Trimble : Second Quarter 2019 Results Presentation

Forward-looking statements

Certain statements made in this presentation and any subsequent Q&A period are forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include expectations for future financial market and economic conditions, whether the positive trend in financial results will continue through 2019, the impact of acquisitions, the ability to achieve long-term business model targets, including with respect to organic growth, software growth and target net working capital and capital expenditures, expectations for future R&D spend, the ability to deliver revenue, earnings per share and other financial projections that Trimble has guided for the third quarter of 2019 and beyond, including the expected tax rate, anticipated impact of stock-based compensation expense, amortization of intangibles related to previous acquisitions, anticipated acquisition costs, restructuring charges, the anticipated number of diluted shares outstanding, and our long-term growth targets and operating margins. These forward-looking statements are subject to change, and actual results may materially differ due to certain risks and uncertainties. Trimble's expected tax rate and current expected income are based on current tax law, including current interpretations of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 ("TCJA"), and may be affected by evolving interpretations of TCJA, the jurisdictions in which profits are determined to be earned and taxed, changes in the estimates of credits, benefits and deductions, the resolution of issues arising from tax audits with various tax authorities, including payment of interest and penalties, and the ability to realize deferred tax assets. The company's results may be adversely affected if the company is unable to market, manufacture and ship new products, obtain new customers, or effectively integrate new acquisitions. The company's results would also be negatively impacted by adverse geopolitical developments, weakening in the macro environment, foreign exchange fluctuations, critical part supply chain shortages, and the imposition of barriers to international trade. Any failure to achieve predicted results could negatively impact the company's revenues, cash flow from operations, and other financial results. The company's financial results will also depend on a number of other factors and risks detailed from time to time in reports filed with the SEC, including its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and its annual report on Form 10-K. Undue reliance should not be placed on any forward-looking statement contained herein. These statements reflect the Company's position as of the date of this presentation. The Company expressly disclaims any undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any statements to reflect any change in the Company's expectations or any change of events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

To help our investors understand our past financial performance and our future results, as well as our performance relative to competitors, we supplement the financial results that we provide in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, with non-GAAP financial measures. The following pages contain non-GAAP measures including non-GAAP revenue, non-GAAP annualized recurring revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP operating income, non- GAAP gross margins, non-GAAP tax rate, non-GAAP net income, and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share. The specific non-GAAP measures, which we use along with a reconciliation to the nearest comparable GAAP measures can be found on our website at http://investor.trimble.com.