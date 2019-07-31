Trimble : Second Quarter 2019 Financial Summary

GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)

(In millions, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

* As Adjusted Fiscal Three Months Ended Fiscal Three Months Ended Three Months Ended 2017GAAP 2017GAAP 2017GAAP 2017GAAP Year 2018GAAP 2018GAAP 2018GAAP 2018GAAP Year 2019GAAP 2019GAAP 2017 GAAP 2018 GAAP and Non- and Non- and Non- and Non- and Non- and Non- and Non- and Non- and Non- and Non- and Non- and Non- GAAP GAAP GAAP GAAP GAAP GAAP GAAP GAAP GAAP GAAP GAAP GAAP Tax Rate Tax Rate Tax Rate Tax Rate Tax Rate Tax Rate Tax Rate Tax Rate Tax Rate Tax Rate Tax Rate Tax Rate INCOME TAX PROVISION (BENEFIT): % % % % % % % % % % % % $ 13.9 22 % $ 16.7 26 % $ 14.7 20 % $ 84.4 174 % $ 129.7 52 % $ 8.0 12 % $ 15.1 19 % $ (9.6) (15)% $ (18.8) (28)% $ (5.3) (2)% $ 12.8 17 % $ 20.8 18 % GAAP income tax provision: Non-GAAP items tax effected 9.8 15.0 12.0 10.1 46.9 9.0 15.4 12.4 11.0 47.8 11.4 9.3 Difference in GAAP and Non-GAAP tax rate 1.2 (3.7) 3.7 13.6 14.8 9.9 - 8.1 9.3 27.3 4.2 3.4 Tax reform impacts - - - (80.2) (80.2) - - 3.6 17.7 21.3 - - Reserve release upon statute of limitations expiration $ - 23 % $ - 23 % $ - 23 % $ - 23 % $ - 23 % $ - 19 % $ - 19 % $ 14.8 19 % $ 9.5 19 % $ 24.3 19 % $ - 20 % $ - 20 % Non-GAAP income tax provision: 24.9 28.0 30.4 27.9 111.2 26.9 30.5 29.3 28.7 115.4 28.4 33.5 NET INCOME: $ 49.8 $ 47.3 $ 57.2 $ (35.9) $ 118.4 $ 58.5 $ 64.1 $ 73.7 $ 86.5 $ 282.8 $ 62.3 $ 94.6 GAAP net income (loss) attributable to Trimble Inc.: Acquired deferred revenue adjustment 0.4 0.4 0.7 1.3 2.8 2.9 3.8 9.5 7.4 23.6 2.9 1.0 Restructuring charges 3.4 2.8 1.6 2.7 10.5 1.4 2.8 2.6 1.9 8.7 3.7 2.9 Amortization of purchased intangible assets 33.3 35.8 40.0 39.7 148.8 40.5 42.6 49.8 46.7 179.6 44.3 43.5 Stock-based compensation 13.7 15.2 16.1 19.8 64.8 17.4 16.9 18.8 23.8 76.9 16.3 17.2 Amortization of acquisition-related inventory step-up 0.1 0.5 2.2 - 2.8 - - - 0.2 0.2 - - Acquisition / divestiture items (6.0) 3.5 (0.3) 9.9 7.1 13.2 8.8 11.5 5.1 38.6 1.4 (11.1) Amortization of acquired capitalized commissions (0.3) (0.4) (0.2) (0.4) (1.3) (0.5) (0.6) (1.8) (1.8) (4.7) (1.7) (1.6) Debt issuance costs - - - - - - 6.7 - - 6.7 - - Non-GAAP tax adjustments $ (11.0) $ (11.3) $ (15.7) $ 56.5 $ 18.5 $ (18.9) $ (15.4) $ (38.9) $ (47.5) $ (120.7) $ (15.6) $ (12.7) Non-GAAP net income attributable to Trimble Inc.: 83.4 93.8 101.6 93.6 372.4 114.5 129.7 125.2 122.3 491.7 113.6 133.8 DILUTED NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE: Inc.: Acquired deferred revenue adjustment $ 0.19 $ 0.18 $ 0.22 $ (0.14) $ 0.46 $ 0.23 $ 0.25 $ 0.29 $ 0.34 $ 1.12 $ 0.25 $ 0.37 - - - 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.04 0.03 0.09 0.01 - Restructuring charges 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.04 - 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.04 0.02 0.01 Amortization of purchased intangible assets 0.13 0.14 0.15 0.15 0.58 0.16 0.17 0.20 0.18 0.71 0.17 0.17 Stock-based compensation 0.05 0.06 0.06 0.08 0.25 0.07 0.07 0.07 0.10 0.30 0.06 0.07 Amortization of acquisition-related inventory step-up - - 0.01 - 0.01 - - - - - - - Acquisition / divestiture items (0.02) 0.01 - 0.04 0.03 0.05 0.03 0.04 0.02 0.15 0.01 (0.04) Amortization of acquired capitalized commissions - - - - - - - (0.01) (0.01) (0.02) (0.01) - Debt issuance costs - - - - - - 0.03 - - 0.03 - - Non-GAAP tax adjustments (0.03) (0.04) (0.06) 0.22 0.07 (0.07) (0.06) (0.15) (0.19) (0.48) (0.06) (0.05) Non-GAAP diluted net income per share attributable to Trimble $ 0.33 $ 0.36 $ 0.39 $ 0.37 $ 1.45 $ 0.45 $ 0.51 $ 0.49 $ 0.48 $ 1.94 $ 0.45 $ 0.53 Inc.:

Prior-period information has been restated for the adoption of ASC 606, Revenue from Contracts with Customers.

To help our readers understand our past financial performance and our future results, we supplement the financial results that we provide in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, with non-GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial measures included in the table above are non-GAAP revenue, non-GAAP gross margin,

Our non-GAAP results are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Our management regularly uses our supplemental non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate our business and make operating decisions. These non-GAAP measures are among the primary factors management uses in planning for and forecasting future periods. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of our operations that, when viewed with our GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business. For detailed explanations of the adjustments made to comparable GAAP measures please refer to the individually reported press releases and related Form 8-K.