Trimble : Norske tog AS to Roll Out Trimble's Rail Asset Owner Maintenance System for its Passenger Trains in Norway

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) announced today that the Norwegian state-owned train leasing company, Norske tog AS (NT), has selected the Trimble® E2M engineering asset and maintenance management system to manage data related to its leased rail vehicles. The system will give both NT and rail franchisees in Norway an information overview of key data for rail assets, their maintenance programs and maintenance history.

NT will use the Trimble E2M system to provide an overview on the status of maintenance and to access information from franchisees on its leased rail vehicles. This will enable NT to allocate and approve maintenance work, to update technical documentation and maintenance programs and to receive maintenance history from franchisees' maintenance management systems. Tracking maintenance in Trimble E2M will help to safeguard the technical condition of NT's railway vehicles throughout their lifecycle and to ensure they meet the requirements of government and regulatory agencies.

"Trimble E2M will help to maintain and improve the reliability and safety of rail vehicles that NT owns and leases," said Luca Cuppari, technical director, NT. "E2M will streamline the flow of digital asset data through the rail vehicle lifecycle for both NT and the franchisee train operating companies."

"Specifically designed for rail operations, Trimble E2M will provide NT and the franchisees a system to manage the status and history of maintenance across fleets," said Tomas Larsson, general manager of Trimble's Rail Solutions Business. "Using E2M to efficiently manage maintenance programs will play a key role in minimizing asset value depreciation and improve asset reliability while reducing operating costs."

About Norske tog AS

Norske tog AS (NT) is a Norwegian state-owned company established to lease rolling stock for passenger transport operators for the Norwegian railway. The company is owned by the Ministry of Transport and Communications and has expertise in the procurement and management of passenger rolling stock. NT acquires, manages and leases passenger rolling stock. NT aims to have a sufficient timely supply of rolling stock at appropriate cost with high technical quality standards. The company's goal is to ensure low barriers to entry and competition on equal terms for the operation of the Norwegian railway. For more information: www.norsketog.no.

About Trimble Rail

Trimble's rail solutions combine the latest in sensors and monitoring technologies with customized software and wireless communications to quickly and accurately capture the data needed to maintain and construct rail infrastructure or to manage rail transport assets. From the infrastructure planning, design, construction and maintenance phases to the operation, maintenance and repair of rail transport assets, the solutions streamline operations to keep rail projects on time and on budget.

Trimble's rail asset lifecycle management products manage the lifecycle of rail transport assets from operation through maintenance and repair. In 2014, Trimble acquired Nexala of Dublin, Ireland, providers of data aggregation and analytics tools for engineering and operations of rolling stock. In 2017, Trimble acquired Beena Vision of Atlanta, Georgia, a manufacturer of vision-based automatic wayside rail inspection systems. Using this comprehensive portfolio of on-board and wayside condition monitoring solutions, rail companies can improve operational efficiencies, manage service levels and reduce costs, while ensuring that service is maintained to the highest level. Customers using Trimble solutions include major freight operators such as BNSF, Aurizon, Norfolk Southern and Canadian National as well as many passenger operators such as South Western Railway, Eurostar, SNCF, Irish Rail, the Go-Ahead group, Arriva and Greater Anglia among others.

For more information, visit: rail.trimble.com, www.trimble.com/nexala, www.trimble.com/beenavision.

About Trimble

Trimble is transforming the way the world works by delivering products and services that connect the physical and digital worlds. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics enable customers to improve productivity, quality, safety and sustainability. From purpose built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble software, hardware and services are transforming industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation and logistics. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com.

