Trinity Industries, Inc. : Declares Quarterly Dividend

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) has declared a quarterly dividend of 13 cents per share on its $0.01 par value common stock. The quarterly cash dividend, representing Trinity’s 218th consecutively paid dividend, is payable October 31, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 15, 2018.

Trinity Industries, Inc., headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a diversified industrial company that owns complementary market-leading businesses providing products and services to the energy, chemical, agriculture, transportation, and construction sectors, among others. Trinity reports its financial results in five principal business segments: the Rail Group, the Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, the Inland Barge Group, the Construction Products Group, and the Energy Equipment Group. For more information, visit: www.trin.net.

