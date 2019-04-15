Trimble : Opens Registration for its 2019 in.sight User Conference + Expo

SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) announced today that registration is now open for its 2019 in.sight user conference + expo for transportation, which will be held September 15-18, 2019, at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, Texas.

The theme for this year's in.sight is the "Power of Together" and the three-day event will be filled with industry speakers, educational sessions and networking opportunities, all demonstrating how Trimble and its customers, working together, can make transportation safer and more efficient.

"Our customers represent many of the brightest and most innovative minds in the industry. in.sight gives us the opportunity to come together and share ideas on how to use technology to improve transportation," said Thomas Fansler, general manager of Trimble's Transportation Division. "We look forward to returning to Houston this year and continuing to make in.sight an unparalleled educational and networking event for every attendee."

In 2018, the in.sight user conference + expo was attended by more than 2,000 transportation industry professionals, providing Trimble's diverse customer base with an opportunity to gain valuable hands-on experiences through a mix of educational sessions and technology exhibits from dozens of solutions providers. This year's agenda features three full days of educational sessions, engaging speakers and networking events as well as an opportunity to see the latest transportation solutions from Trimble.

For more information on this year's event and to register, visit: www.insightuserconference.com.

About Trimble Transportation

Trimble Transportation is multi-modal and provides solutions for the long-haul trucking, field service management, rail and construction logistics industries to create a fully integrated supply chain. In trucking, Trimble provides enterprise and mobility solutions focused on business intelligence and data analytics; safety and regulatory compliance; navigation and routing; freight brokerage; supply chain visibility and final mile; transportation management and fleet maintenance. With an intelligent ecosystem of products and services, Trimble enables customers to embrace the rapid technological evolution of the industry and connect all aspects of transportation and logistics—trucks, drivers, back office, freight and assets. Through the combined legacy of ALK, PeopleNet, TMW Systems and 10-4 Systems, Trimble delivers an open, scalable platform to help customers make more informed decisions and maximize performance, visibility and safety. For more information about Trimble Transportation, visit: https://www.trimble.com/transportation-logistics .

About Trimble

Trimble is transforming the way the world works by delivering products and services that connect the physical and digital worlds. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics enable customers to improve productivity, quality, safety and sustainability. From purpose built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble software, hardware and services are transforming industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation and logistics. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com .

