Trimble : British Heart Foundation Selects Trimble's Manhattan Software for Retail Real Estate Portfolio Management

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) announced today the British Heart Foundation (BHF) has selected Trimble's Manhattan™ Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) to streamline their real estate management of 738 shops and stores across the U.K.

With the BHF committed to supporting the lives of the 7.4 million people in the U.K. living with heart disease, profits from the charity's retail outlets already account for around a third of the total funds raised by the BHF each year. The resulting cost savings from optimizing its real estate performance with Manhattan will enable BHF's retail outlets to further contribute to life-saving research.

"After a thorough evaluation, we chose the Trimble Manhattan system to help us to streamline our processes and reduce our property management costs. Manhattan will provide instant access to accurate and up-to-date information about all aspects of our store portfolio. It will even give us a single view so we can manage our properties as efficiently as possible on many different levels," said Mike Taylor, commercial director at the BHF. "With such a large store portfolio, it's vital that we keep innovating in order to help raise even more funds for vital heart research."

Manhattan is a modular, enterprise software solution for planning, managing and optimizing an organization's real estate portfolio. It is designed for the entire facility lifecycle to streamline processes, improve control, maximize resource utilization and help reduce total costs—from initial planning and negotiations to managing live leases, IASB/FASB compliance, processing maintenance and analyzing performance.

The BHF plans to introduce Manhattan's advanced functionality and automated process capabilities in phases with implementation initially focused on lease, transaction, maintenance management and reporting.

The software will also allow a more systematic approach to lease management and provide real-time reporting, based on centralized property data and lease information. Manhattan's broad functionality is expected to be able to cover most, if not all property management requirements going forward. The system's modular design allows for a flexible approach to changes; modules can be added in phases.

"We are proud that the BHF has chosen Manhattan to support its property management team," said Chris Cronin, business area director, Trimble's Real Estate and Workplace Solutions (REWS). "Manhattan has the capability to simplify management processes, boost efficiency, improve strategic decision-making and ultimately, enable the charity's retail activities to make an even greater contribution to the funding of life-saving medical research."

About the British Heart Foundation Shops

For over 50 years the BHF has pioneered research that has transformed the lives of people living with heart and circulatory diseases in the U.K. The work done by the BHF has been central to the discoveries of vital treatments that are helping to beat heartbreak forever. From babies born with life-threatening heart problems to the many mums, dads and grandparents who survive a heart attack and endure the daily battles of heart failure, so many people need our help. Every pound raised, minute of your time and donation to our shops will help make a difference to people's lives.

About Trimble Buildings



Trimble Buildings provides the widest breadth of technology solutions for managing real estate portfolios, optimizing building construction projects and streamlining workplace operations. Trimble solutions are tailored for each phase of the building lifecycle—from the initial survey to design, construction and operation—and enable stakeholders such as architects, engineers, contractors, building managers and property owners to gain agility and insight. With the industry's only construction-ready BIM and full range of tools and content to streamline team collaboration, Trimble solutions make data from complex projects more meaningful and actionable to improve productivity and achieve operational excellence. For more information visit: buildings.trimble.com .

About Trimble



Trimble is transforming the way the world works by delivering products and services that connect the physical and digital worlds. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics enable customers to improve productivity, quality, safety and sustainability. From purpose built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble software, hardware and services are transforming industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation and logistics. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com .

SOURCE Trimble