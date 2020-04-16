Log in
TriNet & Harris Poll Webinar: Industry-Wide Pulse Survey Results - The State of Small and Medium-Size Business During COVID-19

04/16/2020 | 02:19pm EDT

DUBLIN, Calif., April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT:           Webinar Series: America's Economic Engine — The State of Small and Medium Size Business During COVID-19  

TriNet, in collaboration with Harris Poll is taking the pulse of small and medium size businesses (SMBs) industry-wide.  

Michael Mendenhall, Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Communications Officer TriNet, along with Paula Stratton, Senior Consultant, Brand Strategy and Experience at The Harris Poll will reveal and discuss the results of the pulse survey.

WHO:             Michael Mendenhall, Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Communications Officer, TriNet 

                       Paula Stratton, Senior Consultant, Brand Strategy and Experience, The Harris Poll

WHEN:           Friday, April 17, 2020 | 8:00 am PT / 11:00 am ET

WHERE:         Register here to join the webinar. If unable to attend, register here and TriNet will email a link to the recording.

About TriNet
TriNet (NYSE: TNET) provides small and medium size businesses (SMBs) with full-service HR solutions tailored by industry. To free SMBs from HR complexities, TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation and compliance, payroll and real-time technology. From Main Street to Wall Street, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most-growing their business. TriNet, incredible starts here. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on Twitter.

About The Harris Poll
The Harris Poll is one of the longest-running surveys in the U.S., tracking public opinion, motivations and social sentiment since 1963. It is now part of Harris Insights & Analytics, a global consulting and market research firm that strives to reveal the authentic values of modern society to inspire leaders to create a better tomorrow. We work with clients in three primary areas; building twenty-first-century corporate reputation, crafting brand strategy and performance tracking, and earning organic media through public relations research. Our mission is to provide insights and advisory to help leaders make the best decisions possible.

TriNet and the TriNet logo are registered trademarks of TriNet. All other trademarks, service marks, registered trademarks, or registered service marks are the property of their respective owners.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trinet--harris-poll-webinar-industry-wide-pulse-survey-results---the-state-of-small-and-medium-size-business-during-covid-19-301042205.html

SOURCE TriNet Group, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
