Trinity Industries : TrinityRail Announces Appointment of New Chief Commercial Officer

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) (“Trinity” or the “Company”) today announced that Gregg B. Mitchell, currently Chairman, Trinity Highway Products & Trinity Logistics Group, has been named Chief Commercial Officer of TrinityRail. In his new role, Mr. Mitchell will have oversight and responsibility for TrinityRail’s commercial efforts, including new customer service solutions and product development.

“I am pleased to announce Gregg Mitchell as Chief Commercial Officer for TrinityRail,” said Eric R. Marchetto, Senior Vice President and Group President for TrinityRail. “Gregg’s capabilities in the areas of sales, operations, and supply chain provide a unique foundation for his success in this role. Trinity’s go-forward strategy builds on the key priorities of customer experience and innovative solutions with a focus to optimize the ownership and usage of railcars and to make rail transportation more economically attractive and compelling. His extensive supply chain and logistics experience, along with his outstanding leadership qualities and relationship building, will drive TrinityRail to innovate new products and services that complement the breadth and quality of our product portfolio and lease fleet, and enhance our ability to differentiate TrinityRail in the marketplace as a premier provider of railcar products and services.”

Mr. Mitchell joined Trinity in 2007 and has successfully led multiple businesses for the company, including Trinity Logistics Group and Trinity Highway Products. Prior to Trinity, Mr. Mitchell served as an executive in supply chain for companies including Glazers Corporation, Gap Inc., and Wal-Mart. Mr. Mitchell has a B.S. in Business Management from Missouri Southern University.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc., headquartered in Dallas, Texas, owns businesses that are leading providers of rail transportation products and services in North America. Our rail-related businesses market their railcar products and services under the trade name TrinityRail®. The TrinityRail integrated business platform provides railcar leasing and management services, as well as railcar manufacturing, maintenance and modifications. Trinity also owns businesses engaged in the manufacture of products used on the nation’s roadways and in traffic control, as well as logistical and transportation businesses that provide support services to a variety of industrial manufacturers. Trinity reports its financial results in three principal business segments: the Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, the Rail Products Group, and the All Other Group. For more information, visit: www.trin.net.

