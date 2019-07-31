Trimble : Second Quarter 2019 Financial Summary

Prior-period information has been restated for the adoption of ASC 606, Revenue from Contracts with Customers.
Represents reportable operating segments under its management reporting system.
Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) for a given quarter is calculated by dividing recurring revenue, which includes subscription and support, for the quarter by the number of days in the quarter, and multiplying
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)
(In millions, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
As Adjusted
Q1
Three Months Ended
Q4
Fiscal
Q1
Three Months Ended
Q4
Fiscal
Three Months Ended
Q2
Q3
Year
Q2
Q3
Year
Q1
Q2
GAAP Income Statement
2017
2017
2017
2017
2017
2018
2018
2018
2018
2018
2019
2019
$
610.6
$
659.9
$
676.2
$
699.8
$
2,646.5
$
742.2
$
785.5
$
795.2
$
785.5
$
3,108.4
$
801.6
$
854.8
Revenue
Cost of sales
286.3
317.3
325.0
340.3
1,268.9
346.0
362.8
368.3
350.3
1,427.4
363.3
394.2
Gross margin
324.3
342.6
351.2
359.5
1,377.6
396.2
422.7
426.9
435.2
1,681.0
438.3
460.6
Operating expense
269.6
283.6
284.9
303.8
1,141.9
332.0
333.2
349.5
345.6
1,360.3
352.0
350.9
Operating income
54.7
59.0
66.3
55.7
235.7
64.2
89.5
77.4
89.6
320.7
86.3
109.7
Non-operating income (expense), net
9.0
5.0
5.6
(7.1)
12.5
2.5
(10.3)
(13.3)
(21.6)
(42.7)
(11.1)
5.7
Income before taxes
63.7
64.0
71.9
48.6
248.2
66.7
79.2
64.1
68.0
278.0
75.2
115.4
Income tax provision (benefit)
13.9
16.7
14.7
84.4
129.7
8.0
15.1
(9.6)
(18.8)
(5.3)
12.8
20.8
Net income (loss)
49.8
47.3
57.2
(35.8)
118.5
58.7
64.1
73.7
86.8
283.3
62.4
94.6
Less: Net gain attributable to noncontrolling interests
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
0.1
$
0.1
$
0.2
$
-
$
-
$
0.3
$
0.5
$
0.1
$
-
Net income (loss) attributable to Trimble Inc.
49.8
47.3
57.2
(35.9)
118.4
58.5
64.1
73.7
86.5
282.8
62.3
94.6
Diluted income (loss) per share attributable to Trimble Inc.
$
0.19
$
0.18
$
0.22
$
(0.14)
$
0.46
$
0.23
$
0.25
$
0.29
$
0.34
$
1.12
$
0.25
$
0.37
Non-GAAP Income Statement **
$
611.0
$
660.3
$
676.9
$
701.1
$
2,649.3
$
745.1
$
789.3
$
804.7
$
792.9
$
3,132.0
$
804.5
$
855.8
Revenue
Cost of sales
265.9
294.9
298.4
313.6
1,172.8
320.0
337.2
338.9
320.9
1,317.0
337.6
369.0
Gross margin
345.1
365.4
378.5
387.5
1,476.5
425.1
452.1
465.8
472.0
1,815.0
466.9
486.8
Operating expense
237.7
247.8
252.1
267.4
1,005.0
283.2
289.0
298.8
300.1
1,171.1
314.0
312.1
Operating income
107.4
117.6
126.4
120.1
471.5
141.9
163.1
167.0
171.9
643.9
152.9
174.7
Non-operating income (expense), net
0.9
4.2
5.6
1.5
12.2
(0.3)
(2.9)
(12.5)
(20.6)
(36.3)
(10.8)
(7.4)
Income before taxes
108.3
121.8
132.0
121.6
483.7
141.6
160.2
154.5
151.3
607.6
142.1
167.3
Income tax provision
24.9
28.0
30.4
27.9
111.2
26.9
30.5
29.3
28.7
115.4
28.4
33.5
Net income
83.4
93.8
101.6
93.7
372.5
114.7
129.7
125.2
122.6
492.2
113.7
133.8
Less: Net gain attributable to noncontrolling interests
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
0.1
$
0.1
$
0.2
$
-
$
-
$
0.3
$
0.5
$
0.1
$
-
Net income attributable to Trimble Inc.
83.4
93.8
101.6
93.6
372.4
114.5
129.7
125.2
122.3
491.7
113.6
133.8
Diluted income per share attributable to Trimble Inc.
$
0.33
$
0.36
$
0.39
$
0.37
$
1.45
$
0.45
$
0.51
$
0.49
$
0.48
$
1.94
$
0.45
$
0.53
Adjusted EBITDA ***
$
107.4
$
117.6
$
126.4
$
120.1
$
471.5
$
141.9
$
163.1
$
167.0
$
171.9
$
643.9
$
152.9
$
174.7
Non-GAAP operating income
Depreciation expense
8.9
8.8
8.7
8.2
34.6
8.5
8.7
9.0
9.4
35.6
10.2
10.1
Income from equity method investments, net
$
4.2
$
9.9
$
8.7
$
6.7
$
29.5
$
4.9
$
9.5
$
8.8
$
5.5
$
28.7
$
8.8
$
12.9
Adjusted EBITDA
120.5
136.3
143.8
135.0
535.6
155.3
181.3
184.8
186.8
708.2
171.9
197.7
Prior-period information has been restated for the adoption of ASC 606, Revenue from Contracts with Customers.
See GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of measures on page 5.
Adjusted EBITDA refers to non-GAAP operating income plus depreciation plus income from equity method investment,
REPORTING SEGMENTS
(Dollars in millions)
(Unaudited)
Q1
Three Months Ended
Q4
Fiscal
Q1
Three Months Ended
Q4
Fiscal
Three Months Ended
Q2
Q3
Year
Q2
Q3
Year
2019
2019
2017
2017
2017
2017
2017
2018
2018
2018
2018
2018
BUILDINGS AND INFRASTRUCTURE
Operating income
$
31.6
$
47.7
$
55.0
$
41.9
$
176.2
$
45.6
$
70.3
$
68.3
$
72.5
$
256.7
$
62.5
$
84.6
Operating margin (% of segment external net revenues)
16.9 %
21.6 %
25.2 %
20.4 %
21.2 %
20.1 %
25.3 %
23.1 %
25.3 %
23.6 %
21.2 %
24.9 %
Operating income
$
27.9
$
29.8
$
36.3
$
35.4
$
129.4
$
37.3
$
41.6
$
47.4
$
40.1
$
166.4
$
29.4
$
31.1
Operating margin (% of segment external net revenues)
18.6 %
18.1 %
21.4 %
20.2 %
19.7 %
21.4 %
22.6 %
25.6 %
22.4 %
23.0 %
18.2 %
18.9 %
Operating income
$
42.7
$
35.0
$
27.6
$
32.6
$
137.9
$
51.9
$
42.5
$
38.5
$
35.3
$
168.2
$
51.1
$
45.5
Operating margin (% of segment external net revenues)
35.5 %
31.3 %
23.5 %
24.6 %
28.6 %
32.5 %
29.2 %
28.9 %
27.1 %
29.6 %
32.0 %
29.8 %
Operating income
$
23.6
$
25.5
$
30.5
$
35.2
$
114.8
$
30.5
$
31.2
$
37.1
$
44.5
$
143.3
$
31.2
$
32.9
Operating margin (% of segment external net revenues)
15.3 %
15.6 %
17.7 %
18.7 %
16.9 %
16.6 %
17.2 %
19.5 %
22.6 %
19.0 %
16.5 %
16.5 %
Buildings and Infrastructure
$
186.7
$
220.7
$
218.0
$
205.1
$
830.5
$
227.2
$
277.7
$
295.8
$
287.0
$
1,087.7
$
294.7
$
339.9
Geospatial
149.6
164.6
169.4
174.9
658.5
174.5
184.4
185.4
178.8
723.1
161.2
164.4
Resources and Utilities
120.3
111.7
117.6
132.4
482.0
159.5
145.3
133.2
130.1
568.1
159.5
152.7
Transportation
154.4
163.3
171.9
188.7
678.3
183.9
181.9
190.3
197.0
753.1
189.1
198.8
Total segment revenue
SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME:
$
31.6
$
47.7
$
55.0
$
41.9
$
176.2
$
45.6
$
70.3
$
68.3
$
72.5
$
256.7
$
62.5
$
84.6
Buildings and Infrastructure
Geospatial
27.9
29.8
36.3
35.4
129.4
37.3
41.6
47.4
40.1
166.4
29.4
31.1
Resources and Utilities
42.7
35.0
27.6
32.6
137.9
51.9
42.5
38.5
35.3
168.2
51.1
45.5
Transportation
23.6
25.5
30.5
35.2
114.8
30.5
31.2
37.1
44.5
143.3
31.2
32.9
Total segment operating income before corporate allocations
$
125.8
$
138.0
$
149.4
$
145.1
$
558.3
$
165.3
$
185.6
$
191.3
$
192.4
$
734.6
$
174.2
$
194.1
CORPORATE AND OTHER CHARGES:
$
(18.4)
$
(20.4)
$
(23.0)
$
(25.0)
$
(86.8)
$
(23.4)
$
(22.5)
$
(24.3)
$
(20.5)
$
(90.7)
$
(21.3)
$
(19.4)
Unallocated Corporate Expense
Acquired deferred revenue adjustment
(0.4)
(0.4)
(0.7)
(1.3)
(2.8)
(2.9)
(3.8)
(9.5)
(7.4)
(23.6)
(2.9)
(1.0)
Restructuring Charges
(3.4)
(2.8)
(1.6)
(2.7)
(10.5)
(1.4)
(2.8)
(2.6)
(1.9)
(8.7)
(3.7)
(2.9)
Amortization of Purchased Intangible Assets
(33.3)
(35.8)
(40.0)
(39.7)
(148.8)
(40.5)
(42.6)
(49.8)
(46.7)
(179.6)
(44.3)
(43.5)
Stock-based Compensation
(13.7)
(15.2)
(16.1)
(19.8)
(64.8)
(17.4)
(16.9)
(18.8)
(23.8)
(76.9)
(16.3)
(17.2)
Amortization of acquisition-related inventory step-up
(0.1)
(0.5)
(2.2)
-
(2.8)
-
-
-
(0.2)
(0.2)
-
-
Acquisition / divestiture items
(2.1)
(4.3)
0.3
(1.3)
(7.4)
(16.0)
(8.1)
(10.7)
(4.1)
(38.9)
(1.1)
(2.0)
Amortization of acquired capitalized commissions
0.3
0.4
0.2
0.4
1.3
0.5
0.6
1.8
1.8
4.7
1.7
1.6
CONSOLIDATED OPERATING INCOME
NONCONTROLLING INTEREST
(4.9)
(11.7)
(9.1)
(91.6)
(117.3)
(5.7)
(25.4)
(3.7)
(3.1)
(37.9)
(24.0)
(15.1)
NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO TRIMBLE INC.
Prior-period information has been restated for the adoption of ASC 606, Revenue from Contracts with Customers.
FINANCIAL METRICS
(Unaudited)
As Adjusted **
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Fiscal
Q1
Q2
2017
2017
2017
2017
2017
2018
2018
2018
2018
2018
2019
2019
BALANCE SHEET METRICS:
Cash, cash equivalents and short-term
$
422.6
$
486.1
$
409.2
$
537.4
$
274.5
$
571.0
$
205.4
$
172.5
$
216.7
$
199.6
investments
Accounts receivable, net
405.4
406.0
418.7
427.7
475.7
446.2
476.0
512.6
525.2
516.8
Inventories
215.7
217.8
247.9
264.6
289.1
282.4
286.3
298.0
303.7
287.9
Short-term debt
Long-term debt
648.1
612.3
695.8
913.9
1,122.3
1,286.6
2,012.7
1,968.5
1,894.6
1,742.9
Total debt
Equity
$
2,470.1
$
2,564.9
$
2,606.9
$
2,414.5
$
2,499.9
$
2,517.6
$
2,648.6
$
2,674.8
$
2,743.0
$
2,825.3
CASHFLOW METRICS:
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
104.0
$
149.4
$
69.2
$
107.1
$
429.7
$
82.9
$
184.9
$
117.0
$
101.9
$
486.7
$
147.6
$
177.9
Capital expenditures
5.7
9.9
10.8
17.3
43.7
18.2
17.8
17.1
14.5
67.6
14.5
24.0
Free cash flow
98.3
139.5
58.4
89.8
386.0
64.7
167.1
99.9
87.4
419.1
133.1
153.9
FINANCIAL RATIOS:
Days sales outstanding (a)
60
56
56
56
58
52
54
59
60
55
Current ratio
1.5
1.5
1.5
1.7
1.0
1.9
1.1
1.0
1.1
1.0
Debt to equity ratio
0.3
0.2
0.3
0.4
0.4
0.5
0.8
0.7
0.7
0.6
Leverage ratio (b)
0.5
OTHER:
8,496
8,865
9,422
9,523
10,074
10,285
11,090
11,287
11,332
11,552
Headcount
Days sales outstanding is calculated based on ending accounts receivable, net, divided by revenue, times a quarterly average of 91 days.
Leverage ratio refers to net debt (i.e. total debt minus cash and short-term investments) divided by EBITDA on a trailing twelve month basis. EBITDA refers to non-GAAP operating income plus depreciation and income Due to ASC 606 impact on 2016 was for the yearly only, the calculation for leverage ratios for the first, second, and third quarters of 2017 included revenue and non-GAAP operating income based upon ASC 605. Adjusted to reflect the adoption of ASC 606 and/or ASU No. 2016-15, unless indicated specifically.
To help our readers understand our past financial performance and our future results, we supplement the financial results that we provide in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, with non-GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial measure included in the table above is leverage ratio, as it includes adjusted EBITDA in its calculation. The method we use to produce non-GAAP results is not computed according to GAAP and may differ from the methods used by other companies. We have provided this ratio as many investors find it to be a valuable metric to measure a company's ability to service indebtedness. Our non- GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Our management regularly uses our supplemental non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage, and evaluate our business and make operating decisions. These non-GAAP measures are among the primary factors management uses in planning for and forecasting future periods. We believe that this non-GAAP financial measure reflects an additional way of viewing aspects of our operations that provides a supplemental understanding of factors and trends affecting our liquidity.
GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)
(In millions, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
* As Adjusted
Fiscal
Three Months Ended
Fiscal
Three Months Ended
Q1
Q2
Three Months Ended
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q4
Year
Q2
Q3
Year
Q1
Q2
Dollar2017% of
Dollar2017% of
Dollar2017% of
Dollar2017% of
Dollar2017
% of
Dollar2018% of
Dollar2018% of
Dollar2018% of
Dollar2018% of
Dollar2018
% of
Dollar2019% of
Dollar 2019% of
REVENUE:
Amount
Revenue
Amount
Revenue
Amount
Revenue
Amount
Revenue
Amount Revenue
Amount
Revenue
Amount
Revenue
Amount
Revenue
Amount
Revenue
Amount Revenue
Amount
Revenue
Amount
Revenue
$
610.6
$
659.9
$
676.2
$
699.8
$
2,646.5
$
742.2
$
785.5
$
795.2
$
785.5
$
3,108.4
$
801.6
$
854.8
GAAP revenue:
Acquired deferred revenue adjustment
$
0.4
$
0.4
$
0.7
$
1.3
$
2.8
$
2.9
$
3.8
$
9.5
$
7.4
$
23.6
$
2.9
$
1.0
Non-GAAP Revenue:
611.0
660.3
676.9
701.1
2,649.3
745.1
789.3
804.7
792.9
3,132.0
804.5
855.8
GROSS MARGIN:
$
324.3
53.1 %
$
342.6
51.9 %
$
351.2
51.9 %
$
359.5
51.4 %
$
1,377.6
52.1 %
$
396.2
53.4 %
$
422.7
53.8 %
$
426.9
53.7 %
$
435.2
55.4 %
$
1,681.0
54.1 %
$
438.3
54.7 %
$
460.6
53.9 %
GAAP gross margin:
Acquired deferred revenue adjustment
0.4
0.4
0.7
1.3
2.8
2.9
3.8
9.5
7.4
23.6
2.9
1.0
Restructuring charges
0.5
0.5
0.3
2.3
3.6
(0.2)
0.6
0.1
-
0.5
0.2
-
Amortization of purchased intangible assets
19.0
20.5
23.0
23.3
85.8
23.1
23.9
28.2
28.0
103.2
24.2
23.8
Stock-based compensation
0.8
0.9
1.1
1.1
3.9
1.1
1.1
1.1
1.2
4.5
1.3
1.4
Amortization of acquisition-related inventory step-up
0.1
0.5
2.2
-
2.8
-
-
-
0.2
0.2
-
-
Acquisition / divestiture items
$
-
56.5 %
$
-
55.3 %
$
-
55.9 %
$
-
55.3 %
$
-
55.7 %
$
2.0
57.1 %
$
-
57.3 %
$
-
57.9 %
$
-
59.5 %
$
2.0
58.0 %
$
-
58.0 %
$
-
56.9 %
Non-GAAP gross margin:
345.1
365.4
378.5
387.5
1,476.5
425.1
452.1
465.8
472.0
1,815.0
466.9
486.8
OPERATING EXPENSES:
$
269.6
44.2 %
$
283.6
43.0 %
$
284.9
42.1 %
$
303.8
43.4 %
$
1,141.9
43.1 %
$
332.0
44.7 %
$
333.2
42.4 %
$
349.5
44.0 %
$
345.6
44.0 %
$
1,360.3
43.8 %
$
352.0
43.9 %
$
350.9
41.1 %
GAAP operating expenses:
Restructuring charges
(2.9)
(2.3)
(1.3)
(0.4)
(6.9)
(1.6)
(2.2)
(2.5)
(1.9)
(8.2)
(3.5)
(2.9)
Amortization of purchased intangible assets
(14.3)
(15.3)
(17.0)
(16.4)
(63.0)
(17.4)
(18.7)
(21.6)
(18.7)
(76.4)
(20.1)
(19.7)
Stock-based compensation
(12.9)
(14.3)
(15.0)
(18.7)
(60.9)
(16.3)
(15.8)
(17.7)
(22.6)
(72.4)
(15.0)
(15.8)
Acquisition / divestiture items
(2.1)
(4.3)
0.3
(1.3)
(7.4)
(14.0)
(8.1)
(10.7)
(4.1)
(36.9)
(1.1)
(2.0)
Amortization of acquired capitalized commissions
$
0.3
38.9 %
$
0.4
37.5 %
$
0.2
37.2 %
$
0.4
38.1 %
$
1.3
37.9 %
$
0.5
38.0 %
$
0.6
36.6 %
$
1.8
37.1 %
$
1.8
37.8 %
$
4.7
37.4 %
$
1.7
39.0 %
$
1.6
36.5 %
Non-GAAP operating expenses:
237.7
247.8
252.1
267.4
1,005.0
283.2
289.0
298.8
300.1
1,171.1
314.0
312.1
OPERATING INCOME:
$
54.7
9.0 %
$
59.0
8.9 %
$
66.3
9.8 %
$
55.7
8.0 %
$
235.7
8.9 %
$
64.2
8.6 %
$
89.5
11.4 %
$
77.4
9.7 %
$
89.6
11.4 %
$
320.7
10.3 %
$
86.3
10.8 %
$
109.7
12.8 %
GAAP operating income:
Acquired deferred revenue adjustment
0.4
0.4
0.7
1.3
2.8
2.9
3.8
9.5
7.4
23.6
2.9
1.0
Restructuring charges
3.4
2.8
1.6
2.7
10.5
1.4
2.8
2.6
1.9
8.7
3.7
2.9
Amortization of purchased intangible assets
33.3
35.8
40.0
39.7
148.8
40.5
42.6
49.8
46.7
179.6
44.3
43.5
Stock-based compensation
13.7
15.2
16.1
19.8
64.8
17.4
16.9
18.8
23.8
76.9
16.3
17.2
Amortization of acquisition-related inventory step-up
0.1
0.5
2.2
-
2.8
-
-
-
0.2
0.2
-
-
Acquisition / divestiture items
2.1
4.3
(0.3)
1.3
7.4
16.0
8.1
10.7
4.1
38.9
1.1
2.0
Amortization of acquired capitalized commissions
$
(0.3)
17.6 %
$
(0.4)
17.8 %
$
(0.2)
18.7 %
$
(0.4)
17.1 %
$
(1.3)
17.8 %
$
(0.5)
19.0 %
$
(0.6)
20.7 %
$
(1.8)
20.8 %
$
(1.8)
21.7 %
$
(4.7)
20.6 %
$
(1.7)
19.0 %
$
(1.6)
20.4 %
Non-GAAP operating income:
107.4
117.6
126.4
120.1
471.5
141.9
163.1
167.0
171.9
643.9
152.9
174.7
NON-OPERATING INCOME (EXPENSE), NET:
$
9.0
$
5.0
$
5.6
$
(7.1)
$
12.5
$
2.5
$
(10.3)
$
(13.3)
$
(21.6)
$
(42.7)
$
(11.1)
$
5.7
GAAP non-operating income (expense), net:
Acquisition / divestiture items
(8.1)
(0.8)
-
8.6
(0.3)
(2.8)
0.7
0.8
1.0
(0.3)
0.3
(13.1)
Debt issuance costs
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
6.7
$
-
$
-
$
6.7
$
-
$
-
Non-GAAPnon-operating income (expense), net:
0.9
4.2
5.6
1.5
12.2
(0.3)
(2.9)
(12.5)
(20.6)
(36.3)
(10.8)
(7.4)
GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)
(In millions, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
* As Adjusted
Fiscal
Three Months Ended
Fiscal
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
2017GAAP
2017GAAP
2017GAAP
2017GAAP
Year
2018GAAP
2018GAAP
2018GAAP
2018GAAP
Year
2019GAAP
2019GAAP
2017 GAAP
2018 GAAP
and Non-
and Non-
and Non-
and Non-
and Non-
and Non-
and Non-
and Non-
and Non-
and Non-
and Non-
and Non-
GAAP
GAAP
GAAP
GAAP
GAAP
GAAP
GAAP
GAAP
GAAP
GAAP
GAAP
GAAP
Tax Rate
Tax Rate
Tax Rate
Tax Rate
Tax Rate
Tax Rate
Tax Rate
Tax Rate
Tax Rate
Tax Rate
Tax Rate
Tax Rate
INCOME TAX PROVISION (BENEFIT):
%
%
%
%
%
%
%
%
%
%
%
%
$
13.9
22 %
$
16.7
26 %
$
14.7
20 %
$
84.4
174 %
$
129.7
52 %
$
8.0
12 %
$
15.1
19 %
$
(9.6)
(15)%
$
(18.8)
(28)%
$
(5.3)
(2)%
$
12.8
17 %
$
20.8
18 %
GAAP income tax provision:
Non-GAAP items tax effected
9.8
15.0
12.0
10.1
46.9
9.0
15.4
12.4
11.0
47.8
11.4
9.3
Difference in GAAP and Non-GAAP tax rate
1.2
(3.7)
3.7
13.6
14.8
9.9
-
8.1
9.3
27.3
4.2
3.4
Tax reform impacts
-
-
-
(80.2)
(80.2)
-
-
3.6
17.7
21.3
-
-
Reserve release upon statute of limitations expiration
$
-
23 %
$
-
23 %
$
-
23 %
$
-
23 %
$
-
23 %
$
-
19 %
$
-
19 %
$
14.8
19 %
$
9.5
19 %
$
24.3
19 %
$
-
20 %
$
-
20 %
Non-GAAP income tax provision:
24.9
28.0
30.4
27.9
111.2
26.9
30.5
29.3
28.7
115.4
28.4
33.5
NET INCOME:
$
49.8
$
47.3
$
57.2
$
(35.9)
$
118.4
$
58.5
$
64.1
$
73.7
$
86.5
$
282.8
$
62.3
$
94.6
GAAP net income (loss) attributable to Trimble Inc.:
Acquired deferred revenue adjustment
0.4
0.4
0.7
1.3
2.8
2.9
3.8
9.5
7.4
23.6
2.9
1.0
Restructuring charges
3.4
2.8
1.6
2.7
10.5
1.4
2.8
2.6
1.9
8.7
3.7
2.9
Amortization of purchased intangible assets
33.3
35.8
40.0
39.7
148.8
40.5
42.6
49.8
46.7
179.6
44.3
43.5
Stock-based compensation
13.7
15.2
16.1
19.8
64.8
17.4
16.9
18.8
23.8
76.9
16.3
17.2
Amortization of acquisition-related inventory step-up
0.1
0.5
2.2
-
2.8
-
-
-
0.2
0.2
-
-
Acquisition / divestiture items
(6.0)
3.5
(0.3)
9.9
7.1
13.2
8.8
11.5
5.1
38.6
1.4
(11.1)
Amortization of acquired capitalized commissions
(0.3)
(0.4)
(0.2)
(0.4)
(1.3)
(0.5)
(0.6)
(1.8)
(1.8)
(4.7)
(1.7)
(1.6)
Debt issuance costs
-
-
-
-
-
-
6.7
-
-
6.7
-
-
Non-GAAP tax adjustments
$
(11.0)
$
(11.3)
$
(15.7)
$
56.5
$
18.5
$
(18.9)
$
(15.4)
$
(38.9)
$
(47.5)
$
(120.7)
$
(15.6)
$
(12.7)
Non-GAAP net income attributable to Trimble Inc.:
83.4
93.8
101.6
93.6
372.4
114.5
129.7
125.2
122.3
491.7
113.6
133.8
DILUTED NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE:
Acquired deferred revenue adjustment
$
0.19
$
0.18
$
0.22
$
(0.14)
$
0.46
$
0.23
$
0.25
$
0.29
$
0.34
$
1.12
$
0.25
$
0.37
-
-
-
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.04
0.03
0.09
0.01
-
Restructuring charges
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.04
-
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.04
0.02
0.01
Amortization of purchased intangible assets
0.13
0.14
0.15
0.15
0.58
0.16
0.17
0.20
0.18
0.71
0.17
0.17
Stock-based compensation
0.05
0.06
0.06
0.08
0.25
0.07
0.07
0.07
0.10
0.30
0.06
0.07
Amortization of acquisition-related inventory step-up
-
-
0.01
-
0.01
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Acquisition / divestiture items
(0.02)
0.01
-
0.04
0.03
0.05
0.03
0.04
0.02
0.15
0.01
(0.04)
Amortization of acquired capitalized commissions
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(0.01)
(0.01)
(0.02)
(0.01)
-
Debt issuance costs
-
-
-
-
-
-
0.03
-
-
0.03
-
-
Non-GAAP tax adjustments
(0.03)
(0.04)
(0.06)
0.22
0.07
(0.07)
(0.06)
(0.15)
(0.19)
(0.48)
(0.06)
(0.05)
Non-GAAP diluted net income per share attributable to Trimble
$
0.33
$
0.36
$
0.39
$
0.37
$
1.45
$
0.45
$
0.51
$
0.49
$
0.48
$
1.94
$
0.45
$
0.53
Prior-period information has been restated for the adoption of ASC 606, Revenue from Contracts with Customers.
To help our readers understand our past financial performance and our future results, we supplement the financial results that we provide in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, with non-GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial measures included in the table above are non-GAAP revenue, non-GAAP gross margin,
Our non-GAAP results are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Our management regularly uses our supplemental non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate our business and make operating decisions. These non-GAAP measures are among the primary factors management uses in planning for and forecasting future periods. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of our operations that, when viewed with our GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business. For detailed explanations of the adjustments made to comparable GAAP measures please refer to the individually reported press releases and related Form 8-K.