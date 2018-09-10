Trimble : Streamlines Final Mile Distribution with its SmartDelivery Mobile Solution

HOUSTON, Sept. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) today debuted its Trimble SmartDelivery™ solution, which combines electronic proof of delivery, routing and fleet mobility technology to help customers provide cost-effective delivery services. The announcement was made at Trimble's third annual in.sight user conference + expo.

With Trimble SmartDelivery, fleets can reach new levels of visibility with an end-to-end solution that:

Reduces costs of delivery, increases delivery accuracy and provides real-time activity data

Provides single sign-on capabilities to enable increased driver efficiency both inside and outside of the cab

Gives drivers a more seamless driver workflow via an Electronic Proof of Delivery (ePOD) solution

"Trimble is dedicated to enhancing the final mile delivery experience for fleets, drivers and customers," said Brian Larwig, general manager, Final Mile. "Trimble SmartDelivery enables fleets and drivers to reach new levels of connectivity and efficiency while reducing delivery costs and increasing accuracy, all through one seamless driver workflow."

Trimble SmartDelivery utilizes single sign-on capabilities to take drivers from start to finish on their routes. Trimble SmartDelivery provides daily route planning and tracking, Hours of Service (HOS) and Electronic Logging Device (ELD) compliance, out-of-cab workflows, loading/unloading and truck assignment, deviation reporting, automatic notifications such as estimated time of arrival, and ePOD capabilities.

"The complexities of the final phase of the delivery process make it a significant contributor to total distribution costs," said Larwig. "Using Trimble SmartDelivery, our customers can optimize this last leg of the journey as well as increase efficiencies and visibility throughout the entire delivery process."

Trimble SmartDelivery is available on select Trimble-certified Android mobile devices. For more information, visit https://mobility.trimble.com/fleet-solutions/navigation-routing-and-final-mile-delivery to find out how fleets can implement this new functionality.

The 2018 in.sight user conference + expo is taking place from September 9 - 12 at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston. Hosted by Trimble, the three-day event features the leading companies from the transportation and logistics industries who will showcase the latest and greatest technologies. To learn more, visit: insightuserconference.com.

About Trimble Transportation

Trimble Transportation is multi-modal and provides solutions for the long-haul trucking, field service management, rail and construction logistics industries to create a fully integrated supply chain. In trucking, Trimble provides enterprise and mobility solutions focused on business intelligence and data analytics; safety and regulatory compliance; navigation and routing; freight brokerage; supply chain visibility and final mile; transportation management and fleet maintenance. With an intelligent ecosystem of products and services, Trimble Transportation enables customers to embrace the rapid technological evolution of the industry and connect all aspects of transportation and logistics—trucks, drivers, back office, freight and assets. Through the combined legacy of PeopleNet, TMW Systems and 10-4 Systems, Trimble Transportation delivers an open, scalable platform to help customers make more informed decisions and maximize performance, visibility and safety. For more information about Trimble Transportation, visit: https://www.trimble.com/transportation-logistics.

About Trimble

Trimble is transforming the way the world works by delivering products and services that connect the physical and digital worlds. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics enable customers to improve productivity, quality, safety and sustainability. From purpose built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble software, hardware and services are transforming industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation and logistics. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com.

