Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Trinity Industries Inc    TRN

TRINITY INDUSTRIES INC

(TRN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Trinity Industries, Inc. : Declares Quarterly Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/04/2019 | 06:20pm EDT

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) has declared a quarterly dividend of 17 cents per share on its $0.01 par value common stock. The quarterly cash dividend, representing Trinity’s 222nd consecutively paid dividend, is payable October 31, 2019 to stockholders of record on October 15, 2019.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc., headquartered in Dallas, Texas, owns businesses that are leading providers of rail transportation products and services in North America. Our rail-related businesses market their railcar products and services under the trade name TrinityRail®. The TrinityRail integrated platform provides railcar leasing and management services, as well as railcar manufacturing, maintenance and modifications. Trinity also owns businesses engaged in the manufacture of products used on the nation’s roadways and in traffic control, as well as logistical and transportation businesses that provide support services to a variety of industrial manufacturers. Trinity reports its financial results in three principal business segments: the Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, the Rail Products Group, and the All Other Group. For more information, visit: www.trin.net.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TRINITY INDUSTRIES INC
06:20pTRINITY INDUSTRIES, INC. : Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
08/07TRINITY INDUSTRIES : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits..
AQ
08/06TRINITY INDUSTRIES INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhi..
AQ
07/25TRINITY INDUSTRIES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financia..
AQ
07/25TRINITY INDUSTRIES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition..
AQ
07/24TRINITY INDUSTRIES : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/24TRINITY INDUSTRIES, INC. : Announces Strong Improvement in Second Quarter 2019 R..
BU
07/15TRINITY INDUSTRIES, INC. : Announces Date for Earnings Release
BU
07/12TRINITY INDUSTRIES INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/20TRINITY INDUSTRIES, INC. : Announces Strategic Railcar Maintenance Network Expan..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 3 013 M
EBIT 2019 465 M
Net income 2019 173 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 12,8x
P/E ratio 2020 11,9x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,73x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,71x
Capitalization 2 185 M
Chart TRINITY INDUSTRIES INC
Duration : Period :
Trinity Industries Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRINITY INDUSTRIES INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 24,50  $
Last Close Price 17,09  $
Spread / Highest target 75,5%
Spread / Average Target 43,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 17,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy R. Wallace Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
James E. Perry Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Stephen W. Smith Chief Technical Officer & Vice President
W. Relle Howard Chief Information Officer & Vice President-IT
Leldon E. Echols Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRINITY INDUSTRIES INC-19.23%2 127
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL23.77%117 661
3M COMPANY-16.74%91 262
SIEMENS AG-7.71%78 014
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY8.98%72 697
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS14.50%46 924
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group