Trimble : Announces the Release of a New Module that Provides a Complete Solution for LTL and Truckload Providers

HOUSTON, Sept. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) announced the introduction of a new transportation solutions module for less-than-truckload (LTL) operations. LTL Operations for TMW.Suite is a module that operates within Trimble's original TMS system for truckload providers – TMW.Suite 2018.3 release – and is designed to enable users to manage their LTL operations in one system. The announcement was made at Trimble's third annual in.sight user conference + expo.

The LTL Operations for TMW.Suite module allows Trimble customers who have a variety of business lines, such as full truckload and LTL capabilities, to manage all their processes in the same dashboard. It provides users with improved visibility into things like order entry, planning and design for dispatch, cross-dock planning and linehaul dispatch, billing and rating, carrier rating and settlements, customer web quoting, and track and trace abilities.

"LTL Operations is a cutting-edge operational system that was designed with ease-of-use and automation in mind," said Ray West, senior vice president and general manager of TMS solutions, Trimble Transportation Enterprise. "This will simplify business operations for our customers who operate in both the truckload and LTL areas, and it will provide a complete TMS solution that allows them to manage their entire business in one system."

Other key benefits of the LTL Operations for Suite module include:

Reducing onboarding costs for new staff with a state of the art user interface

Improving operational efficiencies

Leveraging automated terminal routing, freight bill rating and carrier rating

Enabling secure segmentation of business processes through customization

The 2018 in.sight user conference + expo is taking place from September 9 - 12 at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston. Hosted by Trimble, the three-day event features the leading companies from the transportation and logistics industries who will showcase the latest and greatest technologies. To learn more, visit: insightuserconference.com.

About Trimble Transportation

Trimble Transportation is multi-modal and provides solutions for the long-haul trucking, field service management, rail and construction logistics industries to create a fully integrated supply chain. In trucking, Trimble provides enterprise and mobility solutions focused on business intelligence and data analytics; safety and regulatory compliance; navigation and routing; freight brokerage; supply chain visibility and final mile; transportation management and fleet maintenance. With an intelligent ecosystem of products and services, Trimble enables customers to embrace the rapid technological evolution of the industry and connect all aspects of transportation and logistics—trucks, drivers, back office, freight and assets. Through the combined legacy of ALK, PeopleNet, TMW Systems and 10-4 Systems, Trimble delivers an open, scalable platform to help customers make more informed decisions and maximize performance, visibility and safety. For more information about Trimble Transportation, visit: https://www.trimble.com/transportation-logistics.

About Trimble

Trimble is transforming the way the world works by delivering products and services that connect the physical and digital worlds. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics enable customers to improve productivity, quality, safety and sustainability. From purpose built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble software, hardware and services are transforming industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation and logistics. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com.

GTRMB

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trimble-announces-the-release-of-a-new-module-that-provides-a-complete-solution-for-ltl-and-truckload-providers-300709146.html

SOURCE Trimble