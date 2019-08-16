Log in
TRINITY BIOTECH PLC

(TWU)
Trinity Biotech : to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Results

08/16/2019

Trinity Biotech plc to Announce Second Quarter

Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results

Conference Call Scheduled for August 20, 2019

at 11:00 am EASTERN

DUBLIN - August 15, 2019 - Trinity Biotech plc (Nasdaq: TRIB), a leading developer and manufacturer of diagnostic products for the point-of-care and clinical laboratory markets, will report financial results for the second quarter fiscal year 2019 on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. The Company has scheduled a conference call for that same day, Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at 11:00am ET (4:00pm BST) to discuss the results of the quarter.

Interested parties can access the call by dialing:

USA:1-844-861-5499

International: 1-412-317-6581

Conference ID #: 10134422

A simultaneous webcast of the call can be accessed at: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1135/31422

A replay of the call can be accessed until August 27, 2019 by dialing:

USA:1-877-344-7529

International: 1-412-317-0088

Conference ID #: 10134422

The webcast of the call will be available for 30 days at: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1135/31422

Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the results of research and development efforts, the effect of regulation by the United States Food and Drug Administration and other agencies, the impact of competitive products, product development commercialisation and technological difficulties, and other risks detailed in the Company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Trinity Biotech develops, acquires, manufactures and markets diagnostic systems, including both reagents and instrumentation, for the point-of-care and clinical laboratory segments of the diagnostic market. The products are used to detect infectious diseases and to quantify the level of Haemoglobin A1c and other chemistry parameters in serum, plasma and whole blood. Trinity Biotech sells direct in the United States, Germany, France and the U.K. and through a network of international distributors and strategic partners in over 75 countries worldwide. For further information please see the Company's website: www.trinitybiotech.com.

Contact Kevin Tansley Trinity Biotech plc (353)-1-2769800

E-mail: kevin.tansley@trinitybiotech.com

Joe Diaz

Lytham Partners, LLC Investor Relations 602-889-9700

Disclaimer

Trinity Biotech plc published this content on 16 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2019 16:51:03 UTC
