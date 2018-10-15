Trinity Industries, Inc. : Announces Date for Earnings Release

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE: TRN) (“Trinity”) announced today that it
will report its financial results for the three months and nine months
ended September 30, 2018 after the financial markets close on October
24, 2018.
Trinity will conduct a brief conference call at 11:00 a.m. Eastern on
October 25, 2018 to discuss its financial results for the third quarter.
In conjunction with the anticipated distribution of its
infrastructure-related businesses, Arcosa, Inc. (“Arcosa”) to Trinity
stockholders on November 1, 2018, both companies hosted Investor Day
presentations in New York on October 4, 2018 during which the companies
provided their go-forward operating strategy and certain financial
information. A replay of the webcasts from the Investor Day are
available on the Investor Relations section of each company’s website.
To listen to the third quarter earnings conference call, please visit
the Investor Relations section of Trinity’s website, www.trin.net.
An audio replay may be accessed through the Company’s website or by
dialing (402) 220-7219 until 11:59 p.m. Eastern on November 1, 2018.
COMPANY DESCRIPTION
About Trinity Industries
Trinity Industries, Inc., headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a
diversified industrial company that owns complementary market-leading
businesses providing products and services to the energy, chemical,
agriculture, transportation, and construction sectors, among others.
Trinity reports its financial results in five principal business
segments: the Rail Group, the Railcar Leasing and Management Services
Group, the Inland Barge Group, the Construction Products Group, and the
Energy Equipment Group. For more information, visit: www.trin.net.
About Arcosa
Arcosa, Inc., headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a growth-oriented
manufacturer of infrastructure-related products and services with
leading positions in construction, energy, and transportation markets.
Arcosa reports its financial results in three principal business
segments: the Construction Products Group, the Energy Equipment Group,
and the Transportation Products Group. For more information, visit www.arcosa.com.
Beginning on November 1, 2018, Arcosa will begin “regular-way” trading
on the NYSE under the symbol “ACA.”
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181015005895/en/