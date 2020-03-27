Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  TriMas Corporation    TRS

TRIMAS CORPORATION

(TRS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 03/27 09:49:10 am
22.955 USD   -4.15%
09:18aTRIMAS : rsquo; Statement on the COVID-19 Crisis
PU
03/12TRIMAS : Announces Increased Share Repurchase Authorization to $250 Million
BU
03/02TRIMAS : Closes on Acquisition of RSA Engineered Products
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TriMas : rsquo; Statement on the COVID-19 Crisis

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/27/2020 | 09:18am EDT
TriMas' Statement on the COVID-19 Crisis
Published: March 27, 2020

A Message from Thomas Amato, TriMas President and CEO

Since late January, TriMas has been managing matters related to the COVID-19 outbreak, where it first impacted certain of our Asia operations and strategic supplier-partners, and then later began impacting certain of our manufacturing operations in Europe. With escalation now occurring in North America, this pandemic has created an unprecedented level of uncertainty, impacting virtually all global businesses. With that said, we wanted to update you on what we are doing at TriMas, both from an employee health and safety standpoint, as well as modifying our various production models.

First, the health and safety of our employees around the world is the top priority. As we continue to monitor the spread of COVID-19, we are adopting regional and local government orders and guidance, and taking precautions to minimize risks. For example, we have directed our local manufacturing operations to modify rules and processes to increase social distancing, improve awareness of washing hands and increase site cleaning. Communications between our global leadership teams occur daily, and even more frequent as necessary, in order to share any new information and to facilitate adjustments at local levels. Several weeks ago, we halted all international travel and limited domestic travel to only urgent situations. We will continue to monitor the rapidly changing landscape of this crisis and make adjustments to our business operations as we receive new information.

With respect to our customer-partners, each of our respective businesses is providing direct updates on production planning and capacity for our manufacturing operations as well as our strategic supply network. Our customers have been working collaboratively with each of our businesses during this unprecedented period.

Many of TriMas' operations manufacture products that are used in applications that help fight the spread of germs, improve personal hygiene, support home and janitorial cleaning, and in medical related environments. In addition, we manufacture products for use in food, beverage, pharmaceutical and nutraceutical packaging applications. We also have manufacturing operations that are supplying products into essential parts of the U.S. and European economies, as well as into defense applications. Examples include:
• Our Packaging group's foamers, pumps and other dispensers are used in hand soap and sanitizer, laundry, and home and janitorial cleaning applications.
• In addition to the above, we have multiple manufacturing locations that produce products such as jar closures and beverage dispensers in food and beverage applications.
• Also, we have enacted commercial escalation protocol to accelerate the production of cylinders where fitted with an oxygen or helium-oxygen valve.

These are just a few examples where our manufacturing operations are balancing higher customer demand in this otherwise challenging environment.

Most of our global manufacturing facilities are in active production in order to continue to support our customers' needs. We are monitoring daily our strategic supply network, customer-receiving plants, their downstream operations, all to assess making any purchasing or manufacturing adjustments. Again, through our daily leadership communication process, matters are promptly escalated so we may expeditiously coordinate any need of our global locations.

In this very challenging time, TriMas will continue to monitor the current events and adapt our business accordingly. Thank you for your patience and support as we navigate through these unprecedented times.

Thomas Amato
TriMas President and CEO

Disclaimer

TriMas Corporation published this content on 27 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2020 13:17:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TRIMAS CORPORATION
09:18aTRIMAS : rsquo; Statement on the COVID-19 Crisis
PU
03/12TRIMAS : Announces Increased Share Repurchase Authorization to $250 Million
BU
03/02TRIMAS : Closes on Acquisition of RSA Engineered Products
BU
02/27TRIMAS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results..
AQ
02/27TRIMAS CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
02/27TRIMAS : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/27TRIMAS : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results
BU
02/20TRIMAS : Announces Key Addition to Rapak and Packaging Group
BU
02/19TRIMAS : Announces Agreement to Acquire Rapak
BU
02/18TRIMAS : Aerospace Awarded New Fastener Contracts by Airbus
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 786 M
EBIT 2020 106 M
Net income 2020 70,4 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 15,3x
P/E ratio 2021 14,0x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,35x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,28x
Capitalization 1 060 M
Chart TRIMAS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
TriMas Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRIMAS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 24,00  $
Last Close Price 23,95  $
Spread / Highest target 16,9%
Spread / Average Target 0,21%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas A. Amato President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Samuel Valenti Chairman
Robert Joseph Zalupski Chief Financial Officer
Daniel Platt Tredwell Independent Director
Eugene A. Miller Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRIMAS CORPORATION-23.75%1 060
ATLAS COPCO AB-13.06%38 167
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-13.53%32 504
FANUC CORPORATION6.08%26 007
INGERSOLL-RAND-34.64%20 712
SANDVIK AB-20.04%18 446
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group