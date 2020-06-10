Trimble : Offers New Solutions-as-a-Service Program for Remote Monitoring of Water and Wastewater Infrastructure

SUNNYVALE, Calif.,, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) announced today the availability of its remote monitoring IoT hardware and software solutions offered as a service for water and wastewater utilities. With this new program, water and wastewater utilities, through a subscription, can access the latest in hardware and software technologies for remote monitoring of critical infrastructure.

A New and Simplified Approach for Monitoring Critical Infrastructure

As an alternative to the traditional approach of purchasing equipment and software up-front, the Solutions-as-a-Service provide utilities with the option to begin projects quickly with a reduced upfront investment and a predictable annual subscription. This enables utilities of all sizes to access a wide range of remote monitoring solutions that fit their financial and operational needs and budgets.

Broad Range of Solutions Built on Proven Technology

The Solutions-as-a-Service leverage Trimble's Telog® family of IoT remote monitoring hardware, proven and deployed by thousands of utilities and industry service providers, in combination with the Trimble Unity™ Remote Monitoring cloud and mobile software. The combination helps utilities lower water loss leakage and improve service, reduce wastewater and stormwater overflows and spills as well as enhance regulatory compliance.

Recognizing that utilities, engineering consulting firms and service providers all have different needs, the Solutions-as-a-Service allow customers to create tailored subscription service bundles to meet their needs, providing flexibility to address a specific project, monitor ongoing operations, or support long-term performance, sustainability and resiliency programs.

The program includes support, training, technology assurance and periodic system operating reviews to maximize uptime and performance throughout the life of the subscription.

"As a continued commitment to addressing our customer needs and challenges, we are now offering our latest technology solutions with a subscription option," said Alain Samaha, vice president and general manager of Trimble Utilities and Public Administration. "The flexible purchasing option combined with value-added services from Trimble's Water business partners creates a more accessible end-to-end infrastructure monitoring solution for water and wastewater utilities of all sizes."

For additional information, please visit: www.trimblewater.com/rmsaas .

Availability

Trimble's Solutions-as-a-Service for remote monitoring are available now in the U.S. through Trimble Water and its Authorized Business Partners.

About Trimble's Water Division

Trimble's Water Division focuses on solving key challenges that water, wastewater and stormwater utilities face as their infrastructure ages; flooding, droughts and other environmental issues increase; and customer needs grow. Trimble's solutions combine advanced positioning devices, Internet of Things (IoT) sensors and communication technologies with enterprise, mobile and cloud software and analytics to provide utilities with a digital view and analysis of their networks. The solutions enable utilities to assess, monitor, inspect and manage their network in real-time—saving costs, reducing water loss, enhancing asset performance while improving regulatory compliance and customer service. For more information about Trimble's Water solutions, visit: www.TrimbleWater.com .

About Trimble

Trimble is transforming the way the world works by delivering products and services that connect the physical and digital worlds. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics enable customers to improve productivity, quality, safety, and sustainability. From purpose-built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble software, hardware, and services are transforming industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com .

