Trimedyne Reports Its Financial Results for the Quarter Ended on June 30, 2019

Irvine, CA, Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- TRIMEDYNE, INC. (OTCPINK “TMED”) today reported its financial results for its quarter ended on June 30, 2019.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2019, Trimedyne had revenues of $1,017,000, a decrease of 36% from revenues of $1,597,000 for the prior year quarter. The net loss for the current quarter of $136,000 or $(1.11) per share, as compared to a net income of $46,000 or $0.38 per share for the prior year quarter. The net loss during the current quarter as compared to a net income during the prior year quarter was primarily the result of a decrease of export sales revenue and an increase in general expenses as a result of the relocation of our California Facility during the current quarter.

Revenues for the nine-month period ended June 30, 2019, were $3,601,000, a decrease of 20% from revenues of $4,483,000 for the prior year nine-month period. The net loss for the current nine-month period was $260,000 or $(2.12) per share, as compared to net income of $156,000 or $1.27 per share for the prior year nine-month period. The net loss during the current nine-month period as compared to net income during the prior year nine-month period was primarily the result of a decrease in export sales revenue and an increase in general expenses as a result of the relocation of our California Facility.

Commenting on the financial results for the quarter, Glenn D. Yeik, Interim Chairman of Trimedyne, said: “With the acceleration of our facility move due to issues with our prior landlord, we unfortunately had to focus last quarter on facilities and other non-revenue generating activities. We have plans to improve the performance of the Company that we will be in a position to disclose in the coming months.”

“We truly appreciate the patience of our shareholders, and we are diligently working to improve our business and financial condition.”

