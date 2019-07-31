Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Trimble Inc    TRMB

TRIMBLE INC

(TRMB)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 07/31 04:12:47 pm
41.545 USD   -6.51%
07:00pTRIMBLE : Second Quarter 2019 Financial Summary
PU
07:00pTRIMBLE : Second Quarter 2019 Results Presentation
PU
04:06pTRIMBLE : Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Trimble : Second Quarter 2019 Financial Summary

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/31/2019 | 07:00pm EDT

REVENUE SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

(Dollars in millions)

(Unaudited)

* As Adjusted

Q1

Three Months Ended

Q4

Fiscal

Q1

Three Months Ended

Q4

Fiscal

Three Months Ended

Q2

Q3

Year

Q2

Q3

Year

Q1

Q2

Revenue by Type (GAAP)

2017

2017

2017

2017

2017

2018

2018

2018

2018

2018

2019

2019

$

315.5

$

347.4

$

351.8

$

360.3

$

1,375.0

$

390.3

$

403.4

$

379.5

$

342.0

$

1,515.2

$

362.3

$

383.9

Hardware

Software

94.1

98.0

97.6

99.1

388.8

107.5

127.6

120.2

129.4

484.7

126.1

137.2

Recurring

172.1

183.2

191.2

193.5

740.0

202.6

209.6

242.9

258.5

913.6

263.7

272.4

Professional Service and Other

$

28.9

$

31.3

$

35.6

$

46.9

$

142.7

$

41.8

$

44.9

$

52.6

$

55.6

$

194.9

$

49.5

$

61.3

Total Company

610.6

659.9

676.2

699.8

2,646.5

742.2

785.5

795.2

785.5

3,108.4

801.6

854.8

Adjustments to reconcile to Non-GAAP

Elimination of deferred revenue adjustment in

$

0.4

$

0.4

$

0.7

$

1.3

$

2.8

$

2.9

$

3.8

$

9.5

$

7.4

$

23.6

$

2.9

$

1.0

connection with acquisitions

Revenue by Type (Non-GAAP)

$

315.5

$

347.4

$

351.8

$

360.3

$

1,375.0

$

390.3

$

403.4

$

379.5

$

342.0

$

1,515.2

$

362.3

$

383.9

Hardware

Software

94.1

98.0

97.6

99.1

388.8

107.5

127.6

120.2

129.4

484.7

126.1

137.2

Recurring

172.5

183.6

191.9

194.8

742.8

205.5

213.4

252.4

265.9

937.2

266.6

273.4

Professional Service and Other

$

28.9

$

31.3

$

35.6

$

46.9

$

142.7

$

41.8

$

44.9

$

52.6

$

55.6

$

194.9

$

49.5

$

61.3

Total Company

611.0

660.3

676.9

701.1

2,649.3

745.1

789.3

804.7

792.9

3,132.0

804.5

855.8

Revenue by Type (Non-GAAP % of Total)

52 %

53 %

52 %

51 %

52 %

52 %

51 %

47 %

43 %

48 %

45 %

45 %

Hardware

Software/Services/Recurring

48 %

47 %

48 %

49 %

48 %

48 %

49 %

53 %

57 %

52 %

55 %

55 %

Total Company

100 %

100 %

100 %

100 %

100 %

100 %

100 %

100 %

100 %

100 %

100 %

100 %

Revenue by Segment (Non-GAAP)**

$

186.7

$

220.7

$

218.0

$

205.1

$

830.5

$

227.2

$

277.7

$

295.8

$

287.0

$

1,087.7

$

294.7

$

339.9

Buildings and Infrastructure

Geospatial

149.6

164.6

169.4

174.9

658.5

174.5

184.4

185.4

178.8

723.1

161.2

164.4

Resources and Utilities

120.3

111.7

117.6

132.4

482.0

159.5

145.3

133.2

130.1

568.1

159.5

152.7

Transportation

$

154.4

$

163.3

$

171.9

$

188.7

$

678.3

$

183.9

$

181.9

$

190.3

$

197.0

$

753.1

$

189.1

$

198.8

Total Segment

611.0

660.3

676.9

701.1

2,649.3

745.1

789.3

804.7

792.9

3,132.0

804.5

855.8

Revenue by Geography (Non-GAAP) **

$

321.9

$

364.4

$

366.5

$

359.8

$

1,412.6

$

384.9

$

415.2

$

451.4

$

418.5

$

1,670.0

$

422.4

485.3

North America

Europe

164.6

163.1

168.1

191.4

687.2

226.8

223.2

203.5

220.0

873.5

248.6

236.9

Asia Pacific

84.5

90.1

99.2

106.2

380.0

94.5

107.4

110.8

105.6

418.3

93.4

90.0

Rest of World

$

40.0

$

42.7

$

43.1

$

43.7

$

169.5

$

38.9

$

43.5

$

39.0

$

48.8

$

170.2

$

40.1

$

43.6

Total Segment

611.0

660.3

676.9

701.1

2,649.3

745.1

789.3

804.7

792.9

3,132.0

804.5

855.8

Revenue by Geography (Non-GAAP % of Total)**

53 %

55 %

54 %

51 %

53 %

52 %

53 %

56 %

53 %

53 %

52 %

57 %

North America

Europe

27 %

25 %

25 %

27 %

26 %

30 %

28 %

25 %

28 %

28 %

31 %

28 %

Asia Pacific

14 %

14 %

15 %

15 %

14 %

13 %

14 %

14 %

13 %

13 %

12 %

10 %

Rest of World

6 %

6 %

6 %

7 %

7 %

5 %

5 %

5 %

6 %

6 %

5 %

5 %

Total Segment

100 %

100 %

100 %

100 %

100 %

100 %

100 %

100 %

100 %

100 %

100 %

100 %

Annualized Recurring Revenue (Non-GAAP)***

$

691.9

$

736.4

$

769.7

$

781.3

$

824.3

$

855.9

$

1,012.4

$

1,066.5

$

1,069.3

$

1,096.6

ARR

*

Prior-period information has been restated for the adoption of ASC 606, Revenue from Contracts with Customers.

**

Represents reportable operating segments under its management reporting system.

***

Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) for a given quarter is calculated by dividing recurring revenue, which includes subscription and support, for the quarter by the number of days in the quarter, and multiplying

1

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)

(In millions, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

*

As Adjusted

Q1

Three Months Ended

Q4

Fiscal

Q1

Three Months Ended

Q4

Fiscal

Three Months Ended

Q2

Q3

Year

Q2

Q3

Year

Q1

Q2

GAAP Income Statement

2017

2017

2017

2017

2017

2018

2018

2018

2018

2018

2019

2019

$

610.6

$

659.9

$

676.2

$

699.8

$

2,646.5

$

742.2

$

785.5

$

795.2

$

785.5

$

3,108.4

$

801.6

$

854.8

Revenue

Cost of sales

286.3

317.3

325.0

340.3

1,268.9

346.0

362.8

368.3

350.3

1,427.4

363.3

394.2

Gross margin

324.3

342.6

351.2

359.5

1,377.6

396.2

422.7

426.9

435.2

1,681.0

438.3

460.6

Operating expense

269.6

283.6

284.9

303.8

1,141.9

332.0

333.2

349.5

345.6

1,360.3

352.0

350.9

Operating income

54.7

59.0

66.3

55.7

235.7

64.2

89.5

77.4

89.6

320.7

86.3

109.7

Non-operating income (expense), net

9.0

5.0

5.6

(7.1)

12.5

2.5

(10.3)

(13.3)

(21.6)

(42.7)

(11.1)

5.7

Income before taxes

63.7

64.0

71.9

48.6

248.2

66.7

79.2

64.1

68.0

278.0

75.2

115.4

Income tax provision (benefit)

13.9

16.7

14.7

84.4

129.7

8.0

15.1

(9.6)

(18.8)

(5.3)

12.8

20.8

Net income (loss)

49.8

47.3

57.2

(35.8)

118.5

58.7

64.1

73.7

86.8

283.3

62.4

94.6

Less: Net gain attributable to noncontrolling interests

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

0.1

$

0.1

$

0.2

$

-

$

-

$

0.3

$

0.5

$

0.1

$

-

Net income (loss) attributable to Trimble Inc.

49.8

47.3

57.2

(35.9)

118.4

58.5

64.1

73.7

86.5

282.8

62.3

94.6

Diluted income (loss) per share attributable to Trimble Inc.

$

0.19

$

0.18

$

0.22

$

(0.14)

$

0.46

$

0.23

$

0.25

$

0.29

$

0.34

$

1.12

$

0.25

$

0.37

Non-GAAP Income Statement **

$

611.0

$

660.3

$

676.9

$

701.1

$

2,649.3

$

745.1

$

789.3

$

804.7

$

792.9

$

3,132.0

$

804.5

$

855.8

Revenue

Cost of sales

265.9

294.9

298.4

313.6

1,172.8

320.0

337.2

338.9

320.9

1,317.0

337.6

369.0

Gross margin

345.1

365.4

378.5

387.5

1,476.5

425.1

452.1

465.8

472.0

1,815.0

466.9

486.8

Operating expense

237.7

247.8

252.1

267.4

1,005.0

283.2

289.0

298.8

300.1

1,171.1

314.0

312.1

Operating income

107.4

117.6

126.4

120.1

471.5

141.9

163.1

167.0

171.9

643.9

152.9

174.7

Non-operating income (expense), net

0.9

4.2

5.6

1.5

12.2

(0.3)

(2.9)

(12.5)

(20.6)

(36.3)

(10.8)

(7.4)

Income before taxes

108.3

121.8

132.0

121.6

483.7

141.6

160.2

154.5

151.3

607.6

142.1

167.3

Income tax provision

24.9

28.0

30.4

27.9

111.2

26.9

30.5

29.3

28.7

115.4

28.4

33.5

Net income

83.4

93.8

101.6

93.7

372.5

114.7

129.7

125.2

122.6

492.2

113.7

133.8

Less: Net gain attributable to noncontrolling interests

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

0.1

$

0.1

$

0.2

$

-

$

-

$

0.3

$

0.5

$

0.1

$

-

Net income attributable to Trimble Inc.

83.4

93.8

101.6

93.6

372.4

114.5

129.7

125.2

122.3

491.7

113.6

133.8

Diluted income per share attributable to Trimble Inc.

$

0.33

$

0.36

$

0.39

$

0.37

$

1.45

$

0.45

$

0.51

$

0.49

$

0.48

$

1.94

$

0.45

$

0.53

Adjusted EBITDA ***

$

107.4

$

117.6

$

126.4

$

120.1

$

471.5

$

141.9

$

163.1

$

167.0

$

171.9

$

643.9

$

152.9

$

174.7

Non-GAAP operating income

Depreciation expense

8.9

8.8

8.7

8.2

34.6

8.5

8.7

9.0

9.4

35.6

10.2

10.1

Income from equity method investments, net

$

4.2

$

9.9

$

8.7

$

6.7

$

29.5

$

4.9

$

9.5

$

8.8

$

5.5

$

28.7

$

8.8

$

12.9

*

Adjusted EBITDA

120.5

136.3

143.8

135.0

535.6

155.3

181.3

184.8

186.8

708.2

171.9

197.7

Prior-period information has been restated for the adoption of ASC 606, Revenue from Contracts with Customers.

**

See GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of measures on page 5.

***

Adjusted EBITDA refers to non-GAAP operating income plus depreciation plus income from equity method investment,

2

REPORTING SEGMENTS

(Dollars in millions)

(Unaudited)

Q1

Three Months Ended

Q4

Fiscal

Q1

Three Months Ended

Q4

Fiscal

Three Months Ended

Q2

Q3

Year

Q2

Q3

Year

2019

2019

2017

2017

2017

2017

2017

2018

2018

2018

2018

2018

BUILDINGS AND INFRASTRUCTURE

Operating income

$

31.6

$

47.7

$

55.0

$

41.9

$

176.2

$

45.6

$

70.3

$

68.3

$

72.5

$

256.7

$

62.5

$

84.6

Operating margin (% of segment external net revenues)

16.9 %

21.6 %

25.2 %

20.4 %

21.2 %

20.1 %

25.3 %

23.1 %

25.3 %

23.6 %

21.2 %

24.9 %

Operating income

$

27.9

$

29.8

$

36.3

$

35.4

$

129.4

$

37.3

$

41.6

$

47.4

$

40.1

$

166.4

$

29.4

$

31.1

Operating margin (% of segment external net revenues)

18.6 %

18.1 %

21.4 %

20.2 %

19.7 %

21.4 %

22.6 %

25.6 %

22.4 %

23.0 %

18.2 %

18.9 %

Operating income

$

42.7

$

35.0

$

27.6

$

32.6

$

137.9

$

51.9

$

42.5

$

38.5

$

35.3

$

168.2

$

51.1

$

45.5

Operating margin (% of segment external net revenues)

35.5 %

31.3 %

23.5 %

24.6 %

28.6 %

32.5 %

29.2 %

28.9 %

27.1 %

29.6 %

32.0 %

29.8 %

Operating income

$

23.6

$

25.5

$

30.5

$

35.2

$

114.8

$

30.5

$

31.2

$

37.1

$

44.5

$

143.3

$

31.2

$

32.9

Operating margin (% of segment external net revenues)

15.3 %

15.6 %

17.7 %

18.7 %

16.9 %

16.6 %

17.2 %

19.5 %

22.6 %

19.0 %

16.5 %

16.5 %

Buildings and Infrastructure

$

186.7

$

220.7

$

218.0

$

205.1

$

830.5

$

227.2

$

277.7

$

295.8

$

287.0

$

1,087.7

$

294.7

$

339.9

Geospatial

149.6

164.6

169.4

174.9

658.5

174.5

184.4

185.4

178.8

723.1

161.2

164.4

Resources and Utilities

120.3

111.7

117.6

132.4

482.0

159.5

145.3

133.2

130.1

568.1

159.5

152.7

Transportation

154.4

163.3

171.9

188.7

678.3

183.9

181.9

190.3

197.0

753.1

189.1

198.8

Total segment revenue

SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME:

$

31.6

$

47.7

$

55.0

$

41.9

$

176.2

$

45.6

$

70.3

$

68.3

$

72.5

$

256.7

$

62.5

$

84.6

Buildings and Infrastructure

Geospatial

27.9

29.8

36.3

35.4

129.4

37.3

41.6

47.4

40.1

166.4

29.4

31.1

Resources and Utilities

42.7

35.0

27.6

32.6

137.9

51.9

42.5

38.5

35.3

168.2

51.1

45.5

Transportation

23.6

25.5

30.5

35.2

114.8

30.5

31.2

37.1

44.5

143.3

31.2

32.9

Total segment operating income before corporate allocations

$

125.8

$

138.0

$

149.4

$

145.1

$

558.3

$

165.3

$

185.6

$

191.3

$

192.4

$

734.6

$

174.2

$

194.1

CORPORATE AND OTHER CHARGES:

$

(18.4)

$

(20.4)

$

(23.0)

$

(25.0)

$

(86.8)

$

(23.4)

$

(22.5)

$

(24.3)

$

(20.5)

$

(90.7)

$

(21.3)

$

(19.4)

Unallocated Corporate Expense

Acquired deferred revenue adjustment

(0.4)

(0.4)

(0.7)

(1.3)

(2.8)

(2.9)

(3.8)

(9.5)

(7.4)

(23.6)

(2.9)

(1.0)

Restructuring Charges

(3.4)

(2.8)

(1.6)

(2.7)

(10.5)

(1.4)

(2.8)

(2.6)

(1.9)

(8.7)

(3.7)

(2.9)

Amortization of Purchased Intangible Assets

(33.3)

(35.8)

(40.0)

(39.7)

(148.8)

(40.5)

(42.6)

(49.8)

(46.7)

(179.6)

(44.3)

(43.5)

Stock-based Compensation

(13.7)

(15.2)

(16.1)

(19.8)

(64.8)

(17.4)

(16.9)

(18.8)

(23.8)

(76.9)

(16.3)

(17.2)

Amortization of acquisition-related inventory step-up

(0.1)

(0.5)

(2.2)

-

(2.8)

-

-

-

(0.2)

(0.2)

-

-

Acquisition / divestiture items

(2.1)

(4.3)

0.3

(1.3)

(7.4)

(16.0)

(8.1)

(10.7)

(4.1)

(38.9)

(1.1)

(2.0)

Amortization of acquired capitalized commissions

0.3

0.4

0.2

0.4

1.3

0.5

0.6

1.8

1.8

4.7

1.7

1.6

CONSOLIDATED OPERATING INCOME

NONCONTROLLING INTEREST

(4.9)

(11.7)

(9.1)

(91.6)

(117.3)

(5.7)

(25.4)

(3.7)

(3.1)

(37.9)

(24.0)

(15.1)

NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO TRIMBLE INC.

  • Prior-periodinformation has been restated for the adoption of ASC 606, Revenue from Contracts with Customers. 3

FINANCIAL METRICS

(Unaudited)

As Adjusted **

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Fiscal

Q1

Q2

2017

2017

2017

2017

2017

2018

2018

2018

2018

2018

2019

2019

BALANCE SHEET METRICS:

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term

$

422.6

$

486.1

$

409.2

$

537.4

$

274.5

$

571.0

$

205.4

$

172.5

$

216.7

$

199.6

investments

Accounts receivable, net

405.4

406.0

418.7

427.7

475.7

446.2

476.0

512.6

525.2

516.8

Inventories

215.7

217.8

247.9

264.6

289.1

282.4

286.3

298.0

303.7

287.9

Short-term debt

Long-term debt

648.1

612.3

695.8

913.9

1,122.3

1,286.6

2,012.7

1,968.5

1,894.6

1,742.9

Total debt

Equity

$

2,470.1

$

2,564.9

$

2,606.9

$

2,414.5

$

2,499.9

$

2,517.6

$

2,648.6

$

2,674.8

$

2,743.0

$

2,825.3

CASHFLOW METRICS:

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

104.0

$

149.4

$

69.2

$

107.1

$

429.7

$

82.9

$

184.9

$

117.0

$

101.9

$

486.7

$

147.6

$

177.9

Capital expenditures

5.7

9.9

10.8

17.3

43.7

18.2

17.8

17.1

14.5

67.6

14.5

24.0

Free cash flow

98.3

139.5

58.4

89.8

386.0

64.7

167.1

99.9

87.4

419.1

133.1

153.9

FINANCIAL RATIOS:

Days sales outstanding (a)

60

56

56

56

58

52

54

59

60

55

Current ratio

1.5

1.5

1.5

1.7

1.0

1.9

1.1

1.0

1.1

1.0

Debt to equity ratio

0.3

*

0.2

*

0.3

*

0.4

0.4

0.5

0.8

0.7

0.7

0.6

Leverage ratio (b)

0.5

OTHER:

8,496

8,865

9,422

9,523

10,074

10,285

11,090

11,287

11,332

11,552

Headcount

  1. Days sales outstanding is calculated based on ending accounts receivable, net, divided by revenue, times a quarterly average of 91 days.
    Leverage ratio refers to net debt (i.e. total debt minus cash and short-term investments) divided by EBITDA on a trailing twelve month basis. EBITDA refers to non-GAAP operating income plus depreciation and income Due to ASC 606 impact on 2016 was for the yearly only, the calculation for leverage ratios for the first, second, and third quarters of 2017 included revenue and non-GAAP operating income based upon ASC 605. Adjusted to reflect the adoption of ASC 606 and/or ASU No. 2016-15, unless indicated specifically.

To help our readers understand our past financial performance and our future results, we supplement the financial results that we provide in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, with non-GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial measure included in the table above is leverage ratio, as it includes adjusted EBITDA in its calculation. The method we use to produce non-GAAP results is not computed according to GAAP and may differ from the methods used by other companies. We have provided this ratio as many investors find it to be a valuable metric to measure a company's ability to service indebtedness. Our non- GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Our management regularly uses our supplemental non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage, and evaluate our business and make operating decisions. These non-GAAP measures are among the primary factors management uses in planning for and forecasting future periods. We believe that this non-GAAP financial measure reflects an additional way of viewing aspects of our operations that provides a supplemental understanding of factors and trends affecting our liquidity.

4

GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)

(In millions, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

* As Adjusted

Fiscal

Three Months Ended

Fiscal

Three Months Ended

Q1

Q2

Three Months Ended

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q4

Year

Q2

Q3

Year

Q1

Q2

Dollar2017% of

Dollar2017% of

Dollar2017% of

Dollar2017% of

Dollar2017

% of

Dollar2018% of

Dollar2018% of

Dollar2018% of

Dollar2018% of

Dollar2018

% of

Dollar2019% of

Dollar 2019% of

REVENUE:

Amount

Revenue

Amount

Revenue

Amount

Revenue

Amount

Revenue

Amount Revenue

Amount

Revenue

Amount

Revenue

Amount

Revenue

Amount

Revenue

Amount Revenue

Amount

Revenue

Amount

Revenue

$

610.6

$

659.9

$

676.2

$

699.8

$

2,646.5

$

742.2

$

785.5

$

795.2

$

785.5

$

3,108.4

$

801.6

$

854.8

GAAP revenue:

Acquired deferred revenue adjustment

$

0.4

$

0.4

$

0.7

$

1.3

$

2.8

$

2.9

$

3.8

$

9.5

$

7.4

$

23.6

$

2.9

$

1.0

Non-GAAP Revenue:

611.0

660.3

676.9

701.1

2,649.3

745.1

789.3

804.7

792.9

3,132.0

804.5

855.8

GROSS MARGIN:

$

324.3

53.1 %

$

342.6

51.9 %

$

351.2

51.9 %

$

359.5

51.4 %

$

1,377.6

52.1 %

$

396.2

53.4 %

$

422.7

53.8 %

$

426.9

53.7 %

$

435.2

55.4 %

$

1,681.0

54.1 %

$

438.3

54.7 %

$

460.6

53.9 %

GAAP gross margin:

Acquired deferred revenue adjustment

0.4

0.4

0.7

1.3

2.8

2.9

3.8

9.5

7.4

23.6

2.9

1.0

Restructuring charges

0.5

0.5

0.3

2.3

3.6

(0.2)

0.6

0.1

-

0.5

0.2

-

Amortization of purchased intangible assets

19.0

20.5

23.0

23.3

85.8

23.1

23.9

28.2

28.0

103.2

24.2

23.8

Stock-based compensation

0.8

0.9

1.1

1.1

3.9

1.1

1.1

1.1

1.2

4.5

1.3

1.4

Amortization of acquisition-related inventory step-up

0.1

0.5

2.2

-

2.8

-

-

-

0.2

0.2

-

-

Acquisition / divestiture items

$

-

56.5 %

$

-

55.3 %

$

-

55.9 %

$

-

55.3 %

$

-

55.7 %

$

2.0

57.1 %

$

-

57.3 %

$

-

57.9 %

$

-

59.5 %

$

2.0

58.0 %

$

-

58.0 %

$

-

56.9 %

Non-GAAP gross margin:

345.1

365.4

378.5

387.5

1,476.5

425.1

452.1

465.8

472.0

1,815.0

466.9

486.8

OPERATING EXPENSES:

$

269.6

44.2 %

$

283.6

43.0 %

$

284.9

42.1 %

$

303.8

43.4 %

$

1,141.9

43.1 %

$

332.0

44.7 %

$

333.2

42.4 %

$

349.5

44.0 %

$

345.6

44.0 %

$

1,360.3

43.8 %

$

352.0

43.9 %

$

350.9

41.1 %

GAAP operating expenses:

Restructuring charges

(2.9)

(2.3)

(1.3)

(0.4)

(6.9)

(1.6)

(2.2)

(2.5)

(1.9)

(8.2)

(3.5)

(2.9)

Amortization of purchased intangible assets

(14.3)

(15.3)

(17.0)

(16.4)

(63.0)

(17.4)

(18.7)

(21.6)

(18.7)

(76.4)

(20.1)

(19.7)

Stock-based compensation

(12.9)

(14.3)

(15.0)

(18.7)

(60.9)

(16.3)

(15.8)

(17.7)

(22.6)

(72.4)

(15.0)

(15.8)

Acquisition / divestiture items

(2.1)

(4.3)

0.3

(1.3)

(7.4)

(14.0)

(8.1)

(10.7)

(4.1)

(36.9)

(1.1)

(2.0)

Amortization of acquired capitalized commissions

$

0.3

38.9 %

$

0.4

37.5 %

$

0.2

37.2 %

$

0.4

38.1 %

$

1.3

37.9 %

$

0.5

38.0 %

$

0.6

36.6 %

$

1.8

37.1 %

$

1.8

37.8 %

$

4.7

37.4 %

$

1.7

39.0 %

$

1.6

36.5 %

Non-GAAP operating expenses:

237.7

247.8

252.1

267.4

1,005.0

283.2

289.0

298.8

300.1

1,171.1

314.0

312.1

OPERATING INCOME:

$

54.7

9.0 %

$

59.0

8.9 %

$

66.3

9.8 %

$

55.7

8.0 %

$

235.7

8.9 %

$

64.2

8.6 %

$

89.5

11.4 %

$

77.4

9.7 %

$

89.6

11.4 %

$

320.7

10.3 %

$

86.3

10.8 %

$

109.7

12.8 %

GAAP operating income:

Acquired deferred revenue adjustment

0.4

0.4

0.7

1.3

2.8

2.9

3.8

9.5

7.4

23.6

2.9

1.0

Restructuring charges

3.4

2.8

1.6

2.7

10.5

1.4

2.8

2.6

1.9

8.7

3.7

2.9

Amortization of purchased intangible assets

33.3

35.8

40.0

39.7

148.8

40.5

42.6

49.8

46.7

179.6

44.3

43.5

Stock-based compensation

13.7

15.2

16.1

19.8

64.8

17.4

16.9

18.8

23.8

76.9

16.3

17.2

Amortization of acquisition-related inventory step-up

0.1

0.5

2.2

-

2.8

-

-

-

0.2

0.2

-

-

Acquisition / divestiture items

2.1

4.3

(0.3)

1.3

7.4

16.0

8.1

10.7

4.1

38.9

1.1

2.0

Amortization of acquired capitalized commissions

$

(0.3)

17.6 %

$

(0.4)

17.8 %

$

(0.2)

18.7 %

$

(0.4)

17.1 %

$

(1.3)

17.8 %

$

(0.5)

19.0 %

$

(0.6)

20.7 %

$

(1.8)

20.8 %

$

(1.8)

21.7 %

$

(4.7)

20.6 %

$

(1.7)

19.0 %

$

(1.6)

20.4 %

Non-GAAP operating income:

107.4

117.6

126.4

120.1

471.5

141.9

163.1

167.0

171.9

643.9

152.9

174.7

NON-OPERATING INCOME (EXPENSE), NET:

$

9.0

$

5.0

$

5.6

$

(7.1)

$

12.5

$

2.5

$

(10.3)

$

(13.3)

$

(21.6)

$

(42.7)

$

(11.1)

$

5.7

GAAP non-operating income (expense), net:

Acquisition / divestiture items

(8.1)

(0.8)

-

8.6

(0.3)

(2.8)

0.7

0.8

1.0

(0.3)

0.3

(13.1)

Debt issuance costs

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

6.7

$

-

$

-

$

6.7

$

-

$

-

Non-GAAPnon-operating income (expense), net:

0.9

4.2

5.6

1.5

12.2

(0.3)

(2.9)

(12.5)

(20.6)

(36.3)

(10.8)

(7.4)

5

GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)

(In millions, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

* As Adjusted

Fiscal

Three Months Ended

Fiscal

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

2017GAAP

2017GAAP

2017GAAP

2017GAAP

Year

2018GAAP

2018GAAP

2018GAAP

2018GAAP

Year

2019GAAP

2019GAAP

2017 GAAP

2018 GAAP

and Non-

and Non-

and Non-

and Non-

and Non-

and Non-

and Non-

and Non-

and Non-

and Non-

and Non-

and Non-

GAAP

GAAP

GAAP

GAAP

GAAP

GAAP

GAAP

GAAP

GAAP

GAAP

GAAP

GAAP

Tax Rate

Tax Rate

Tax Rate

Tax Rate

Tax Rate

Tax Rate

Tax Rate

Tax Rate

Tax Rate

Tax Rate

Tax Rate

Tax Rate

INCOME TAX PROVISION (BENEFIT):

%

%

%

%

%

%

%

%

%

%

%

%

$

13.9

22 %

$

16.7

26 %

$

14.7

20 %

$

84.4

174 %

$

129.7

52 %

$

8.0

12 %

$

15.1

19 %

$

(9.6)

(15)%

$

(18.8)

(28)%

$

(5.3)

(2)%

$

12.8

17 %

$

20.8

18 %

GAAP income tax provision:

Non-GAAP items tax effected

9.8

15.0

12.0

10.1

46.9

9.0

15.4

12.4

11.0

47.8

11.4

9.3

Difference in GAAP and Non-GAAP tax rate

1.2

(3.7)

3.7

13.6

14.8

9.9

-

8.1

9.3

27.3

4.2

3.4

Tax reform impacts

-

-

-

(80.2)

(80.2)

-

-

3.6

17.7

21.3

-

-

Reserve release upon statute of limitations expiration

$

-

23 %

$

-

23 %

$

-

23 %

$

-

23 %

$

-

23 %

$

-

19 %

$

-

19 %

$

14.8

19 %

$

9.5

19 %

$

24.3

19 %

$

-

20 %

$

-

20 %

Non-GAAP income tax provision:

24.9

28.0

30.4

27.9

111.2

26.9

30.5

29.3

28.7

115.4

28.4

33.5

NET INCOME:

$

49.8

$

47.3

$

57.2

$

(35.9)

$

118.4

$

58.5

$

64.1

$

73.7

$

86.5

$

282.8

$

62.3

$

94.6

GAAP net income (loss) attributable to Trimble Inc.:

Acquired deferred revenue adjustment

0.4

0.4

0.7

1.3

2.8

2.9

3.8

9.5

7.4

23.6

2.9

1.0

Restructuring charges

3.4

2.8

1.6

2.7

10.5

1.4

2.8

2.6

1.9

8.7

3.7

2.9

Amortization of purchased intangible assets

33.3

35.8

40.0

39.7

148.8

40.5

42.6

49.8

46.7

179.6

44.3

43.5

Stock-based compensation

13.7

15.2

16.1

19.8

64.8

17.4

16.9

18.8

23.8

76.9

16.3

17.2

Amortization of acquisition-related inventory step-up

0.1

0.5

2.2

-

2.8

-

-

-

0.2

0.2

-

-

Acquisition / divestiture items

(6.0)

3.5

(0.3)

9.9

7.1

13.2

8.8

11.5

5.1

38.6

1.4

(11.1)

Amortization of acquired capitalized commissions

(0.3)

(0.4)

(0.2)

(0.4)

(1.3)

(0.5)

(0.6)

(1.8)

(1.8)

(4.7)

(1.7)

(1.6)

Debt issuance costs

-

-

-

-

-

-

6.7

-

-

6.7

-

-

Non-GAAP tax adjustments

$

(11.0)

$

(11.3)

$

(15.7)

$

56.5

$

18.5

$

(18.9)

$

(15.4)

$

(38.9)

$

(47.5)

$

(120.7)

$

(15.6)

$

(12.7)

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Trimble Inc.:

83.4

93.8

101.6

93.6

372.4

114.5

129.7

125.2

122.3

491.7

113.6

133.8

DILUTED NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE:

Inc.:

Acquired deferred revenue adjustment

$

0.19

$

0.18

$

0.22

$

(0.14)

$

0.46

$

0.23

$

0.25

$

0.29

$

0.34

$

1.12

$

0.25

$

0.37

-

-

-

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.04

0.03

0.09

0.01

-

Restructuring charges

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.04

-

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.04

0.02

0.01

Amortization of purchased intangible assets

0.13

0.14

0.15

0.15

0.58

0.16

0.17

0.20

0.18

0.71

0.17

0.17

Stock-based compensation

0.05

0.06

0.06

0.08

0.25

0.07

0.07

0.07

0.10

0.30

0.06

0.07

Amortization of acquisition-related inventory step-up

-

-

0.01

-

0.01

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Acquisition / divestiture items

(0.02)

0.01

-

0.04

0.03

0.05

0.03

0.04

0.02

0.15

0.01

(0.04)

Amortization of acquired capitalized commissions

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(0.01)

(0.01)

(0.02)

(0.01)

-

Debt issuance costs

-

-

-

-

-

-

0.03

-

-

0.03

-

-

Non-GAAP tax adjustments

(0.03)

(0.04)

(0.06)

0.22

0.07

(0.07)

(0.06)

(0.15)

(0.19)

(0.48)

(0.06)

(0.05)

Non-GAAP diluted net income per share attributable to Trimble

$

0.33

$

0.36

$

0.39

$

0.37

$

1.45

$

0.45

$

0.51

$

0.49

$

0.48

$

1.94

$

0.45

$

0.53

Inc.:

  • Prior-periodinformation has been restated for the adoption of ASC 606, Revenue from Contracts with Customers.

To help our readers understand our past financial performance and our future results, we supplement the financial results that we provide in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, with non-GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial measures included in the table above are non-GAAP revenue, non-GAAP gross margin,

Our non-GAAP results are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Our management regularly uses our supplemental non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate our business and make operating decisions. These non-GAAP measures are among the primary factors management uses in planning for and forecasting future periods. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of our operations that, when viewed with our GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business. For detailed explanations of the adjustments made to comparable GAAP measures please refer to the individually reported press releases and related Form 8-K.

5

Disclaimer

Trimble Inc. published this content on 31 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2019 22:59:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TRIMBLE INC
07:00pTRIMBLE : Second Quarter 2019 Financial Summary
PU
07:00pTRIMBLE : Second Quarter 2019 Results Presentation
PU
05:04pTRIMBLE INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
04:06pTRIMBLE : Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results
PR
07/23TRIMBLE : Launches Cloud-Based TMW.Suite and TruckMate Transportation Management..
PR
07/22TRIMBLE : MEP Basecamp Conference Set to Bring Mechanical, Electrical and Plumbi..
PR
07/17TRIMBLE : Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Call and Web Cast
PR
07/16TRIMBLE : 4D Control Software Delivers Streamlined Real-Time Monitoring System D..
PR
07/10TRIMBLE : MDI Selects Trimble SmartDelivery to Enhance Final Mile Distribution
PR
07/09TRIMBLE : New Usage-Based Service Plans for Trimble Catalyst Enable Geospatial O..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 3 376 M
EBIT 2019 707 M
Net income 2019 308 M
Debt 2019 1 453 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 34,9x
P/E ratio 2020 29,7x
EV / Sales2019 3,58x
EV / Sales2020 3,21x
Capitalization 10 634 M
Chart TRIMBLE INC
Duration : Period :
Trimble Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRIMBLE INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 47,00  $
Last Close Price 42,26  $
Spread / Highest target 30,1%
Spread / Average Target 11,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steven W. Berglund President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jan Ulf Sigvar J. Johansson Chairman
Leah K. Lambertson Chief Information Officer & Senior VP-Operations
Robert G. Painter Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Douglas R. Brent Senior Vice President-Technology Innovation
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRIMBLE INC34.67%11 182
ORACLE CORPORATION28.59%191 776
SAP AG27.21%146 692
INTUIT42.05%72 490
SERVICENOW INC57.82%52 130
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.43.75%20 211
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group