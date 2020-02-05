Log in
TRIMAS CORPORATION

TRIMAS CORPORATION

(TRS)
  Report
News 


TriMas : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Earnings Conference Call Date

02/05/2020 | 10:01am EST

TriMas (NASDAQ: TRS) announced today that it will host its fourth quarter and full year 2019 earnings conference call on Thursday, February 27, 2020. The conference call will begin at 10 a.m. Eastern Time and will follow the Company’s release of fourth quarter and full year 2019 earnings results at 8 a.m. that day.

To participate on the earnings conference call, please dial: (800) 353-6461 (Confirmation Code 1287708) and ask to be connected to the TriMas fourth quarter and full year 2019 earnings conference call. The conference call will also be simultaneously webcast via TriMas’ website at www.trimascorp.com, under the “Investors” section, with an accompanying slide presentation.

If you are unable to participate during the live teleconference, a replay of the conference call will be available beginning February 27 at 3 p.m. Eastern Time through March 5 at 3 p.m. Eastern Time. To access the replay, please dial: (888) 203-1112 (Replay Passcode 1287708) or visit the “Investors” section of the Company’s website.

About TriMas

TriMas is a global manufacturer and provider of products for customers predominantly in the consumer products, aerospace and industrial end markets, with approximately 3,400 dedicated employees in 11 countries. We provide customers with a wide range of innovative and quality product solutions through our market-leading businesses. Our TriMas family of businesses has strong brand names in the end markets served, and operates under a common set of values and strategic priorities under the TriMas Business Model. TriMas is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol “TRS,” and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. For more information, please visit www.trimascorp.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 923 M
EBIT 2019 117 M
Net income 2019 77,6 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 17,4x
P/E ratio 2020 16,8x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,44x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,74x
Capitalization 1 329 M
Chart TRIMAS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
TriMas Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRIMAS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 33,50  $
Last Close Price 29,51  $
Spread / Highest target 15,2%
Spread / Average Target 13,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas A. Amato President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Samuel Valenti Chairman
Robert Joseph Zalupski Chief Financial Officer
Daniel Platt Tredwell Independent Director
Richard Marcel Gabrys Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRIMAS CORPORATION-6.05%1 340
ATLAS COPCO AB-3.64%42 432
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES9.02%40 518
FANUC CORPORATION0.37%35 535
INGERSOLL-RAND4.22%32 206
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-3.74%26 355
