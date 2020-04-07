Log in
TriNet Webinar Series: Bridging the Cash Flow Gap--Navigating Small Business Relief Options

04/07/2020 | 05:01pm EDT

DUBLIN, Calif., April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 

WHAT:        

Webinar Series: Bridging the Cash Flow Gap—Navigating Small Business Relief Options  




As part of the recently enacted CARES Act, the U.S. launched its small-business relief loan program last week; however, there are many questions surrounding the program. In this rapidly evolving COVID-19 environment, and as part of its ongoing web series, TriNet is hosting a webinar to help small and medium size businesses (SMBs) better understand small business relief options and considerations.  




Samantha Wellington, Senior Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Secretary at TriNet in collaboration with Fisher Phillips LLP, a leading labor and employment law firm, will discuss pressing issues that SMBs should be thinking about today in order to maximize their ability to bridge the cash flow gap.




The webinar will cover the following topics and more:




  • Overview of the small business loan program
  • Current status of the loan program
  • Is it too late to apply? What is working and not working for businesses in the process?
  • Strategies for keeping your loan forgivable, including where to focus your resources
  • Additional disaster and state relief available

The webinar is the first of a multi-part series designed to help SMBs maintain liquidity during this challenging time.  



WHO:

Samantha Wellington, Senior Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Secretary at TriNet




Samantha J. Monsees, Associate at Fisher Phillips LLP



WHEN:

Thursday, April 9, 2020 | 8:30 am PT / 11:30 am ET



WHERE:

Register here to join the webinar. If unable to attend, register here and TriNet will email a link to the recording.





About TriNet
TriNet (NYSE: TNET) provides small and medium size businesses (SMBs) with full-service HR solutions tailored by industry. To free SMBs from HR complexities, TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation and compliance, payroll and real-time technology. From Main Street to Wall Street, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most-growing their business. TriNet, incredible starts here. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on Twitter.

TriNet and the TriNet logo are registered trademarks of TriNet. All other trademarks, service marks, registered trademarks, or registered service marks are the property of their respective owners.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trinet-webinar-series-bridging-the-cash-flow-gapnavigating-small-business-relief-options-301037084.html

SOURCE TriNet Group, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
