TRIMAS CORP

(TRS)
TriMas : to Participate in 31st Annual ROTH Conference

03/04/2019 | 10:01am EST

TriMas (NASDAQ: TRS) today announced that it will participate in the 31st Annual ROTH Conference on March 17-19, 2019 in Dana Point, California.

TriMas’ President and Chief Executive Officer Thomas Amato, TriMas’ Rieke division’s finance officer Bill Kent and TriMas’ Vice President of Investor Relations Sherry Lauderback will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the day on Monday, March 18, to provide an update on TriMas and its businesses.

Investors are encouraged to contact their ROTH representative for more information on the conference and for scheduling meetings, or contact Sherry Lauderback, Investor Relations, for additional information on TriMas.

About TriMas

TriMas is a diversified industrial manufacturer of products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery and oil & gas end markets with approximately 4,000 dedicated employees in 15 countries. We provide customers with a wide range of innovative and quality product solutions through our market-leading businesses, which we report in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace and Specialty Products. The TriMas family of businesses has strong brand names in the markets served, and operates under a common set of values and strategic priorities under the TriMas Business Model. TriMas is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol “TRS,” and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. For more information, please visit www.trimascorp.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Latest news on TRIMAS CORP
02/28TRIMAS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results..
AQ
02/28TRIMAS CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
02/28TRIMAS : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results
BU
02/28TRIMAS : Announces Increased Share Repurchase Authorization to $75 Million
BU
02/25TRIMAS CORP : annual earnings release
01/17TRIMAS : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Conference Call Da..
BU
01/11TRIMAS : Announces Closing of Plastic Srl Acquisition
BU
2018TRIMAS CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements an..
AQ
2018TriMas Announces Appointment of Jeff Greene to Board of Directors
GL
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 915 M
EBIT 2019 125 M
Net income 2019 86,4 M
Debt 2019 132 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 16,70
P/E ratio 2020 15,63
EV / Sales 2019 1,72x
EV / Sales 2020 1,56x
Capitalization 1 441 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 30,8 $
Spread / Average Target -2,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas A. Amato President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Samuel Valenti Chairman
Robert Joseph Zalupski Chief Financial Officer
Daniel Platt Tredwell Independent Director
Richard Marcel Gabrys Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRIMAS CORP15.98%1 481
BALL CORPORATION20.07%18 315
AMCOR LIMITED12.83%12 442
AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION22.13%9 368
CROWN HOLDINGS, INC.31.10%7 339
CCL INDUSTRIES INC.8.45%7 185
