Trinity Industries, Inc.

TRINITY INDUSTRIES, INC.

(TRN)
News 
News

Trinity Industries, Inc. : Declares Quarterly Dividend

03/12/2020 | 04:16pm EDT

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) has declared a quarterly dividend of 19 cents per share on its $0.01 par value common stock. The quarterly cash dividend, representing Trinity’s 224th consecutively paid dividend, is payable April 30, 2020 to stockholders of record on April 15, 2020.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc., headquartered in Dallas, Texas, owns businesses that are leading providers of rail transportation products and services in North America. Our rail-related businesses market their railcar products and services under the trade name TrinityRail®. The TrinityRail platform provides railcar leasing and management services, as well as railcar manufacturing, maintenance and modifications. Trinity also owns businesses engaged in the manufacture of products used on the nation’s roadways and in traffic control, as well as a logistics business that primarily provides support services to Trinity. Trinity reports its financial results in three principal business segments: the Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, the Rail Products Group, and the All Other Group. For more information, visit: www.trin.net.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 601 M
EBIT 2020 421 M
Net income 2020 143 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 13,8x
P/E ratio 2021 13,2x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,79x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,78x
Capitalization 2 046 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 23,80  $
Last Close Price 17,11  $
Spread / Highest target 52,0%
Spread / Average Target 39,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 28,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
E. Jean Savage President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Leldon E. Echols Non-Executive Chairman
Melendy E. Lovett Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Stephen W. Smith Chief Technical Officer & Vice President
W. Relle Howard Chief Information & Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRINITY INDUSTRIES, INC.-22.75%2 046
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-13.34%109 306
3M COMPANY-16.54%84 751
SIEMENS AG-31.60%72 796
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-26.43%71 757
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.-11.80%50 518
