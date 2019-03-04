TriMas : to Participate in 31st Annual ROTH Conference

TriMas (NASDAQ: TRS) today announced that it will participate in the 31st Annual ROTH Conference on March 17-19, 2019 in Dana Point, California.

TriMas’ President and Chief Executive Officer Thomas Amato, TriMas’ Rieke division’s finance officer Bill Kent and TriMas’ Vice President of Investor Relations Sherry Lauderback will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the day on Monday, March 18, to provide an update on TriMas and its businesses.

Investors are encouraged to contact their ROTH representative for more information on the conference and for scheduling meetings, or contact Sherry Lauderback, Investor Relations, for additional information on TriMas.

About TriMas

TriMas is a diversified industrial manufacturer of products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery and oil & gas end markets with approximately 4,000 dedicated employees in 15 countries. We provide customers with a wide range of innovative and quality product solutions through our market-leading businesses, which we report in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace and Specialty Products. The TriMas family of businesses has strong brand names in the markets served, and operates under a common set of values and strategic priorities under the TriMas Business Model. TriMas is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol “TRS,” and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. For more information, please visit www.trimascorp.com.

