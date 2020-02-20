Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  TriMas Corporation    TRS

TRIMAS CORPORATION

(TRS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

TriMas : Announces Key Addition to Rapak and Packaging Group

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/20/2020 | 02:01pm EST

TriMas (NASDAQ: TRS) today announced Ryan Gladieux has joined TriMas as its Vice President and General Manager, Rapak, reporting directly to Thomas Amato, TriMas President and Chief Executive Officer. This leadership addition is in coordination with TriMas’ recent agreement to acquire Rapak, including its certain bag-in-box product lines used in dairy, soda, smoothie and wine product applications.

“We are excited to add Ryan to the TriMas leadership team,” said Amato. “Ryan has a demonstrated track record of success, and we look forward to the contributions that he will make to TriMas’ Rapak division, as we continue to execute against our longer-range strategic plans. His experience will also add to our packaging management bench depth, as we continue to invest in TriMas’ organic growth in the packaging area, including adding additional capacity globally, and through M&A.”

As Vice President and General Manager, Gladieux will have full P&L responsibility for the Rapak division, and will initially be responsible for integrating Rapak with TriMas’ Packaging group. Gladieux has more than 21 years of experience in the manufacturing of packaging for consumer goods and has proven effective in leading a global company. Prior to joining TriMas, Gladieux served as President of Weener Plastics, North America, where he focused on operational excellence, while also growing sales. Prior to his role at Weener Plastics, he held key sales and operational leadership roles at Consolidated Container, Plastipak Packaging, Rexam and Owens-Illinois. Gladieux received a Bachelor of Business Administration and Master of Business Administration from Stetson University in Florida. He also attended the Program for Leadership Development at Harvard Business School and is Lean Six Sigma – Green Belt Certified.

In addition to Gladieux and in connection with the pending closing of the Rapak transaction, TriMas will retain a talented Rapak leadership team, including Ron Gasior. Upon the closing of the transaction, Ron Gasior will join TriMas, as its Vice President of Operations, Rapak, reporting directly to Gladieux.

About TriMas

TriMas is a global manufacturer and provider of products for customers predominantly in the consumer products, aerospace and industrial end markets, with approximately 3,400 dedicated employees in 11 countries. We provide customers with a wide range of innovative and quality product solutions through our market-leading businesses. Our TriMas family of businesses has strong brand names in the end markets served, and operates under a common set of values and strategic priorities under the TriMas Business Model. TriMas is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol “TRS,” and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. For more information, please visit www.trimascorp.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TRIMAS CORPORATION
02:01pTRIMAS : Announces Key Addition to Rapak and Packaging Group
BU
02/19TRIMAS : Announces Agreement to Acquire Rapak
BU
02/18TRIMAS : Aerospace Awarded New Fastener Contracts by Airbus
BU
02/05TRIMAS : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Earnings Conference Call Da..
BU
01/30TRIMAS : Announces Agreement to Acquire RSA Engineered Products
BU
01/24TRIMAS CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosur..
AQ
01/24TRIMAS : Announces Appointments of Holly Boehne and Teresa Finley to Board of Di..
BU
2019TRIMAS CORP : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Financial Stat..
AQ
2019TRIMAS : Completes the Sale of Its Lamons Division
BU
2019TRIMAS : Mourns the Death of Director Richard M. Gabrys
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 923 M
EBIT 2019 117 M
Net income 2019 77,6 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 17,0x
P/E ratio 2020 16,4x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,41x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,70x
Capitalization 1 298 M
Chart TRIMAS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
TriMas Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRIMAS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 31,50  $
Last Close Price 28,82  $
Spread / Highest target 14,5%
Spread / Average Target 9,30%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas A. Amato President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Samuel Valenti Chairman
Robert Joseph Zalupski Chief Financial Officer
Daniel Platt Tredwell Independent Director
Richard Marcel Gabrys Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRIMAS CORPORATION-8.82%1 298
ATLAS COPCO AB-1.66%44 447
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.9.52%40 371
FANUC CORPORATION1.62%35 161
INGERSOLL-RAND9.07%34 766
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION2.31%27 185
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group