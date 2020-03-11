Trimble : Introduces Tekla 2020 Structural BIM Software Solutions

SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) introduced today the latest versions of its Tekla software solutions for advanced Building Information Modeling (BIM), structural engineering and steel fabrication management—Tekla Structures 2020, Tekla Structural Designer 2020, Tekla Tedds 2020 and Tekla PowerFab 2020. Tekla software is at the heart of design and construction workflows building on the free flow of information, constructible models and improved collaboration. Tekla Structures supports the Constructible Process to transform the entire design, build and operate lifecycle.

Tekla Structures 2020 delivers enhancements, improvements and new features that enable efficient workflows for better productivity, increased mobility and collaboration across project teams, including:

Easier modeling of complex shapes with geometry improvements

Better usability, control and productivity with concrete rebar detailing enhancements

Quick and easy formworks modeling and improved hollowcore concrete detailing

Enhanced drawing tools that provide speed with confidence

Tekla Structures 2020 Maintenance now includes Trimble Connect™ collaboration platform, a cloud-based solution that allows stakeholders to share, review, coordinate and comment on data-rich building models, drawings, schedules and other project information in real-time across the project lifecycle, from a laptop, desktop or mobile device.

With Trimble Connect, constructible BIM data is extended to the field, liberating data and breaking down silos to improve coordination and project management across touchpoints. New functionalities and usability improvements now better support workflows and make it easier to get started with Trimble Connect.

Tekla Structural Designer 2020 structural analysis and design software introduces data-driven design with a new direct link between Tekla Structural Designer and algorithmic modeling plugin Grasshopper, enabling quick and easy exploration of different early-stage design alternatives.

Tekla Tedds 2020 structural analysis and design calculation software offers further integration with Tekla Structures and Tekla Structural Designer for convenient design management across both solutions. With enhanced integration, Tekla Tedds calculation can be automatically associated with a variety of Tekla Structures and Tekla Structural Designer objects.

Tekla Structural Design Suite, a new cloud-based product bundle, includes Tekla Tedds and Tekla Structural Designer, providing additional options for taking advantage of new product integrations.

Tekla PowerFab 2020 steel fabrication management software delivers improved production tracking, enhanced visualization and streamlined project management on the go. Tekla PowerFab now includes more flexibility in parts tracking through stations and routes on the shop floor and the ability to track external processes, such as erection, which can be shared and visualized from the field with Trimble Connect.

To learn more and to download Tekla 2020 versions, visit: www.tekla.com/2020 .

