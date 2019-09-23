Log in
TRIMBLE INC

(TRMB)
Trimble : Announces New Release of Advanced Wastewater Monitoring nd Analytics Software for Municipalities and Utilities

09/23/2019

Trimble Announces New Release of Advanced Wastewater Monitoring

and Analytics Software for Municipalities and Utilities

New Release Extends Trimble Unity Remote Monitoring Software

with Analytics and Workflows for Wastewater Utilities and Engineers

CHICAGO, Sept. 23, 2019-Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) introduced today the latest version of its Trimble Unity™ Remote Monitoring software for water, wastewater and stormwater utilities. Version 4.7 provides new analytics and visualization capabilities, enabling utilities to make informed decisions on capital improvements, capacity planning and real-time collection system operations and maintenance activities.

The announcement was made at WEFTEC, the world's largest annual water quality technical conference and exhibition.

Trimble Unity Remote Monitoring software allows utilities to capture, analyze and manage data collected from Trimble's Telog® family of Internet of Things (IoT) wireless data recorders, including the latest Telog Ru-35 wireless wastewater recorder for Combined Sewer Overflow (CSO and Sanitary Sewer Overflow (SSO) monitoring and alarming.

Trimble Unity Remote Monitoring version 4.7 software provides tools to help utilities ensure that capital improvements and operational resources are prioritized towards the areas of greatest need across their network. The software integrates seamlessly with Telog Enterprise software and focuses on ease of use, clear reporting and advanced analytics including:

  • Intuitive GIS map-based data visualization tools with charting and tabular views, enabling improved engineering analysis for collection system planning and management
  • New spatial visualizations, such as heatmaps for risk and hotspot analysis, enabling increased speed of identification and response to sewer overflows and inflow and infiltration (I&I) events
  • Custom field data annotations and improved self-service reporting, providing enhanced clarity in communication and documentation of events and operations across the whole organization
  • Modern statistical analysis and reporting tools for wastewater data captured using Telog wireless data recorders, providing insights into asset performance
  • Advanced pressure transient analysis, pinpointing the location, severity and frequency of water hammer events detrimental to key infrastructure

Availability

The Trimble Unity Remote Monitoring software version 4.7 for wastewater flow monitoring and analysis is available now through Trimble Water and its Authorized Business Partners. For more information on Trimble Unity software, visit: www.trimblewater.com/trimble-unity-rm. Information on the Trimble Telog family of wireless wastewater recorders is available at: www.trimblewater.com/bysolutionarea#iot.

About Trimble's Water Division

Trimble's Water Division focuses on solving key challenges that water, wastewater and stormwater utilities face as their infrastructure ages; flooding, droughts and other environmental issues increase; and customer needs grow. Trimble's solutions combine advanced positioning devices, Internet of Things (IoT) sensors and communication technologies with enterprise, mobile and cloud software and analytics to provide utilities with a digital view and analysis of their networks. The solutions enable utilities to assess, monitor, inspect and manage their network in real-time-saving costs, reducing water loss, enhancing asset performance while improving regulatory compliance and customer service. For more information about Trimble's Water solutions, visit: www.TrimbleWater.com.

About Trimble

Trimble is transforming the way the world works by delivering products and services that connect the physical and digital worlds. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics enable customers to improve productivity, quality, safety and sustainability. From purpose built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble software, hardware and services are transforming industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation and logistics. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com.

Disclaimer

Trimble Inc. published this content on 23 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2019 10:36:04 UTC
