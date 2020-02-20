TriMas : Announces Key Addition to Rapak and Packaging Group

TriMas (NASDAQ: TRS) today announced Ryan Gladieux has joined TriMas as its Vice President and General Manager, Rapak, reporting directly to Thomas Amato, TriMas President and Chief Executive Officer. This leadership addition is in coordination with TriMas’ recent agreement to acquire Rapak, including its certain bag-in-box product lines used in dairy, soda, smoothie and wine product applications.

“We are excited to add Ryan to the TriMas leadership team,” said Amato. “Ryan has a demonstrated track record of success, and we look forward to the contributions that he will make to TriMas’ Rapak division, as we continue to execute against our longer-range strategic plans. His experience will also add to our packaging management bench depth, as we continue to invest in TriMas’ organic growth in the packaging area, including adding additional capacity globally, and through M&A.”

As Vice President and General Manager, Gladieux will have full P&L responsibility for the Rapak division, and will initially be responsible for integrating Rapak with TriMas’ Packaging group. Gladieux has more than 21 years of experience in the manufacturing of packaging for consumer goods and has proven effective in leading a global company. Prior to joining TriMas, Gladieux served as President of Weener Plastics, North America, where he focused on operational excellence, while also growing sales. Prior to his role at Weener Plastics, he held key sales and operational leadership roles at Consolidated Container, Plastipak Packaging, Rexam and Owens-Illinois. Gladieux received a Bachelor of Business Administration and Master of Business Administration from Stetson University in Florida. He also attended the Program for Leadership Development at Harvard Business School and is Lean Six Sigma – Green Belt Certified.

In addition to Gladieux and in connection with the pending closing of the Rapak transaction, TriMas will retain a talented Rapak leadership team, including Ron Gasior. Upon the closing of the transaction, Ron Gasior will join TriMas, as its Vice President of Operations, Rapak, reporting directly to Gladieux.

