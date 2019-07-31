Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Trimble Inc    TRMB

TRIMBLE INC

(TRMB)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 07/31 04:12:47 pm
41.545 USD   -6.51%
07:00pTRIMBLE : Second Quarter 2019 Financial Summary
PU
07:00pTRIMBLE : Second Quarter 2019 Results Presentation
PU
04:06pTRIMBLE : Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Trimble : Second Quarter 2019 Results Presentation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/31/2019 | 07:00pm EDT

Trimble Second Quarter 2019 Results Summary

Forward-looking statements

Certain statements made in this presentation and any subsequent Q&A period are forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include expectations for future financial market and economic conditions, whether the positive trend in financial results will continue through 2019, the impact of acquisitions, the ability to achieve long-term business model targets, including with respect to organic growth, software growth and target net working capital and capital expenditures, expectations for future R&D spend, the ability to deliver revenue, earnings per share and other financial projections that Trimble has guided for the third quarter of 2019 and beyond, including the expected tax rate, anticipated impact of stock-based compensation expense, amortization of intangibles related to previous acquisitions, anticipated acquisition costs, restructuring charges, the anticipated number of diluted shares outstanding, and our long-term growth targets and operating margins. These forward-looking statements are subject to change, and actual results may materially differ due to certain risks and uncertainties. Trimble's expected tax rate and current expected income are based on current tax law, including current interpretations of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 ("TCJA"), and may be affected by evolving interpretations of TCJA, the jurisdictions in which profits are determined to be earned and taxed, changes in the estimates of credits, benefits and deductions, the resolution of issues arising from tax audits with various tax authorities, including payment of interest and penalties, and the ability to realize deferred tax assets. The company's results may be adversely affected if the company is unable to market, manufacture and ship new products, obtain new customers, or effectively integrate new acquisitions. The company's results would also be negatively impacted by adverse geopolitical developments, weakening in the macro environment, foreign exchange fluctuations, critical part supply chain shortages, and the imposition of barriers to international trade. Any failure to achieve predicted results could negatively impact the company's revenues, cash flow from operations, and other financial results. The company's financial results will also depend on a number of other factors and risks detailed from time to time in reports filed with the SEC, including its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and its annual report on Form 10-K. Undue reliance should not be placed on any forward-looking statement contained herein. These statements reflect the Company's position as of the date of this presentation. The Company expressly disclaims any undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any statements to reflect any change in the Company's expectations or any change of events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

To help our investors understand our past financial performance and our future results, as well as our performance relative to competitors, we supplement the financial results that we provide in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, with non-GAAP financial measures. The following pages contain non-GAAP measures including non-GAAP revenue, non-GAAP annualized recurring revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP operating income, non- GAAP gross margins, non-GAAP tax rate, non-GAAP net income, and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share. The specific non-GAAP measures, which we use along with a reconciliation to the nearest comparable GAAP measures can be found on our website at http://investor.trimble.com.

2

Agenda

  • CEO Overview
  • CFO Review of Results
  • Guidance
  • Q&A

3

Second quarter 2019 overview

Second quarter non-GAAP revenue of $856 million, up 8% total, +3% organic, -2% FX Annualized recurring revenue of ≈$1.1 billion, up 28%

Financial

Adjusted EBITDA margins of 23.1%, up 10 basis points

HighlightsFree cash flow $287 million YTD, up 24%

Deferred revenue of $452 million, up 27%

Acquisitions continuing to perform

Operational

Highlights

  • 3-4-3operational model balances short term and long term
  • R&D initiatives in autonomy and cloud further consolidated to drive velocity
  • Subscription transition for SketchUp exceeded plan
  • Strength in civil and buildingend-user construction sales
  • Strength in correction services, fueled by autonomy and agricultural demand
  • Product innovation:e-Builder achieved FedRAMP ready status, tilt compensation for construction surveying, autosync and worker order functionality released in agriculture, subscription offering released in Transportation enterprise offering

Annualized recurring revenue refers to quarterly, non-GAAP recurring revenue divided by the number of days in the quarter, multiplied by 365.

4

Second quarter 2019 financial summary

$M, Except Per Share

Second Quarter of

Non-GAAP Income Statement Highlights

2018

2019

Y/Y Change

Revenue

$789.3

$855.8

+8%

Gross Margin % of Revenue

57.3%

56.9%

-40bps

Adjusted EBITDA

$181.3

$197.7

+9%

Adjusted EBITDA % of Revenue

23.0%

23.1%

+10bps

Operating Income

$163.1

$174.7

+7%

Operating Income % of Revenue

20.7%

20.4%

-30bps

Tax Rate

19.0%

20.0%

+100bps

Net Income

$129.7

$133.8

+3%

Diluted Earnings Per Share

$0.51

$0.53

+4%

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow Highlights

Net Debt

$715.6

$1,543.3

+116%

Deferred Revenue

$356.2

$452.4

+27%

YTD Cash Flow from Operations

$267.8

$325.5

+22%

YTD Free Cash Flow

$231.8

$287.0

+24%

Adjusted EBITDA refers to non-GAAP operating income plus depreciation plus income from equity method investments, net. Net debt refers to total debt minus total cash and cash equivalents.

Free cash flow refers to cash flow from operations minus capital expenditures.

  • Non-GAAPRevenue: +8% y/y;
    • Organic +3%
    • Currency translation-2%
    • Acquisitions/divestitures +7%
  • Non-GAAPgross margin down slightly due to revenue mix
  • Non-GAAPEPS up $0.02/share, driven by revenue growth, offset by higher interest expense and tax rate
  • Free cash flow growth driven by EBITDA growth and lower M&A expenses, partially offset by higher interest expense

5

Figures may vary due to rounding.

Financial metric highlights

Annualized recurring

YTD free cash

$1.8B in TTM software, services

revenue $1.1B

and recurring revenue

flow up +24%

(+28% growth)

(+27% growth)

TTM research & development

Approx. $1.1B backlog

14.3% of revenue

(>65% of R&D in software)

Net working capital

$452M deferred

+35% TTM subscription

revenue balance

2% of TTM revenue

revenue growth

(+27% growth)

TTM refers to trailing twelve months.

SW, Services, Recurring refers to software, services and recurring revenues. Recurring revenue includes subscription, maintenance and support revenues. Software & services includes software licenses and professional

services.

Backlog represents contracted revenue for which goods or services have not been delivered and includes both invoiced amounts in deferred revenue as well as amounts that are not yet invoiced. The backlog excludes

recurring billings for a portion of the existing customer base that are billed monthly as services are incurred.

6

Net working capital refers to accounts receivable plus inventory minus accounts payable minus accrued compensation and benefits minus deferred revenue (short-term and long-term).

Figures may vary due to rounding.

Non-GAAP revenue by reporting segment

$M

Q2'19

Q2'19 vs. Q2'18 Growth %

TTM Growth

Key Factors

CAGR %

Revenue

Organic

M&A/

FX

Total

1 Year

3 Year

Divestiture

Strong organic growth in civil construction

Buildings &

$339.9

+7%

+17%

-2%

+22%

+31%

+19%

Subscription conversion in SketchUp exceeding expectations but

Infrastructure

impacting building construction revenue year over year

Viewpoint and e-Builder acquisitions continue to perform

Geospatial

$164.4

-10%

+0%

-1%

-11%

-2%

+2%

Year over year decline in OEM sales, primarily due to softness in China

Organic survey revenues were flat

Resources &

$152.7

+7%

+0%

-2%

+5%

+4%

+15%

Solid growth in positioning services and utilities businesses

Utilities

Agriculture down slightly with mixed results across regions

Transportation

$198.8

+8%

+2%

-1%

+9%

+7%

+11%

Strong sales in ELD hardware and continued subscription growth

Trimble Total

$855.8

+3%

+7%

-2%

+8%

+12%

+12%

CAGR refers to compound annual growth rate.

Organic growth is approximate and includes revenue from acquisitions completed in, or before, the corresponding prior year quarter.

Growth rates reflect values rounded to the nearest percentage point.

7

Fiscal 2015, used in the 3 year TTM growth metric, was accounted for under the prior revenue recognition standard.

Figures may vary due to rounding.

Non-GAAP revenue by region

% of Total

% Change

Q2'18

Q2'19

Y/Y Quarterly

Y/Y TTM

North America

53%

57%

+17%

+16%

Europe

28%

28%

+6%

+12%

Asia-Pacific

14%

10%

-16%

-2%

Rest of World

5%

5%

-0%

+1%

Total

100%

100%

+8%

+12%

8

Figures may vary due to rounding.

Non-GAAP revenue mix, trailing 12 month growth

[

Software

=

SW, Services,

]

Recurring

+

& Services

Recurring

+

$1,058M

$732M

$1,790M

$806M

$601M

$1,407M

TTM Q2'18 TTM Q2'19

TTM Q2'18 TTM Q2'19

TTM Q2'18 TTM Q2'19

+31% growth Y/Y

+22% growth Y/Y

+27% growth Y/Y

Hardware

=

$1,506M

$1,468M

TTM Q2'18 TTM Q2'19

-3% growth Y/Y

Total

Revenue

$3,258M

$2,912M

TTM Q2'18 TTM Q2'19

+12% growth Y/Y

Recurring revenue includes subscription, maintenance and support revenues.

9

Figures may vary due to rounding.

Non-GAAP operating income by reporting segment

$M, Non-GAAP

Q2'19

TTM Q2'19

TTM Growth

Q2'19 Y/Y Key Factors

CAGR %

Operating

Operating

Growth vs.

Operating

Operating

1 Year

3 Year

income $

income %

Q2'18

income $

income %

Buildings & Infrastructure

$84.6

24.9%

+20%

$287.9

23.6%

+35%

+33%

Revenue mix and acquisitions

driving margins

Geospatial

$31.1

18.9%

-25%

$148.0

21.5%

-2%

+6%

Negative impact from OEM

revenue shortfall

Resources & Utilities

$45.5

29.8%

+7%

$170.4

29.6%

+10%

+17%

Maintaining strong margin

profile

Transportation

$32.9

16.5%

+5%

$145.7

18.8%

+14%

+13%

ELD hardware and R&D

investment impacting margins

Corporate1

-$19.4

--

--

-$85.5

--

--

--

Trimble Total

$174.7

20.4%

+7%

$666.5

20.5%

+21%

+20%

Fiscal 2015, used in the 3 year TTM growth metric, was accounted for under the prior revenue recognition standard.

10

1. Represents unallocated corporate expense.

Figures may vary due to rounding.

Guidance and outlook

Third

Quarter

2019

Fiscal

Year 2019

  • Non-GAAPrevenue of $789 to $819 million
  • -2%to +2% total growth; -2% to +2% organic, +1% M&A, -1% FX
  • Non-GAAPEPS of $0.45 to $0.49 per share
  • Income from equity method investments ≈$9M
  • Net interest expense ≈$19M
  • Non-GAAPtax rate of 20%, 254M shares outstanding
  • Non-GAAPrevenue of $3.255 to $3.315 billion
  • +4% to +6% total growth; +2% to +4% organic, +3.5% M&A,-1.5% FX
  • Non-GAAPEPS of $1.91 to $1.99 per share
  • Income from equity method investments ≈$38M
  • Net interest expense ≈$80M; decreasing through the year
  • Cash flow from operations >non-GAAP net income
  • Non-GAAPtax rate of 20%, 254M shares outstanding

11

Q&A

Disclaimer

Trimble Inc. published this content on 31 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2019 22:59:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TRIMBLE INC
07:00pTRIMBLE : Second Quarter 2019 Financial Summary
PU
07:00pTRIMBLE : Second Quarter 2019 Results Presentation
PU
05:04pTRIMBLE INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
04:06pTRIMBLE : Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results
PR
07/23TRIMBLE : Launches Cloud-Based TMW.Suite and TruckMate Transportation Management..
PR
07/22TRIMBLE : MEP Basecamp Conference Set to Bring Mechanical, Electrical and Plumbi..
PR
07/17TRIMBLE : Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Call and Web Cast
PR
07/16TRIMBLE : 4D Control Software Delivers Streamlined Real-Time Monitoring System D..
PR
07/10TRIMBLE : MDI Selects Trimble SmartDelivery to Enhance Final Mile Distribution
PR
07/09TRIMBLE : New Usage-Based Service Plans for Trimble Catalyst Enable Geospatial O..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 3 376 M
EBIT 2019 707 M
Net income 2019 308 M
Debt 2019 1 453 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 34,9x
P/E ratio 2020 29,7x
EV / Sales2019 3,58x
EV / Sales2020 3,21x
Capitalization 10 634 M
Chart TRIMBLE INC
Duration : Period :
Trimble Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRIMBLE INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 47,00  $
Last Close Price 42,26  $
Spread / Highest target 30,1%
Spread / Average Target 11,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steven W. Berglund President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jan Ulf Sigvar J. Johansson Chairman
Leah K. Lambertson Chief Information Officer & Senior VP-Operations
Robert G. Painter Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Douglas R. Brent Senior Vice President-Technology Innovation
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRIMBLE INC34.67%11 182
ORACLE CORPORATION28.59%191 776
SAP AG27.21%146 692
INTUIT42.05%72 490
SERVICENOW INC57.82%52 130
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.43.75%20 211
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group