please visit www.norriscylinder.com for more information.

Disclaimer

TriMas Corporation published this content on 11 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2019 19:59:10 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 922 M
EBIT 2019 125 M
Net income 2019 86,1 M
Debt 2019 132 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 16,45
P/E ratio 2020 15,25
EV / Sales 2019 1,67x
EV / Sales 2020 1,53x
Capitalization 1 406 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 31,0 $
Spread / Average Target 0,39%
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas A. Amato President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Samuel Valenti Chairman
Robert Joseph Zalupski Chief Financial Officer
Daniel Platt Tredwell Independent Director
Richard Marcel Gabrys Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRIMAS CORP13.16%1 406
BALL CORPORATION19.64%18 392
AMCOR LIMITED12.45%12 102
AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION20.67%9 104
CROWN HOLDINGS, INC.31.39%7 392
CCL INDUSTRIES INC.7.67%7 137
