Trinity Industries, Inc. : Declares Quarterly Dividend

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) has declared a quarterly dividend of 19 cents per share on its $0.01 par value common stock. The quarterly cash dividend, representing Trinity’s 224th consecutively paid dividend, is payable April 30, 2020 to stockholders of record on April 15, 2020.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc., headquartered in Dallas, Texas, owns businesses that are leading providers of rail transportation products and services in North America. Our rail-related businesses market their railcar products and services under the trade name TrinityRail®. The TrinityRail platform provides railcar leasing and management services, as well as railcar manufacturing, maintenance and modifications. Trinity also owns businesses engaged in the manufacture of products used on the nation’s roadways and in traffic control, as well as a logistics business that primarily provides support services to Trinity. Trinity reports its financial results in three principal business segments: the Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, the Rail Products Group, and the All Other Group. For more information, visit: www.trin.net.

