TRINITY BIOTECH PLC

TRINITY BIOTECH PLC

(TRIB)
News 
News

Trinity Biotech : to Announce Q1 2020 Financial Results

05/14/2020 | 07:10am EDT

Trinity Biotech plc to Announce First Quarter 2020

Financial Results

Conference Call Scheduled for May 27, 2020

at 11:00am EASTERN

DUBLIN - May 14, 2020 - Trinity Biotech plc (Nasdaq: TRIB), a leading developer and manufacturer of diagnostic products for the point-of-care and clinical laboratory markets, will report financial results for the first quarter 2020 on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. The Company has scheduled a conference call for that same day, Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at 11:00am ET (4:00pm BST) to discuss the results of the quarter.

Interested parties can access the call by dialing:

US Toll Free:

1-844-861-5499

International Toll:1-412-317-6581

Ireland Toll:

014311269

Ireland Toll Free: 1800932830

Please ask to be joined into the Trinity Biotech call.

A simultaneous webcast of the call can be accessed at: https://services.choruscall.com/links/trib200527.html

A replay of the call can be accessed until June 03, 2020 by dialing:

US Toll Free: 1-877-344-7529

International Toll:1-412-317-0088

Replay Code: 10144278

To access the replay using an international dial-in number, please see the link below: https://services.choruscall.com/ccforms/replay.html

A webcast of the call will be available until May 27, 2021: https://services.choruscall.com/links/trib200527.html

Replays will be available 1 hour after the end of the conference.

Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the results of research and development efforts, the effect of regulation by the United States Food and Drug Administration and other agencies, the impact of competitive products, product development commercialisation and technological difficulties, and other risks detailed in the Company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Trinity Biotech develops, acquires, manufactures and markets diagnostic systems, including both reagents and instrumentation, for the point-of-care and clinical laboratory segments of the diagnostic market. The products are used to detect infectious diseases and to quantify the level of Haemoglobin A1c and other chemistry parameters in serum, plasma and whole

blood. Trinity Biotech sells direct in the United States, Germany, France and the U.K. and through a network of international distributors and strategic partners in over 75 countries worldwide. For further information please see the Company's website: www.trinitybiotech.com.

Contact Kevin Tansley Trinity Biotech plc (353)-1-2769800

E-mail: kevin.tansley@trinitybiotech.com

Disclaimer

Trinity Biotech plc published this content on 14 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 May 2020 11:09:01 UTC
