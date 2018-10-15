Log in
Trinity Industries, Inc. : Announces Date for Earnings Release

10/15/2018

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE: TRN) (“Trinity”) announced today that it will report its financial results for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2018 after the financial markets close on October 24, 2018.

Trinity will conduct a brief conference call at 11:00 a.m. Eastern on October 25, 2018 to discuss its financial results for the third quarter. In conjunction with the anticipated distribution of its infrastructure-related businesses, Arcosa, Inc. (“Arcosa”) to Trinity stockholders on November 1, 2018, both companies hosted Investor Day presentations in New York on October 4, 2018 during which the companies provided their go-forward operating strategy and certain financial information. A replay of the webcasts from the Investor Day are available on the Investor Relations section of each company’s website.

To listen to the third quarter earnings conference call, please visit the Investor Relations section of Trinity’s website, www.trin.net. An audio replay may be accessed through the Company’s website or by dialing (402) 220-7219 until 11:59 p.m. Eastern on November 1, 2018.

COMPANY DESCRIPTION

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc., headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a diversified industrial company that owns complementary market-leading businesses providing products and services to the energy, chemical, agriculture, transportation, and construction sectors, among others. Trinity reports its financial results in five principal business segments: the Rail Group, the Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, the Inland Barge Group, the Construction Products Group, and the Energy Equipment Group. For more information, visit: www.trin.net.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc., headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a growth-oriented manufacturer of infrastructure-related products and services with leading positions in construction, energy, and transportation markets. Arcosa reports its financial results in three principal business segments: the Construction Products Group, the Energy Equipment Group, and the Transportation Products Group. For more information, visit www.arcosa.com. Beginning on November 1, 2018, Arcosa will begin “regular-way” trading on the NYSE under the symbol “ACA.”


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 3 731 M
EBIT 2018 493 M
Net income 2018 215 M
Debt 2018 2 654 M
Yield 2018 1,45%
P/E ratio 2018 24,16
P/E ratio 2019 17,73
EV / Sales 2018 2,13x
EV / Sales 2019 1,95x
Capitalization 5 312 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 46,0 $
Spread / Average Target 28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy R. Wallace Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
James E. Perry Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Stephen W. Smith Chief Technical Officer & Vice President
David Wayne Biegler Independent Director
Ronald J. Gafford Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRINITY INDUSTRIES INC-4.00%5 375
3M COMPANY-15.78%115 404
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL1.85%114 080
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-29.40%110 551
SIEMENS-14.11%98 011
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS-21.68%43 378
