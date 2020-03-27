Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Trinity Industries, Inc.    TRN

TRINITY INDUSTRIES, INC.

(TRN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Trinity Industries, Inc. : Announces Executive Management Realignment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/27/2020 | 08:01am EDT

Provides COVID-19 Business Update and Affirms Financial Strength

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE: TRN) today announced a realignment of responsibilities for some of its most senior executives, effective April 1, 2020.

Specifically:

  • Eric R. Marchetto has been appointed Trinity’s Chief Financial Officer succeeding Melendy E. Lovett, who will return to her previous position as Chief Administrative Officer. The role of Group President, TrinityRail will be discontinued.
  • W. Relle Howard, currently Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer will return to his previous role as the Company’s Chief Information Officer.

E. Jean Savage, Chief Executive Officer and President at Trinity Industries commented, “This management realignment is the first step in implementing a new organizational design developed over the past few months which is aligned with the Company’s commitment to optimizing the rail platform in order to drive our financial performance to new levels. Trinity is transitioning our business model from a holding company structure to an operating structure. This new structure will align our organization to be more effective and efficient and to better serve our customers.”

Ms. Savage continued, “Eric previously served as Chief Financial Officer of TrinityRail, and has a wealth of financing and industry knowledge critical to managing the business through this important period. I am thankful to Melendy for stepping into the CFO role post spinoff and working to establish important financial goals for the Company to continue to execute against. I’m happy she has agreed to return as Trinity’s Chief Administrative Officer, where she will continue her focus on optimizing both our organization and operations. Additionally, Brian Madison, President TrinityRail Leasing and Management Services, Paul Mauer, President Trinity Rail Products, and Gregg Mitchell, Trinity Rail Chief Commercial Officer will now report to me. This team is extremely well aligned in Trinity’s goal to unlock value for our shareholders and customers and capture the synergies inherent in our integrated rail platform.”

Business Update

In light of the uncertain impact of COVID-19 and the rapidly evolving nature of this situation, Trinity also announced today it has withdrawn the fiscal year 2020 guidance provided on the Company’s year-end earnings call on February 19, 2020 and related earnings press release.

“This is a challenging business environment, and we are thoughtfully managing through the COVID-19 pandemic to maintain business continuity,” said Ms. Savage. “Rail transportation in North America has been deemed critical by the United States government to moving essential goods and commodities to market, and we are taking necessary precautions to protect our thousands of employees while serving the customers that rely on us. Until we have greater visibility into the impact of COVID-19 on the North American economy and the significant price declines in the global crude oil market, we believe it is prudent to withdraw our annual guidance. However, Trinity remains committed to the previously announced $25 million to $30 million SE&A cost reduction target for 2020 and expects additional savings over time. We anticipate providing an update on our business and financial outlook to investors in conjunction with our first quarter earnings results. While we are not able to estimate the ultimate impact of COVID-19 and the decline in crude oil prices on demand for railcars and our businesses at this time, we anticipate that these events will have a negative and potentially material impact on our financial performance in the near term.”

Ms. Savage continued, “This being said, we remain confident in our strong balance sheet and expect to generate positive cash flow, make disciplined investments in our business, and return capital to shareholders in 2020 as a result of the resiliency of Trinity’s platform performance through the railcar cycle and alignment with our long-term strategy. We regularly review our financial forecasts and stress test various business performance scenarios. Trinity’s balance sheet is in good shape, with no debt maturities occurring for the remainder of 2020, and our non-recourse leasing debt is secured by the railcars and associated cash flows of the leased assets. Currently, over 80% of our leasing customers operate in industries deemed critical by the federal government, and these industries have largely been exempted from recent local and state ‘shelter in place’ orders. We believe the cash flow generation from Trinity’s rail platform combined with our existing committed credit lines should provide ample liquidity to maintain our operations and continue to offer premier transportation solutions to our customers. As of the end of the fourth quarter, we had approximately $1 billion in liquidity and have strong financial banking relationships, leaving us significant flexibility to take advantage of opportunities the market disruption could present to drive long-term value creation.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc., headquartered in Dallas, Texas, owns businesses that are leading providers of rail transportation products and services in North America. Our rail-related businesses market their railcar products and services under the trade name TrinityRail®. The TrinityRail platform provides railcar leasing and management services, as well as railcar manufacturing, maintenance and modifications. Trinity also owns businesses engaged in the manufacture of products used on the nation’s roadways and in traffic control, as well as a logistics business that primarily provides support services to Trinity. Trinity reports its financial results in three principal business segments: the Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, the Rail Products Group, and the All Other Group. For more information, visit: www.trin.net.

Some statements in this release, which are not historical facts, are “forward-looking statements” as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements about Trinity's estimates, expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies for the future, and the assumptions underlying these forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, future financial and operating performance, future opportunities and any other statements regarding events or developments that Trinity believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Trinity uses the words “anticipates,” “assumes,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “forecasts,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “guidance,” “projected,” “outlook,” and similar expressions to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release, and Trinity expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in Trinity’s expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience or our present expectations, including but not limited to risks and uncertainties regarding economic, competitive, governmental, and technological factors affecting Trinity’s operations, markets, products, services and prices, and such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see “Risk Factors” and “Forward-Looking Statements” in Trinity’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the most recent fiscal year, as may be revised and updated by Trinity’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Trinity’s Current Reports on Form 8-K.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TRINITY INDUSTRIES, INC.
08:01aTRINITY INDUSTRIES, INC. : Announces Executive Management Realignment
BU
03/13TRINITY INDUSTRIES INC : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fis..
AQ
03/12TRINITY INDUSTRIES, INC. : Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
02/20TRINITY INDUSTRIES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financia..
AQ
02/20TRINITY INDUSTRIES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition..
AQ
02/19TRINITY INDUSTRIES : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/19TRINITY INDUSTRIES, INC. : Announces Strong Improvement in Fourth Quarter and Fu..
BU
02/05TRINITY INDUSTRIES, INC. : Announces Date for Earnings Release
BU
01/17CATERPILLAR : Announces officer retirement
AQ
01/15TRINITY INDUSTRIES INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial St..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 601 M
EBIT 2020 421 M
Net income 2020 143 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 14,0x
P/E ratio 2021 13,5x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,80x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,79x
Capitalization 2 081 M
Chart TRINITY INDUSTRIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Trinity Industries, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRINITY INDUSTRIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 23,20  $
Last Close Price 17,40  $
Spread / Highest target 49,4%
Spread / Average Target 33,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 14,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
E. Jean Savage President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Leldon E. Echols Non-Executive Chairman
Melendy E. Lovett Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Stephen W. Smith Chief Technical Officer & Vice President
W. Relle Howard Chief Information & Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRINITY INDUSTRIES, INC.-21.44%2 081
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-22.37%97 181
3M COMPANY-22.81%78 339
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-27.24%70 979
SIEMENS AG-34.16%67 741
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.-16.22%47 986
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group