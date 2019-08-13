Log in
TRINITY EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION PLC

(BEH)
Trinity Exploration & Production : Notice of Results

08/13/2019 | 02:47am EDT

Trinity Exploration & Production plc ('Trinity' or the 'Company')

Notice of Results for the Half-Year ended 30 June 2019

Trinity (AIM: TRIN), the leading independent E&P company focused on Trinidad and Tobago, will announce its results for the half-year ended 30 June 2019 on Tuesday 10 September 2019.

Investor Presentation

The Company will be hosting an investor presentation in London on the evening ofTuesday 10 September 2019. Executive Chairman Bruce Dingwall, and Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer Jeremy Bridglalsingh,will present operational and financial results for the half year ended 30 June 2019, as well as an overview of the Company and its plans for the future.

The investor event is open to all investors and will be held from 16.30 for a 16.45 start at a venue in the City. This will be followed by drinks and canapes, and a chance to network.

If you would like to register to attend the investor briefing or require further information, please email trinityexploration@walbrookpr.com or call the Walbrook PR team, below.

In addition, as previously announced, Trinity will also be presenting at The London ShareSoc event on 11 September and Oil Capital Conference on 12 September as part of its results roadshow which will also include institutional meetings.

For further information please visit:www.trinityexploration.comor contact:

Trinity Exploration & Production plc

+44 (0)131 240 3860

Bruce Dingwall CBE, Executive Chairman

Jeremy Bridglalsingh, Managing Director & Chief Financial Officer

Tracy Mackenzie, Corporate Development Manager

SPARK Advisory Partners Limited (Nominated Adviser and Financial Adviser)

+44 (0)20 3368 3550

Mark Brady

Miriam Greenwood

Andrew Emmott

Cenkos Securities PLC (Broker)

Joe Nally (Corporate Broking)

Neil McDonald

Derrick Lee

+44 (0)20 7397 8900

+44 (0)131 220 6939

Whitman Howard Limited (Equity Adviser)

+44 (0)20 7659 1234

Hugh Rich

Nick Lovering

Walbrook PR Limited

+44 (0)20 7933 8780

Nick Rome

trinityexploration@walbrookpr.com

About Trinity

Trinity is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company focused solely on Trinidad and Tobago. Trinity operates producing and development assets both onshore and offshore, in the shallow water West and East Coasts of Trinidad. Trinity's portfolio includes current production, significant near-term production growth opportunities from low risk developments and multiple exploration prospects with the potential to deliver meaningful reserves/resources growth. The Company operates all of its nine licences and, across all of the Group's assets, management's estimate of 2P reserves as at the end of 2018 was 24.5 mmbbls. Group 2C contingent resources are estimated to be 18.8 mmbbls. The Group's overall 2P plus 2C volumes are therefore 43.3 mmbbls.

Trinity is quoted on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker TRIN.

Disclaimer

Trinity Exploration & Production plc published this content on 13 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2019 06:46:10 UTC
