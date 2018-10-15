Trinity Industries, Inc. : Announces Date for Earnings Release

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE: TRN) (“Trinity”) announced today that it will report its financial results for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2018 after the financial markets close on October 24, 2018.

Trinity will conduct a brief conference call at 11:00 a.m. Eastern on October 25, 2018 to discuss its financial results for the third quarter. In conjunction with the anticipated distribution of its infrastructure-related businesses, Arcosa, Inc. (“Arcosa”) to Trinity stockholders on November 1, 2018, both companies hosted Investor Day presentations in New York on October 4, 2018 during which the companies provided their go-forward operating strategy and certain financial information. A replay of the webcasts from the Investor Day are available on the Investor Relations section of each company’s website.

To listen to the third quarter earnings conference call, please visit the Investor Relations section of Trinity’s website, www.trin.net. An audio replay may be accessed through the Company’s website or by dialing (402) 220-7219 until 11:59 p.m. Eastern on November 1, 2018.

COMPANY DESCRIPTION

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc., headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a diversified industrial company that owns complementary market-leading businesses providing products and services to the energy, chemical, agriculture, transportation, and construction sectors, among others. Trinity reports its financial results in five principal business segments: the Rail Group, the Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, the Inland Barge Group, the Construction Products Group, and the Energy Equipment Group. For more information, visit: www.trin.net.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc., headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a growth-oriented manufacturer of infrastructure-related products and services with leading positions in construction, energy, and transportation markets. Arcosa reports its financial results in three principal business segments: the Construction Products Group, the Energy Equipment Group, and the Transportation Products Group. For more information, visit www.arcosa.com. Beginning on November 1, 2018, Arcosa will begin “regular-way” trading on the NYSE under the symbol “ACA.”

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181015005895/en/