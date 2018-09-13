Log in
TRINITY INDUSTRIES INC (TRN)
09/13 10:03:00 pm
35.8 USD   -0.36%
10:16pTRINITY INDUSTR : Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
07/26TRINITY INDUSTR : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/25TRINITY INDUSTR : Announces Second Quarter 2018 Results
BU
Trinity Industries, Inc. : Declares Quarterly Dividend

0
09/13/2018 | 10:16pm CEST

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) has declared a quarterly dividend of 13 cents per share on its $0.01 par value common stock. The quarterly cash dividend, representing Trinity’s 218th consecutively paid dividend, is payable October 31, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 15, 2018.

Trinity Industries, Inc., headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a diversified industrial company that owns complementary market-leading businesses providing products and services to the energy, chemical, agriculture, transportation, and construction sectors, among others. Trinity reports its financial results in five principal business segments: the Rail Group, the Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, the Inland Barge Group, the Construction Products Group, and the Energy Equipment Group. For more information, visit: www.trin.net.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 3 735 M
EBIT 2018 491 M
Net income 2018 214 M
Debt 2018 2 652 M
Yield 2018 1,45%
P/E ratio 2018 24,87
P/E ratio 2019 19,08
EV / Sales 2018 2,13x
EV / Sales 2019 2,00x
Capitalization 5 307 M
Technical analysis trends TRINITY INDUSTRIES INC
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 45,8 $
Spread / Average Target 27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy R. Wallace Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
James E. Perry Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Stephen W. Smith Chief Technical Officer & Vice President
David Wayne Biegler Independent Director
Ronald J. Gafford Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRINITY INDUSTRIES INC-4.08%5 307
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL6.33%121 706
3M COMPANY-12.18%121 259
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-27.74%109 595
SIEMENS-5.73%108 180
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS-15.09%47 509
