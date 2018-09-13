Trinity Industries, Inc. : Declares Quarterly Dividend

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) has declared a quarterly dividend of
13 cents per share on its $0.01 par value common stock. The quarterly
cash dividend, representing Trinity’s 218th consecutively paid dividend,
is payable October 31, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 15,
2018.
Trinity Industries, Inc., headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a
diversified industrial company that owns complementary market-leading
businesses providing products and services to the energy, chemical,
agriculture, transportation, and construction sectors, among others.
Trinity reports its financial results in five principal business
segments: the Rail Group, the Railcar Leasing and Management Services
Group, the Inland Barge Group, the Construction Products Group, and the
Energy Equipment Group. For more information, visit: www.trin.net.
