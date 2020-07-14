Log in
TriMas : Transtions Rieke Leadership to Fabio Salik

07/14/2020

TriMas (NASDAQ: TRS) today announced the appointment of Fabio Salik as President of Rieke, effective July 15, 2020. Salik will report directly to TriMas President and Chief Executive Officer Thomas Amato.

“I am very pleased to welcome Fabio to the TriMas team as our new President of Rieke, TriMas’ largest operating division,” said Amato. “He has an impressive track record within the packaging industry and has significant leadership experience, including a strong commitment to lean and continuous improvement, and has worked extensively with consumer packaged goods customers. We look forward to Fabio helping TriMas increase the velocity of Rieke’s growth, both organically and through M&A.”

Salik has more than 20 years of global management experience working for a variety of plastic packaging companies. Prior to TriMas, Salik served as the CEO of Americas for Logoplaste, a Carlyle Group-owned company headquartered in Portugal. In that role, Salik had full P&L responsibility for more than 20 facilities, servicing blue-chip consumer packaged goods companies including P&G, Henkel, Nestle, L’Oreal, Reckitt Benckiser and Dannon. He was instrumental in transforming Logoplaste’s quality and environmental systems, standardizing manufacturing and launch processes, and implementing a culture of Kaizen, all to improve performance. Prior to his tenure at Logoplaste, Salik was President of Valmari, a Brazilian beauty and skincare products company, where he served as its president. For more than a decade, he also worked for Rexam’s Beauty & Personal Care group, which later merged into Albéa, with leadership assignments in the United States, France and Brazil. Salik received a bachelor’s degree in Chemical Engineering from the Universidade Estadual de Maringá in Brazil.

Rieke, reported as part of TriMas’ Packaging segment, is a global developer and manufacturer of specialty dispensing, closure and jar products for applications in the beauty & personal care, food & beverage, pharmaceutical & nutraceutical, industrial, and home care markets. “During the past few months, we have experienced robust demand particularly in our dispensing related products, as many of our customers’ packaging applications directly support products that help improve hygiene and fight the spread of germs. It is an exciting time at TriMas and Rieke, and we are committed to continuing to invest in and build out our packaging platform,” Amato continued.

Salik succeeds David Pritchett as part of succession planning to prepare for Pritchett’s planned retirement. Pritchett joined Rieke in 1996 and held various positions of increasing responsibility, culminating in his appointment to president of Rieke in 2014. He was instrumental in advancing Rieke to significantly expand beyond its industrial product lines and further geographic expansion. “On behalf of all TriMas employees, I personally thank David for his many years of service and contributions, and wish him well in his future endeavors,” Amato concluded.

About TriMas

TriMas is a global manufacturer and provider of products for customers primarily in the consumer products, aerospace and industrial end markets, with approximately 3,500 dedicated employees in 11 countries. We provide customers with a wide range of innovative and quality product solutions through our market-leading businesses. Our TriMas family of businesses has strong brand names in the end markets served, and operates under a common set of values and strategic priorities under the TriMas Business Model. TriMas is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol “TRS,” and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. For more information, please visit www.trimascorp.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 728 M - -
Net income 2020 55,2 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 18,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 018 M 1 018 M -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,40x
Nbr of Employees 3 500
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart TRIMAS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
TriMas Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRIMAS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 26,00 $
Last Close Price 23,46 $
Spread / Highest target 15,1%
Spread / Average Target 10,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,56%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas A. Amato President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Samuel Valenti Chairman
Robert Joseph Zalupski Chief Financial Officer
Daniel Platt Tredwell Independent Director
Nick L. Stanage Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRIMAS CORPORATION-25.31%1 018
ATLAS COPCO AB10.47%52 777
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.10.64%40 323
FANUC CORPORATION-0.52%36 421
SANDVIK AB-0.30%24 999
FORTIVE CORPORATION-11.47%22 789
