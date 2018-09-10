Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Trimble Inc    TRMB

TRIMBLE INC (TRMB)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Trimble : Streamlines Final Mile Distribution with its SmartDelivery Mobile Solution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/10/2018 | 04:46pm CEST

HOUSTON, Sept. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) today debuted its Trimble SmartDelivery™ solution, which combines electronic proof of delivery, routing and fleet mobility technology to help customers provide cost-effective delivery services. The announcement was made at Trimble's third annual in.sight user conference + expo.

With Trimble SmartDelivery, fleets can reach new levels of visibility with an end-to-end solution that:

  • Reduces costs of delivery, increases delivery accuracy and provides real-time activity data
  • Provides single sign-on capabilities to enable increased driver efficiency both inside and outside of the cab
  • Gives drivers a more seamless driver workflow via an Electronic Proof of Delivery (ePOD) solution

"Trimble is dedicated to enhancing the final mile delivery experience for fleets, drivers and customers," said Brian Larwig, general manager, Final Mile. "Trimble SmartDelivery enables fleets and drivers to reach new levels of connectivity and efficiency while reducing delivery costs and increasing accuracy, all through one seamless driver workflow."

Trimble SmartDelivery utilizes single sign-on capabilities to take drivers from start to finish on their routes. Trimble SmartDelivery provides daily route planning and tracking, Hours of Service (HOS) and Electronic Logging Device (ELD) compliance, out-of-cab workflows, loading/unloading and truck assignment, deviation reporting, automatic notifications such as estimated time of arrival, and ePOD capabilities.

"The complexities of the final phase of the delivery process make it a significant contributor to total distribution costs," said Larwig. "Using Trimble SmartDelivery, our customers can optimize this last leg of the journey as well as increase efficiencies and visibility throughout the entire delivery process."

Trimble SmartDelivery is available on select Trimble-certified Android mobile devices. For more information, visit https://mobility.trimble.com/fleet-solutions/navigation-routing-and-final-mile-delivery to find out how fleets can implement this new functionality.

The 2018 in.sight user conference + expo is taking place from September 9 - 12 at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston. Hosted by Trimble, the three-day event features the leading companies from the transportation and logistics industries who will showcase the latest and greatest technologies. To learn more, visit: insightuserconference.com.

About Trimble Transportation

Trimble Transportation is multi-modal and provides solutions for the long-haul trucking, field service management, rail and construction logistics industries to create a fully integrated supply chain. In trucking, Trimble provides enterprise and mobility solutions focused on business intelligence and data analytics; safety and regulatory compliance; navigation and routing; freight brokerage; supply chain visibility and final mile; transportation management and fleet maintenance. With an intelligent ecosystem of products and services, Trimble Transportation enables customers to embrace the rapid technological evolution of the industry and connect all aspects of transportation and logistics—trucks, drivers, back office, freight and assets. Through the combined legacy of PeopleNet, TMW Systems and 10-4 Systems, Trimble Transportation delivers an open, scalable platform to help customers make more informed decisions and maximize performance, visibility and safety. For more information about Trimble Transportation, visit:  https://www.trimble.com/transportation-logistics.

About Trimble

Trimble is transforming the way the world works by delivering products and services that connect the physical and digital worlds. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics enable customers to improve productivity, quality, safety and sustainability. From purpose built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble software, hardware and services are transforming industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation and logistics. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com.

GTRMB

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trimble-streamlines-final-mile-distribution-with-its-smartdelivery-mobile-solution-300709158.html

SOURCE Trimble


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TRIMBLE INC
04:50pTRIMBLE : Enhances its TruETA Solution with New Add-On Modules for Improved Rout..
PR
04:49pTRIMBLE : Continues Evolution of Video Intelligence with Introduction of Intelli..
PR
04:48pTRIMBLE : Introduces New Features and Enhancements for its TruckMate Solution
PR
04:47pTRIMBLE : Launches New Imaging Solutions to Improve Invoicing for Trucking Compa..
PR
04:46pTRIMBLE : Streamlines Final Mile Distribution with its SmartDelivery Mobile Solu..
PR
04:45pTRIMBLE : Announces the Release of a New Module that Provides a Complete Solutio..
PR
04:44pTRIMBLE : Launches New Options for its Fuel Solutions
PR
04:43pTRIMBLE : Debuts Over-The-Air Software Updates for CoPilot Truck App on Android
PR
04:42pTRIMBLE : Introduces New Module to its Fuel Transportation Management System for..
PR
04:41pTRIMBLE : Enhances its Innovative IES Solution with New Features for Transportat..
PR
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/01Trimble, Inc. 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
08/01Trimble (TRMB) Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript 
08/01Trimble beats by $0.05, beats on revenue 
07/31Notable earnings after Wednesday?s close 
07/15BY THE NUMBERS : Technology Stocks With Rising Expectations 
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.