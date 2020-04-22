Log in
TriNet Webinar Series: Bridging the Cash Flow Gap--Funding Options

04/22/2020 | 01:43pm EDT

DUBLIN, Calif., April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT:    

Webinar Series: Bridging the Cash Flow Gap—Funding Options




TriNet, in collaboration with Brex—a leading financial service and technology company—will discuss ways in which small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) can bridge the cash flow gap, related to funding options.




The webinar will provide insights and options into funding methods and best practices to help you prepare your company to secure funding, among other pertinent topics.




This webinar is the second of a multi-part series designed to help SMBs maintain liquidity during this challenging time.  



WHO:       

Jimmy Franzone, senior vice president of strategy at TriNet




Michael Tannenbaum, chief financial officer at Brex



WHEN:    

Friday, April 24 | 11:30 am PT / 2:30 pm ET



WHERE:    

Register here to join the webinar. If unable to attend, register here and TriNet will email you a link to the recording.

About TriNet
TriNet (NYSE: TNET) provides small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) with full-service HR solutions tailored by industry. To free SMBs from HR complexities, TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation and compliance, payroll and real-time technology. From Main Street to Wall Street, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most-growing their business. TriNet, incredible starts here. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on Twitter.

Investors:

Media:

Alex Bauer

Fatima Afzal

TriNet

TriNet

Investorrelations@TriNet.com

PR@Trinet.com / Fatima.Afzal@TriNet.com

(510) 875-7201

(510) 875-7265

TriNet and the TriNet logo are registered trademarks of TriNet. All other trademarks, service marks, registered trademarks, or registered service marks are the property of their respective owners.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trinet-webinar-series-bridging-the-cash-flow-gap--funding-options-301045509.html

SOURCE TriNet Group, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
